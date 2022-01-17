We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save $50 on a Hoover vac that sucks up everything. (Photo: Walmart/Getty)

If you have pets under your roof, you understand the importance of a powerhouse vacuum to suck up hair from floors and furniture. Ditto if you have two-legged family members dragging dirt and debris into the house on a daily basis. In active households, the vacuum is in heavy rotation — so it has to be heavy duty, of course.

Walmart shoppers have crowned the Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum a champion when it comes to maintaining messy homes — particularly those where pets reside. A few say it even beats their beloved Dyson Animal. Now’s your chance to give this powerhouse a whirl: the WindTunnel XL is over 40 percent off at Walmart. It’s just $69!

$69 $119 at Walmart

Nearly 900 reviewers have given this does-it-all vacuum five stars, and for good reason: Dirt, debris, dander and pet hair littering both hard floors and carpets are no match for the Hoover WindTunnel XL. It’s got Scatter Guard Technology and an extra-large dirt cup to capture as much mess in one go as possible. The brush head is adjustable to five different heights to tackle everything from bare floors to plush carpets.

Got a dog? Then you need this Hoover. (Photo: Walmart)

And when it comes to pet messes, there’s no beating this beast. As one pleased purchaser put it: "I was curious how it would do compared [to] my Dyson DC17 Animal vacuum. I was quite surprised after doing a thorough job with my Dyson that just a brief overview with the Hoover Wind Tunnel XL Pet collected as much as it did. Time to retire the Dyson." High praise at a low price.

Another went so far as to say, “The thing blows away my Dyson…. My carpet now has lines, LOL. I can't believe what this pulled out of it. Totally worth the money and more!”

The Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright get its name from a top-of-the-line technology called WindTunnel that actually creates channels of suction to remove icky stuff that gets embedded in rugs and carpets. And for anyone who’s a stickler about cleanliness, the idea of ground-in grossness and, uh, who knows what (especially with pets!), it’s comforting to know this vac is sucking it up with gusto, even where you can’t actually see the debris.

The powerful Hoover vacuum is no match for pet hair and dander. (Photo: Walmart)

Thanks to its extra large container, you can go over your whole house without worrying about losing suction. And because it’s bagless, you never have to touch the dirt or worry about inhaling it or scattering it back around the house when it’s time to empty the vac. Just release the dirt cup at the bottom directly into your garbage bag and be done with it.

We honestly can’t believe that Walmart is offering such a game-changing device for such a low price. Just $69 for what fans are calling “the best pet vacuum.” This one wrote: “By far the best vacuum I've purchased, I have two dogs with a lot of fur and I didn't realize how much they shed until I used the vacuum and it picked up every bit of fur and dirt from the rug. The rug even looked brand-new with the colors popping again as they did when first purchased.”

Why deal with dust bunnies and hair balls when you can shell out just $69 and Hoover it up in seconds whenever you want?

