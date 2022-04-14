This rugged HP Chromebook is a real steal at $98, a massive 66 percent discount
Sometimes, in the interest of buying ourselves a quality product, we assume that more — more bells and whistles, accessories, and money — is the answer. But it ain't necessarily so, especially with personal computers.
To wit: If you're editing video or playing the hottest video games, you're going to want a laptop that can handle the challenge, like a MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 13. But let's be honest, that's not the majority of us — all we want to do is browse the web, hang out on Facebook a bit and watch YouTube videos. For that you don't need a top-of-the-line laptop that costs nearly a grand. Something like a modest Chromebook can get the job done nicely, and right now Walmart has a killer sale on this HP Chromebook 11. It's an absolute steal at only $98. Wow!
You're probably thinking, it can't be that good if it's so cheap. Well, here's what you get in the box: A 11.6-inch laptop with a 1.6GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, two USB-A and two USB-C ports and a microSD card reader on the side. This Chromebook was designed for schools, so it's super rugged too — metal corners, rubberized edges and a splash-proof keyboard. But you don't have to be a student to appreciate this little beauty.
This laptop is a big hit with older folks, with one shopper buying it "for my 87-year-old [mother] to use while she was in the hospital with COVID pneumonia so that she could video-chat with her kids and grandkids [and] wouldn't feel so alone. It was easy for her to understand and, for someone who has never used a computer and still uses an older flip phone, that's saying a lot! I honestly believe that the Chromebook played a big part in saving my mother's life!"
That's quite an endorsement, one echoed by this woman who says she "got this for an older gentleman who only has a flip phone. He's had no problems with it, and it's very easy and intuitive to use. He mostly enjoys watching YouTube or searching the web. I set it up for him, and it was very simple. Pretty much like an Android phone or tablet on a laptop minus the touchscreen."
And yes, it is popular with the kids too, which one parent who "purchased it specifically for my child's online schooling" saying they "have no complaints." Another shopper "purchased it for my 13-year-old daughter" and they're "about to purchase two more this week; one for me and another computer for my [14-year-old to] start home schooling!! They love watching Netflix etc. in their spare time. I'm happy with my purchase." At $98, you could outfit the entire family with these study little workhorses without breaking a sweat!
