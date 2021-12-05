Count down to the holidays with these LEGO Advent calendars, now 20 percent off at Walmart
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We’re now well into December, so by now you’ve probably started to open your Advent calendar. However, it's never too early to start preparing for next Christmas, because right now you can save 20 percent on Lego Advent calendars at Walmart. (Let's be honest, Lego items aren't cheap when they're full price!) And if you haven't started opening one yet then it's a great time to begin since you can take advantage of the savings.
Children — and children at heart — love opening up the little windows once a day to see what treats await them. With a LEGO Advent calendar, you know each day will bring a special treasure.
Don't want to miss too much of the month with your Advent calendar? Sign up for Walmart+ and you can get select items as quickly as the same day! It's only $13 a month, or $98 a year, and you can get a free two-week trial just in time for the holidays! Sign up here.
This LEGO City Advent Calendar is particularly appealing for kids of all ages. And it gives them something to play with while they wait for the big day. Each day has some new city-themed surprise, like buses or street cleaners or even a little snowman. It’ll add a bit of holiday cheer to any existing LEGO City collection for years to come. And it's only $24 right now, a 20 percent discount from its usual price of $30.
As one shopper notes, "Nice product to build one item every day. Nice small build and minifigs. Can use every year with future sets to make a nice holiday scene." And another customer says, "Lego Advent calendars are always enjoyed by young and old." We agree — adults can use it as part of their holiday decor when the kids are done playing!
Into something a little more magical? Celebrate the days of December with Harry Potter and friends! This LEGO Advent calendar includes the boy wizard, along with friends and enemies like Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. The included accessories range the breath of the Wizarding World, from the safe at Gringotts to Platform 9 3/4, and there’s even a spinner and board for playing with the included toys — or you can combine them with other Harry Potter LEGO sets for even more fun! Usually, it's $40 but right now you can spell one over for only $32, a 20 percent discount!
Do you know any super hero fans? Then LEGO has you covered there with this Avengers-themed Advent calendar. It includes minifigures of Iron Man, Thor and Spider-Man, decked out in seasonally-appropriate garb! The set also comes with tiny models of some iconic Avengers location, like their tower in Midtown Manhattan, the SHIELD helicarrier and the table where they very tiredly ate shawarma at the end of the first movie. What better way to celebrate the holidays… or defending New York from alien invaders? And it's only $32 right now!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
