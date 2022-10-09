Save hundreds on a KitchenAid mixer, Tineco vacmop and more!

Get holiday shopping done early and effortlessly. (Photos: Walmart)

Want to know the secret to stress-free holiday shopping? Getting it done in October. We’re serious! Between lower pre-holiday prices and some well-timed fall sales, get moving now and you’ll be sitting pretty come December.

Here’s your second tip: Walmart is the place to start, with their Deals for Days campaign running now through November. They have some of the best prices on the things your loved ones really want. Have you seen the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in dreamy Mineral Water Blue? Want to blow your kid’s mind with their very own bumper car? Look no further than right below.

1. Get your hands on the mixer they've been craving for $120 off

Photo: Walmart KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $299 $419 Save $120 $299 at Walmart Behold the classic stand mixer every baker covets, now on sale for an unbeatable $300. This beauty is not only kitchen counter eye candy, it’s the gold standard for at home bakers and cooks. The tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze, while the 59 touchpoints around the mixing bowl ensures every bit of your ingredients gets incorporated. Did we mention it has room to mix up eight dozen cookies? One impressed reviewer reports: “This item has been a lifesaver in my house! I feel like I'm always in the kitchen doing something and this has definitely helped cut down how much time I've spent prepping and making food. The price point is definitely worth every penny!” With holiday baking around the corner, the person who needs this most might just be you.

2. Vacuum and mop the floor in one fell swoop (and for $100 off)

Photo: Walmart Tineco iFloor Complete Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum Floor Cleaner $99 $200 Save $101 $99 at Walmart The day I switched to cordless vacuuming was a revelation. No more hunting for an outlet, tripping over cords and repeating the dance as I moved from room to room. Little did I know some cordless vacuums can also mop! Simultaneously! This cordless wonder from Tineco attacks your typical crumbs and dust, while also sucking up wet messes and mopping along the way. Push it through a spilled bowl of cereal and milk and watch it disappear, as your hardwood floor emerges fresh and clean! Find it hard to believe? So did many reviewers: “I was skeptical to try this because I thought it was too good to be true. But… WOW I absolutely love it. Very light weight and the solution smells fresh. The sweeping the moping all wonderful. My son even likes to sweep and mop more. This is a great product and I will definitely recommend it to others.”

3. Make your hot plate stand out at the holiday potluck

Photo: Walmart The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker $22 $28 Save $6 $22 at Walmart If slow cookers entered beauty pageants, this charmer would certainly get top marks from the judges. With vintage good looks and some clever design additions, you’ll be fielding questions about where you found it. (And if you’re like my mom, you’ll never tell!) Like all Pioneer Woman products, ease and functionality are of utmost importance. Going to a party? The handy, ingenious clips quickly seal the lid so you can transport your hot dish without fear of spills. When you arrive, just hit the keep-warm button until it’s time to eat. “It works like a charm!” writes a happy customer, “It’s plenty big enough and it looks fabulous sitting out on my counter! I’m gonna order a few more for Christmas presents.” At $22, I’d recommend getting a few as presents too.

4. Kick gas-powered tools to the curb (and save $50)

Photo: Walmart HART 40-Volt Cordless Attachment Capable 15-inch String Trimmer Kit with Edger Attachment $148 $198 Save $50 $148 at Walmart For those of us with mid-size yards and no place (or desire) to store big equipment, this cordless string trimmer is a slam dunk. The 40-volt battery offers the power of gas, without the nuisance and mess of filling a tank. It cuts smooth and sharp (as one user put it: “like using a hot knife through butter”), while also being precise. The reviews for this trimmer are filled with people who really care about their yard, and some who have a lot more yard than recommended: “I'll cut right to the point, this weedeater has all the capability I will ever need around my 6-acre residence. It rips right through pasture-type weeds with ease…You will not be disappointed.”

5. Save 40 bucks on this bargain bumper car

Photo: Walmart Flybar 6V Bumper Car, Battery Powered Ride On $79 $119 Save $40 $79 at Walmart Wrap up this spinning, flashing, pint-size bumper car and prepare to be crowned the world’s best gift giver. Kids aged 1.5 to 4 can hop in and cruise across the floor while steering themselves (or turning in circles) with dual joysticks. While bumping is the name of the game, the soft bumpers will keep your walls and furniture safe (and parents sane!). With a rechargeable battery and nothing to assemble, this is essentially an amusement park in a box, ready to use as soon as it’s unwrapped. This parent can attest: “Came assembled and charged up right out of the box. My 3 year old son got this for Christmas and he loves it. It's super lightweight and easy for him to maneuver around the house. I only wish it came in my size!”

