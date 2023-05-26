Walmart just dropped 50+ must-have Memorial Day sales, starting at $8
One of the year's biggest weekends of savings is finally here, and we're happy to report that Walmart's Memorial Day sales do not disappoint. Just in time for the unofficial start of summer, you can score spectacular deals on everything from bestselling Crocs flip-flops at 33% off to a gorgeous hammock chair for under $30! Still have some spring cleaning to do? We found a lightweight Dyson stick vacuum for $170 off. And then there are smart TVs, laptops and tech goodies galore. We scoured the site and rounded up our favorites to make things a little less overwhelming, so go treat yourself for a steal!
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.
Vacuums
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air, and best of all? It's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well, too. Great if you have pet hair!"
Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Upright Vacuum$190 $300Save $110
iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum$288 $469Save $181
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum$159 $245Save $86
Shark Vacmop$69 $79Save $10
Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner$128 $153Save $25
TVs and home entertainment
With this eye-popping Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV, you'll actually feel like you're in on the action, thanks to its 8.3 million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality. In addition to providing crystal-clear images, this super-sized set is equipped with all the goods, like Roku for streaming all your favorite shows and movies and DTS Studio Sound for an elevated auditory experience. "Great smart TV with terrific picture quality and Roku to boot, making it so easy for us to dial in HBO, Netflix, Hulu and all the rest," reported a happy user. "Got it in time to watch one of the best Super Bowl games ever at a very reasonable price."
Onn 24" Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV$88 $138Save $50
LG 43" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV$287 $338Save $51
Samsung 43" 4K UHD Smart TV$298 $350Save $52
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$268 $358Save $90
LG 55" Class 4K Smart TV$368 $448Save $80
Tech
If your old, overworked laptop is starting to sound like a wheezing dog, it's probably time for a replacement — and Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to snag a spiffy new one at a ridonculous price. Take this Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook: Right now, it's a whopping $300 off! Weighing a mere 4 pounds, it's light enough to take on the go, and its 14.1-inch LCD screen provides crystal-clear images, whether you're streaming movies and TV shows or playing your favorite games. Plus, its 16GB RAM is more than sufficient for everyday use. "Perfect!" gushed one gamer. "I bought it to replace an old, outdated and slow laptop, and it does not disappoint. Plenty of storage, plenty of speed. Picture and audio are amazing, love streaming my shows on the go and have no trouble hearing the speakers. I'm tempted to buy a second one so I don't have to share with my wife."
Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones$22 $100Save $78
TopVision Sound Bar$38 $100Save $62
Sgin 15.6" 8GB Laptop$290 $400Save $110
Samsung Galaxy 12.4" Tablet$449 $529Save $80
Hoey Portable Bluetooth Speaker$20 $26Save $6
Home
If you're ready to upgrade your flat, limp pillow to something a little cushier, switching to memory foam might be just the ticket. The hypoallergenic Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow adapts to your spine’s curvature for personalized cradling and support, while its removable, machine-washable cover feels nice and cool and will help ward off those pesky night sweats. Sweet dreams, indeed! “These are so comfy and cool to the touch,” wrote one satisfied slumberer. “They don’t hurt your neck muscles like other flat-ish pillows do. I own four and I’ll probably buy a bunch more!”
iFanze Portable Air Conditioner$20 $40Save $20
Clara Clark 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen$19 $46Save $27
Costway 5500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier$300 $411Save $111
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2$28 $42Save $15
Chaps Solid Plush Throw Blanket$18 $40Save $22
Outdoors
Even if you don't live in the tropics, you can still get a taste of that carefree lifestyle whenever you spend a warm day swaying in this Segmart Hanging Hammock Chair. It includes two soft cushions for extra comfort and even has built-in pockets for storing books, magazines or drinks — everything you need for a relaxing afternoon. Plus, it can hold up to 330 pounds, and reviewers say installation is a breeze. "Amazing product," wrote a five-star fan. "The fabric is super soft, the pillows are really comfortable, and the overall quality is amazing! Easy to assemble or disassemble for cleaning. Highly recommended."
Better Homes & Gardens Wicker Cuddle Chair$299 $399Save $100
Bliss Hammocks 30" Wide XL Zero Gravity Chair$60 $170Save $110
Costway 10' Hanging Umbrella$95 $127Save $32
Lacoo Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, Set of Two$70 $170Save $100
Unbrand 10' Round Above-Ground Pool$68 $88Save $20
Kitchen
Are your knives feeling a little dull? Rather than splurging on a whole new set, why not transform your old ones with the help of this très affordable Uhomepro Three-Stage Knife Sharpener? Its three slots can be used for repairing, straightening, sharpening and polishing to keep those blades working like the day you bought them. Having sharper knives not only makes slicing and dicing easier but also makes it safer, since you won’t need to apply as much force to cut through those slippery tomatoes. And at just $8 (down from $30), it’ll pay for itself in minutes. “I was going to order a new set of knives, but I didn’t have to,” explained a five-star reviewer. “It sharpened every one of my knives very well, and it was so easy! No need to replace them.”
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo$115 $150Save $35
Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Cutlery Set with Block$65 $74Save $9
Fetervic 16-Piece Knife Block Set$70 $300Save $230
Corelle Round 12-Piece Dinnerware Set$30 $33Save $3
Vitamix One Blender$150 $250Save $100
Style
Come (unofficial beginning of) summer, everyone needs a pair of comfy sandals, and these Crocs Crocband Flip-Flops just might become your new go-tos. You'll pick them for their effortlessly cool, sporty style, then reach for them all the time once you realize how heavenly their massage-pod footbeds feel on your soles. Plus, they're lightweight and water-friendly, making them perfect for packing for your next beach trip. Over 2,800 Walmart customers have given them a perfect rating, including this one, who said: "Love these flip-flops. ... They are super comfy, with a wide enough bed so my toes don't hang over. They are sporty and sturdy, so I can wear them for a day at the beach or outdoor market, but dainty enough that I can pair them with a casual sundress or ankle pants to wear out to dinner." See all four colors.
JuneFish Beach Cover-Up$18 $25Save $7
Avia Short-Sleeve T-Shirt$9 $11Save $2
JeenMata Solitaire 1.25-Carat Round-Cut Halo Pendant Necklace$94 $499Save $405
Crocs Baya Clog Sandals$30 $55Save $25
Kate Spade Isla Polarized Aviator Sunglasses$39 $183Save $144
Nine.Eight Shirred-Waist Wrap Maxi Dress$12 $25Save $13
Beauty and wellness
If you haven’t jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there’s no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Sejoy Electric Toothbrush is on sale for as low as $18 (down from $59). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In as little as two weeks, you'll start to notice a whiter smile. In time, up to 99.99% of your plaque will be history. Use its three cleaning modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on strengthening your teeth or go gently on sensitive gums. You’ll also get 2.5 years’ worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own! “Great brush!” raved a smiling shopper. “I like the variations of speed that the toothbrush offers. I like that the heads are easily removed and replaced without a lot of difficulty. ... Nothing will get your teeth cleaner. My dentist has absolutely noticed a difference when I come in for my checkups."
Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser$26 $55Save $29
Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer, SPF 50$30 $44Save $15
Cshidworld 99-Speed Muscle Massage Gun$40 $110Save $70
Fairywill Sonic Toothbrush$16 $30Save $14
Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips, 28-Pack$15 $30Save $15
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.