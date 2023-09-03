The 60+ best Labor Day sales at Walmart — starting at just $10

Labor Day weekend is here! And while the unofficial departure of summer is bittersweet, we've got something that'll cheer you up: a slew of swoon-worthy deals from Walmart. The mega-retailer did not disappoint when it comes to its holiday-sales rollout, bestowing deep discounts on everything from a Dyson stick vacuum ($140 off!) to a 58-inch smart TV (under $300). Plus, there's an eight-piece cookware set for just $60 and lots, lots more. Much like the summer we're bidding adieu to, these deals won't last forever, so grab your (virtual) cart and let's get to it! Walmart's Labor Day sale is your time to stock up on everything you need for fall, with deals starting as low as $10. Oh, and for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the 120+ best Labor Day sales.

The best Labor Day sales at Walmart:

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $280 $420 Save $140 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $279 $338 Save $59 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Costway Vertical Raised Garden $68 $146 Save $78 See at Walmart

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory-Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $23 $42 Save $19 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings $20 $135 Save $115 See at Walmart

Best vacuum Labor Day sales

Well, color us impressed — this purple powerhouse is $140 off! (Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vac, you'll never again have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all, it's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"

$279.99 $419.99 at Walmart

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum $152 $279 Save $127 See at Walmart

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $123 Save $34 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $87 $450 Save $363 See at Walmart

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $280 $500 Save $220 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $108 $700 Save $592 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $288 $469 Save $181 See at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum $295 $350 Save $55 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day Appliance Sales

Best TV and home entertainment Labor Day sales

Ready to trade in your fuzzy old boob tube for a spiffy smart set? Makes (Hi)sense! (Walmart)

With this eye-popping Hisense 58" 4K Smart TV, you'll actually feel like you're in on the action, thanks to its 8.3-million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality. In addition to providing crystal-clear images, this supersize set is equipped with all the goods, like Roku for streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and DTS Studio Sound for an elevated auditory experience. "Great smart TV with terrific picture quality and Roku to boot, making it so easy for us to dial in HBO, Netflix, Hulu and all the rest," reported a happy user.

$298 $338 at Walmart

Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $100 $148 Save $48 See at Walmart

Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $135 $168 Save $33 See at Walmart

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $358 $448 Save $90 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $376 $528 Save $152 See at Walmart

Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day TV Sales

Best tech Labor Day sales

It'll be so (Vili)nice to be able to listen to music in peace! (Walmart)

When you're grooving to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting ambient sound but also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through their built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory-foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!

$19 $99.99 at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $16 $37 Save $21 See at Walmart

Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $39 $70 Save $31 See at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $33 $100 Save $67 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch Laptop $300 $1,050 Save $750 See at Walmart

Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds $27 $50 Save $23 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 See at Walmart

Best home Labor Day sales

These cushy pillows will Serta-nly keep your head and neck comfily cradled. (Walmart)

You might be familiar with Serta because of its quality mattresses, but did you know it makes super-comfy bedding too? Take this two-pack of Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillows, for instance, which conform to the contours of your head and neck for custom support. They're designed to stay nice and lofty — no sad, flat pillows to see here! — and the cooling material will help ward off those pesky night sweats. "I have a neck injury, and after purchasing dozens of pillows, I finally found one that supports my neck," shared a (now) happy sleeper. "It molds to my neck and head. I'm a side sleeper, and so far it has helped me snore less. I can easily form/tuck the pillow around my neck for additional support on my head, and it stays that way, not to mention that the material is cooling. I bought my mother and my children a set as well. Awesome pillows!"

$23 $42.45 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set $8 $28 Save $20 See at Walmart

Ktaxon Portable Electric Stainless Steel Dryer $270 $600 Save $330 See at Walmart

Nestl Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillows, 2-Pack $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets, Queen $19 $61 Save $42 See at Walmart

Ophanie 5-Setting High-Pressure Shower Head $48 $90 Save $42 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $66 $200 Save $134 See at Walmart

Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress $320 $620 Save $300 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

Best outdoor Labor Day sales

Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? Vertically! (Walmart)

Short on outdoor space? You can still enjoy the beautiful sights, scents and flavors that come with having your own garden, thanks to this genius Costway Vertical Raised Garden Bed. Its bleacher-style design allows you to tend to five tiers of flowers, vegetables and greenery while hardly taking up any floor space, and you can also use it indoors! "Really sturdy and beautiful," gushed a gleeful gardener. "Easy to put together and fit in a tiny, awkward space on my apartment balcony. Perfect for plant lovers with not a lot of space."

$67.99 $146 at Walmart

Vibespark 5-Tiered Vertical Raised Garden $61 $100 Save $39 See at Walmart

ExcMark Solar Lights, 10-Pack $40 See at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Lights $20 $89 Save $69 See at Walmart

Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chairs, Set of 2 $90 $110 Save $20 See at Walmart

Quanfeng QF Hammock $13 $22 Save $9 See at Walmart

Qomotop 22-inch Outdoor Portable Fire Pit Bowl $50 $90 Save $40 See at Walmart

Best kitchen Labor Day sales

With this spiffy set in your kitchen, your family won't just be saying, "Yes, Chef" — they'll be calling you the Carote Kid! (Walmart)

No, that's not a misprint — this bestselling Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set is just $60 for a whopping eight pieces! If your crusty old cookware could use an upgrade, you won't get a better bang for your buck than this collection, which includes an 9.5-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan, 1.8-quart saucepan, 4.3-quart casserole, 4.5-quart sauté pan and three lids. The nonstick granite material is PFOA-free and makes cleanup an absolute breeze, and this set will look super sleek in your kitchen. Oh, and it's compatible with all stove tops! "Wonderful pots!" exclaimed a happy home cook. "I enjoy cooking with them so much. Nothing ever sticks and they are so easy to clean. ... You cannot beat the price for such quality. I highly recommend for anyone to buy for themselves or for wedding gifts."

$59.99 $220 at Walmart

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $70 $240 Save $170 See at Walmart

Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker $140 $159 Save $19 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Color-Coded Professional Stainless Steel Knives $22 $36 Save $14 See at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill $139 $199 Save $60 See at Walmart

Mainstays 2.2 Quart Compact Air Fryer $25 $30 Save $5 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $80 $99 Save $19 See at Walmart

Best style Labor Day sales

Dazzling 18k jewelry for $20? Our ears just perked up! (Walmart)

If you're on the hunt for bling on a budget, your search ends with Walmart fashion. These stunning Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings are on sale for just $20 ($115 off!) and are sure to gussy up any outfit. Studded with Swarovski crystals, they're just sparkly enough to add some eye-catching shine but could easily be worn with even the most casual jeans-and-T-shirt look. Also available in yellow and rose gold! "I really love these earrings!" wrote a satisfied wearer. "I have super-sensitive ears that get red, itchy and irritated unless my earrings are made with real gold or silver. I’ve been wearing these for weeks now and my ears are great. The quality is amazing, and they look real to me."

$19.99 $135 at Walmart

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Curvy Skinny Super High Rise Ankle Jeans $8 $28 Save $19 See at Walmart

Damyuan Sneakers $25 $80 Save $55 See at Walmart

Crocs Kadee II Flip-Flops $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops $25 $32 Save $7 See at Walmart

Cooplus Athletic Ankle Socks, 6-Pack $13 $22 Save $9 See at Walmart

Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set $106 $130 Save $24 See at Walmart

Avia Performance Tank Tops, 2-Pack $10 $18 Save $8 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness Labor Day sales

Your tired old electric toothbrush won't give you the gleaming choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill ... will. (Walmart)

If you haven't jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there's no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $20 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. "Each time you brush it feels like you've just left the dentist," raved a smiling shopper. "My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier."

$19.99 $69.99 at Walmart

CeraVe Skin-Renewing Retinol Face Serum $13 $20 Save $7 See at Walmart

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips, 25 Treatments $19 $46 Save $27 See at Walmart

Coach New York Eau de Parfum $40 $107 Save $67 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $41 $93 Save $52 See at Walmart

Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device $70 $300 Save $230 See at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $27 $55 Save $28 See at Walmart

