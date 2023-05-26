Walmart just dropped 50+ must-have Memorial Day sales, starting at $8

Memorial Day sales are here, and Walmart clearly understood the assignment. (Photo: Walmart)

One of the year's biggest weekends of savings is finally here, and we're happy to report that Walmart's Memorial Day sales do not disappoint. Just in time for the unofficial start of summer, you can score spectacular deals on everything from bestselling Crocs flip-flops at 33% off to a gorgeous hammock chair for under $30! Still have some spring cleaning to do? We found a lightweight Dyson stick vacuum for $170 off. And then there are smart TVs, laptops and tech goodies galore. We scoured the site and rounded up our favorites to make things a little less overwhelming, so go treat yourself for a steal!

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

Vacuums

It's a Dyson for $250, so the quality and markdown speak for themselves. But can we just say: How cool would it be to have a purple vacuum!? (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air, and best of all? It's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well, too. Great if you have pet hair!"

$249.99 $419.90 at Walmart

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $190 $300 Save $110 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum $288 $469 Save $181 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $159 $245 Save $86 See at Walmart

Shark Vacmop $69 $79 Save $10 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner $128 $153 Save $25 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

A 58-inch smart TV for under $300? Sign. Us. Up! (Photo: Walmart)

With this eye-popping Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV, you'll actually feel like you're in on the action, thanks to its 8.3 million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality. In addition to providing crystal-clear images, this super-sized set is equipped with all the goods, like Roku for streaming all your favorite shows and movies and DTS Studio Sound for an elevated auditory experience. "Great smart TV with terrific picture quality and Roku to boot, making it so easy for us to dial in HBO, Netflix, Hulu and all the rest," reported a happy user. "Got it in time to watch one of the best Super Bowl games ever at a very reasonable price."

$268 $338 at Walmart

Onn 24" Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV $88 $138 Save $50 See at Walmart

LG 43" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV $287 $338 Save $51 See at Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UHD Smart TV $298 $350 Save $52 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tech

Let this be the, um, gateway to a summer of dependable, lightning-quick working and playing. (Photo: Walmart)

If your old, overworked laptop is starting to sound like a wheezing dog, it's probably time for a replacement — and Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to snag a spiffy new one at a ridonculous price. Take this Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook: Right now, it's a whopping $300 off! Weighing a mere 4 pounds, it's light enough to take on the go, and its 14.1-inch LCD screen provides crystal-clear images, whether you're streaming movies and TV shows or playing your favorite games. Plus, its 16GB RAM is more than sufficient for everyday use. "Perfect!" gushed one gamer. "I bought it to replace an old, outdated and slow laptop, and it does not disappoint. Plenty of storage, plenty of speed. Picture and audio are amazing, love streaming my shows on the go and have no trouble hearing the speakers. I'm tempted to buy a second one so I don't have to share with my wife."

$349.79 $579 at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $22 $100 Save $78 See at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $38 $100 Save $62 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6" 8GB Laptop $290 $400 Save $110 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 12.4" Tablet $449 $529 Save $80 See at Walmart

Hoey Portable Bluetooth Speaker $20 $26 Save $6 See at Walmart

Home

Stiff neck, be gone! (Photo: Walmart)

If you're ready to upgrade your flat, limp pillow to something a little cushier, switching to memory foam might be just the ticket. The hypoallergenic Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow adapts to your spine’s curvature for personalized cradling and support, while its removable, machine-washable cover feels nice and cool and will help ward off those pesky night sweats. Sweet dreams, indeed! “These are so comfy and cool to the touch,” wrote one satisfied slumberer. “They don’t hurt your neck muscles like other flat-ish pillows do. I own four and I’ll probably buy a bunch more!”

$14.88 $39.99 at Walmart

iFanze Portable Air Conditioner $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen $19 $46 Save $27 See at Walmart

Costway 5500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier $300 $411 Save $111 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $28 $42 Save $15 See at Walmart

Chaps Solid Plush Throw Blanket $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Who needs an island getaway when you have a comfy hammock chair on your porch? (Photo: Walmart)

Even if you don't live in the tropics, you can still get a taste of that carefree lifestyle whenever you spend a warm day swaying in this Segmart Hanging Hammock Chair. It includes two soft cushions for extra comfort and even has built-in pockets for storing books, magazines or drinks — everything you need for a relaxing afternoon. Plus, it can hold up to 330 pounds, and reviewers say installation is a breeze. "Amazing product," wrote a five-star fan. "The fabric is super soft, the pillows are really comfortable, and the overall quality is amazing! Easy to assemble or disassemble for cleaning. Highly recommended."

$29.99 $89.99 at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Wicker Cuddle Chair $299 $399 Save $100 See at Walmart

Bliss Hammocks 30" Wide XL Zero Gravity Chair $60 $170 Save $110 See at Walmart

Costway 10' Hanging Umbrella $95 $127 Save $32 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, Set of Two $70 $170 Save $100 See at Walmart

Unbrand 10' Round Above-Ground Pool $68 $88 Save $20 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Buying one of these is a no-brainer. Not buying one could be a no-finger-er. (Photo: Walmart)

Are your knives feeling a little dull? Rather than splurging on a whole new set, why not transform your old ones with the help of this très affordable Uhomepro Three-Stage Knife Sharpener? Its three slots can be used for repairing, straightening, sharpening and polishing to keep those blades working like the day you bought them. Having sharper knives not only makes slicing and dicing easier but also makes it safer, since you won’t need to apply as much force to cut through those slippery tomatoes. And at just $8 (down from $30), it’ll pay for itself in minutes. “I was going to order a new set of knives, but I didn’t have to,” explained a five-star reviewer. “It sharpened every one of my knives very well, and it was so easy! No need to replace them.”

$8.49 $29.99 at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo $115 $150 Save $35 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Cutlery Set with Block $65 $74 Save $9 See at Walmart

Fetervic 16-Piece Knife Block Set $70 $300 Save $230 See at Walmart

Corelle Round 12-Piece Dinnerware Set $30 $33 Save $3 See at Walmart

Vitamix One Blender $150 $250 Save $100 See at Walmart

Style

Move over, clogs — Crocs sandals are the comfy shoe of summer. (Photo: Crocs)

Come (unofficial beginning of) summer, everyone needs a pair of comfy sandals, and these Crocs Crocband Flip-Flops just might become your new go-tos. You'll pick them for their effortlessly cool, sporty style, then reach for them all the time once you realize how heavenly their massage-pod footbeds feel on your soles. Plus, they're lightweight and water-friendly, making them perfect for packing for your next beach trip. Over 2,800 Walmart customers have given them a perfect rating, including this one, who said: "Love these flip-flops. ... They are super comfy, with a wide enough bed so my toes don't hang over. They are sporty and sturdy, so I can wear them for a day at the beach or outdoor market, but dainty enough that I can pair them with a casual sundress or ankle pants to wear out to dinner." See all four colors.

$19.99 $29.99 at Walmart

JuneFish Beach Cover-Up $18 $25 Save $7 See at Walmart

Avia Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $9 $11 Save $2 See at Walmart

JeenMata Solitaire 1.25-Carat Round-Cut Halo Pendant Necklace $94 $499 Save $405 See at Walmart

Crocs Baya Clog Sandals $30 $55 Save $25 See at Walmart

Kate Spade Isla Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $39 $183 Save $144 See at Walmart

Nine.Eight Shirred-Waist Wrap Maxi Dress $12 $25 Save $13 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Want to make your dentist happy? Add this bad boy to your cart. (Photo: Walmart)

If you haven’t jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there’s no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Sejoy Electric Toothbrush is on sale for as low as $18 (down from $59). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In as little as two weeks, you'll start to notice a whiter smile. In time, up to 99.99% of your plaque will be history. Use its three cleaning modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on strengthening your teeth or go gently on sensitive gums. You’ll also get 2.5 years’ worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own! “Great brush!” raved a smiling shopper. “I like the variations of speed that the toothbrush offers. I like that the heads are easily removed and replaced without a lot of difficulty. ... Nothing will get your teeth cleaner. My dentist has absolutely noticed a difference when I come in for my checkups."

$17.68 $58.99 at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $26 $55 Save $29 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer, SPF 50 $30 $44 Save $15 See at Walmart

Cshidworld 99-Speed Muscle Massage Gun $40 $110 Save $70 See at Walmart

Fairywill Sonic Toothbrush $16 $30 Save $14 See at Walmart

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips, 28-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.