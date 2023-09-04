The 60+ best Labor Day sales at Walmart — starting at just $10
The grand irony of Labor Day, of course, is that you're meant to spend it doing anything but working. Apparently, though, Walmart didn't get the memo, because they've done some serious toiling to mount a bodacious bargain blowout this holiday weekend, bestowing deep discounts on everything from a Dyson stick vacuum ($140 off!) to a 58-inch smart TV (under $300). Plus, there's an eight-piece cookware set for just $60 and lots, lots more. Much like the summer we're bidding adieu to, these deals won't last forever, so grab your (virtual) cart and let's get to it! Walmart's Labor Day sale is your time to stock up on everything you need for fall, with deals starting as low as $10. Oh, and for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the 120+ best Labor Day sales.
The best Labor Day sales at Walmart:
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$280$420Save $140
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$279$338Save $59
Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones$19$100Save $81
Costway Vertical Raised Garden$68$146Save $78
Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set$60$220Save $160
Serta Cooling Gel Memory-Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2$23$42Save $19
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$20$70Save $50
Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings$20$135Save $115
Best vacuum Labor Day sales
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vac, you'll never again have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all, it's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"
Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum$400$600Save $200
Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum$152$279Save $127
Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum$23$40Save $17
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$99$123Save $24
Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$87$450Save $363
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum$280$500Save $220
Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$108$700Save $592
iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum$288$469Save $181
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum$295$350Save $55
Check out our roundup of the Best Labor Day Appliance Sales
Best TV and home entertainment Labor Day sales
With this eye-popping Hisense 58" 4K Smart TV, you'll actually feel like you're in on the action, thanks to its 8.3-million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality. In addition to providing crystal-clear images, this supersize set is equipped with all the goods, like Roku for streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and DTS Studio Sound for an elevated auditory experience. "Great smart TV with terrific picture quality and Roku to boot, making it so easy for us to dial in HBO, Netflix, Hulu and all the rest," reported a happy user.
Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV$88$118Save $30
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV$100$148Save $48
Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$135$168Save $33
Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV$268$298Save $30
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV$358$448Save $90
Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$376$528Save $152
Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV$498$578Save $80
Check out our roundup of the Best Labor Day TV Sales
Best tech Labor Day sales
When you're grooving to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting ambient sound but also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through their built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory-foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!
Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds$16$37Save $21
Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones$200$250Save $50
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$39$70Save $31
TopVision Sound Bar$33$100Save $67
Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop$300$1,050Save $750
Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds$21$50Save $29
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)$249$350Save $101
Best home Labor Day sales
You might be familiar with Serta because of its quality mattresses, but did you know it makes super-comfy bedding too? Take this two-pack of Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillows, for instance, which conform to the contours of your head and neck for custom support. They're designed to stay nice and lofty — no sad, flat pillows to see here! — and the cooling material will help ward off those pesky night sweats. "I have a neck injury, and after purchasing dozens of pillows, I finally found one that supports my neck," shared a (now) happy sleeper. "It molds to my neck and head. I'm a side sleeper, and so far it has helped me snore less. I can easily form/tuck the pillow around my neck for additional support on my head, and it stays that way, not to mention that the material is cooling. I bought my mother and my children a set as well. Awesome pillows!"
The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set$8$28Save $20
Ktaxon Portable Electric Stainless Steel Dryer$270$600Save $330
Nestl Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillows, 2-Pack$49$70Save $21
Clara Clark Bed Sheets, Queen$19$61Save $42
Ophanie 5-Setting High-Pressure Shower Head$48$90Save $42
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier$66$200Save $134
Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress$320$620Save $300
Check out our roundup of the Best Labor Day Mattress Sales
Best outdoor Labor Day sales
Short on outdoor space? You can still enjoy the beautiful sights, scents and flavors that come with having your own garden, thanks to this genius Costway Vertical Raised Garden Bed. Its bleacher-style design allows you to tend to five tiers of flowers, vegetables and greenery while hardly taking up any floor space, and you can also use it indoors! "Really sturdy and beautiful," gushed a gleeful gardener. "Easy to put together and fit in a tiny, awkward space on my apartment balcony. Perfect for plant lovers with not a lot of space."
Vibespark 5-Tiered Vertical Raised Garden$61$100Save $39
ExcMark Solar Lights, 10-Pack$40
Szrsth Solar Lights$20$89Save $69
Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit$28$36Save $8
Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chairs, Set of 2$90$110Save $20
Quanfeng QF Hammock$13$22Save $9
Qomotop 22-inch Outdoor Portable Fire Pit Bowl$50$90Save $40
Best kitchen Labor Day sales
No, that's not a misprint — this bestselling Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set is just $60 for a whopping eight pieces! If your crusty old cookware could use an upgrade, you won't get a better bang for your buck than this collection, which includes an 9.5-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan, 1.8-quart saucepan, 4.3-quart casserole, 4.5-quart sauté pan and three lids. The nonstick granite material is PFOA-free and makes cleanup an absolute breeze, and this set will look super sleek in your kitchen. Oh, and it's compatible with all stove tops! "Wonderful pots!" exclaimed a happy home cook. "I enjoy cooking with them so much. Nothing ever sticks and they are so easy to clean. ... You cannot beat the price for such quality. I highly recommend for anyone to buy for themselves or for wedding gifts."
Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set$70$240Save $170
Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven$99$199Save $100
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker$140$159Save $19
Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Color-Coded Professional Stainless Steel Knives$22$36Save $14
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill$139$199Save $60
Mainstays 2.2 Quart Compact Air Fryer$37
Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$67$99Save $32
Best style Labor Day sales
If you're on the hunt for bling on a budget, your search ends with Walmart fashion. These stunning Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings are on sale for just $20 ($115 off!) and are sure to gussy up any outfit. Studded with Swarovski crystals, they're just sparkly enough to add some eye-catching shine but could easily be worn with even the most casual jeans-and-T-shirt look. Also available in yellow and rose gold! "I really love these earrings!" wrote a satisfied wearer. "I have super-sensitive ears that get red, itchy and irritated unless my earrings are made with real gold or silver. I’ve been wearing these for weeks now and my ears are great. The quality is amazing, and they look real to me."
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Curvy Skinny Super High Rise Ankle Jeans$9$28Save $19
Damyuan Sneakers$25$80Save $55
Crocs Kadee II Flip-Flops$10$20Save $10
Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops$25$32Save $7
Cooplus Athletic Ankle Socks, 6-Pack$13$22Save $9
Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set$106$130Save $24
Avia Performance Tank Tops, 2-Pack$10$18Save $8
Best beauty and wellness Labor Day sales
If you haven't jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there's no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $20 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. "Each time you brush it feels like you've just left the dentist," raved a smiling shopper. "My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier."
CeraVe Skin-Renewing Retinol Face Serum$13$20Save $7
Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips, 25 Treatments$19$46Save $27
Coach New York Eau de Parfum$40$107Save $67
Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo$41$93Save $52
Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device$70$300Save $230
Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser$27$55Save $28
Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.