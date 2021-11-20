Early Black Friday steal — this top-rated robovac is down to $98: 'Shocked at the things it picks up'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart's ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac is a clean machine! (Photo: Walmart)

Need to get your home clean before the relatives show up for all those holiday festivities? You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on a great vac — we found the perfect helpmate in the ionvac SmartClean 2000. This top-rated beast delivers a hassle-free floor cleanup so you can do just about anything else.

And it's on sale for an unreal price —it's just $98 right now at Walmart, down from $180. That's 46 percent off!

Equipped with smart sensors, the SmartClean even knows to stay off the stairs! (Photo: Walmart)

The ionvac SmartClean 2000 can easily tackle all terrains, from hardwood floors to rugs and carpets, with its powerful suction motor that can capture even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. This clean machine even has built-in sensors and multi-directional movement capabilities that make navigating stairs a breeze.

Shoppers love this $98 high-tech steal: “I have a cat, dog, rabbit and two girls living in my house, so we have a lot of shedding going on. This helps me to keep it maintained. And I'm shocked at the things it picks up! It's very strong,” says one five-star reviewer.

A a step up from other robovacs. (Photo: Walmart)

Choose from four triple-process cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual control. Or you can control it on the go with the ionvac Wi-Fi enabled smartphone app. When it’s time to charge up, the SmartClean automatically docks and recharges itself. Plus, it's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can call the shots — literally — or opt for the remote control that comes with it.

Either way, you're the boss, so give the order, kick back, and watch the SmartClean earn its keep.

Nervous about taking the robovac plunge? This five-star purchaser can relate. “We were soooo hesitant to purchase one of these for the first time. We read reviews and figured if it wasn't what it was cracked up to be then we would return and let me tell you...the reviews are correct! I wish I would've purchased one of these years ago.”

