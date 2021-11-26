Walmart just dropped its amazing Black Friday deals on personal electronics — up to 60 percent off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Listen up! Walmart has slashed prices on high-quality headphones and earbuds from brands like Beats, Samsung and Sony this Black Friday, with savings of up to $175! Pair those with the tablets that are also on sale, and you could afford to give someone's tech setup a serious upgrade this holiday season.

Bold design and comfortable fit: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are now just $125, down (waaay down) from $300. Fast Fuel technology gives you three hours of play time with just a five-minute charge and a total of 40 hours of battery life on a complete charge. Simply power on and hold them near your iPhone to simultaneously connect them to your Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac for a seamless listening experience throughout your digital space.

Beats Solo3 feature comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use and fold up for easy portability. Rock these wireless headphones and save $175 while you're at it.

$125 $300 at Walmart

Sleek and powerful, the Galaxy Tab A 8" Tablet lets you browse the web, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games and more on a machine that's lightweight and comfortable in your hands. With a long-lasting battery and expandable memory, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0" is built to keep up with you.

It's got a binge-ready battery, so you can watch your favorite shows for up to 13 hours on a full charge. One fan raved: "It's a tablet that definitely hits way above its weight class. As soon as I took it out of the box, I fell in love with the device." And at $99, you will too.

$99 $149 at Walmart

Enjoy high quality sound for up to 18 hours at a time (thanks to the wireless charging case) with Sony Truly Wireless Headphones. Ergonomic for a secure fit, you can keep moving to the music through rain, sleet or sweat.

These buds are also voice-assistant–compatible: A simple press of the button will allow you to get directions, play music or chat with friends. Low audio latency makes for enjoyable video viewing, too. Score these bud-dies for just $130 now.

$130 at Walmart

PC power with tablet mobility: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will allow you to get work — or goofing off — done from anywhere. A fast-charging USB-C port will keep you powered up while on the move. This tablet comes complete with a redesigned, minimal-lag S Pen that lets you control a presentation or mark up documents and an expanded edge-to-edge screen for a better streaming, gaming and video-chatting experience.

Five star reviewers love its light weight, rave about the size, and say it has surprisingly great sound quality. At $150 off, this tablet may just be the upgrade you need for your work-from-anywhere setup.

$499 $649 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver rich sound from a small package. Selectively tune in or out environmental noise, so you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist. Switch on Ambient Aware to hear flight announcements, oncoming traffic or your takeout-order number while still enjoying your tunes or podcast.

Get up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge, then pop your Galaxy Buds+ into the wireless charging case. Forgot to charge them the night before? Not to worry: Three minutes of charging gives you one hour of runtime, so you'll have enough juice for your commute or a workout. Customization and comfort for $79? That's what we like to hear.

$79 $150 at Walmart

Make learning fun and keep kids occupied on rainy days or long car rides with the Contixo 7" Kids Bluetooth Tablet for Kids. This tablet comes with more than 20 educator-approved academic apps covering math, reading, writing, coding, music, problem-solving and creativity skills. And with 32GB of onboard storage and up to 128GB of added storage, it has plenty of room for cartoons, videos and e-books as well. Get up to 10 hours of battery power on a single charge.

The parental-control feature allows you to customize profiles for kids’ accounts, hand-pick content for them, control screen time and monitor browsing. These security settings can be adjusted as little ones grow to ensure the content is tailored to their age. Score a savings of over 40 percent now.

$70 $120 at Walmart

Seamlessly shift between Zoom meetings to streaming your favorite shows with the nimble HP Stream Laptop. At less than four pounds, this notebook contains a 14-inch diagonal HD BrightView display, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB SD RAM and a 64 GB Embedded Multi-Media Card.

Powerful Intel UHD graphics let you stream 4K content and play your favorite games in 720p, while the HP Webcam with integrated digital microphone makes video chats clear and smooth. Plus, you'll enjoy full access to Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, and 60 Skype minutes each month for a year. At $219, this laptop makes a perfect tech companion for work or school.

$219 at Walmart

