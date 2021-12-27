We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.

Here are a few of our favorites from this year's after-Christmas clearance sale:

Over 850 reviewers give this does-it-all vacuum five stars...and for good reason. Dirt and debris littering both hard floors and carpets are no match for the Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Upright. It's got "Scatter Guard Technology" and an extra large dirt cup to capture as much mess in one go as possible. The head is adjustable to five different heights to tackle everything from bare floors to plush carpets.

As one pleased purchaser put it: "I was curious how it would do compared my Dyson DC17 Animal vacuum. I was quite surprised after doing a thorough job with my Dyson that just a brief overview with the Hoover Wind Tunnel XL Pet collected as much as it did. Time to retire the Dyson." High praise at a low price.

$59 $119 at Walmart

If you've used an air fryer before, you're privy to the delectably crispy exterior and perfectly moist interior it can give to most meats, veggies and even desserts. But the one downside many of these machines have is that users can't see their food as it cooks. Not so with the Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven! This baby has clear glass on the doors and an interior light to give you a front row seat to your feast as it cooks. Large enough for a full rotisserie chicken and just the right size to cook a meal for two, this 9-by-13-inch oven will become your go-to kitchen appliance.

This user called it "my savior for the holidays," explaining, "it has replaced almost five of my countertop appliances and takes up the space of just one." Another happy customer reports, "I finally found an appliance that can deliver on the elusive crispy zucchini chip. My kids are downing veggies now, thinking they are getting away with junk food." Indulge in this ultimate upgrade without the hefty price tag.

$89 $150 at Walmart

Give yourself a luxurious spa experience any day of the week from the comfort of your own home. This 9-inch square stainless steel rainfall showerhead is just the upgrade your bathroom needs. And it's yours for only 22 bucks; that's less than an hour at the spa. Use the 15-inch extension arm to get it into position for maximum pain-relief and ultimate comfort after a long day.

"It is truly a waterfall of delight," said one zen shopper. "I'm 6'0 and I still had a lot of room underneath. I installed it myself, just twisted off the old one and twisted on the new — gave my shower an instant spa look." Another agrees: "Very relaxing."

$22 $55 at Walmart

Lodge is well known for their century-old tradition of making quality cast iron cookware and this heirloom-worthy piece is no exception. The porcelain enamel finish on this 6.5 quart Dutch oven makes for an ultra smooth cooking surface with no need to be seasoned, making it fuss-free. Use it on the stovetop or in the oven (up to 500 degrees) to boil, bake, braise and more. Choose from Emerald Green, Ash and Merlot.

Take it from this five-star reviewer and don't wait: "This is my first Lodge piece, and I can't believe I waited this long. I was hesitant about buying this pot because of the dark color, but it is beautiful! It looks gorgeous on my stove. It cooks like a dream, too! Very easy to clean. It is heavy, but that is to be expected."

$50 $79 at Walmart

Need a laptop stand or a TV tray? How about a flexible surface that can fit about anywhere to provide the landing pad you need without taking up too much space? Well, look no further than this C-shaped sofa table! The unique shape allows it to curve around the arm of a sofa or side chair to provide a stable surface with a minimal footprint. Made of mixed materials (walnut colored top and black metal base), it will work with a myriad of design styles. Opt for the wheeled version if you need your to be extra mobile.

"We use this as a small desk in front of the couch. It is lightweight but very sturdy and slides out of the way under the seat part of the couch when not in use," one reviewer shared. Another said: "We've had this dark brown tv tray for four years now and it still looks the same and is just as sturdy. For two years my husband and I put our plates on it and ate dinner at the same time while watching TV.... After years of commenting that a second one would be nice, I'm finally buying a second one."

$42 $58 at Walmart

For a new home, a newly renovated kitchen or just a fresh new feel in your cook space, this Thyme & Table 20-Piece Baking Set will give you the cohesive look you crave. A beautiful wooden cutting board, matching cheese knives with a modern metallic finish, slate blue silicone measuring cups and spoons, and even a ravioli cutter round out this collection.

All this for 20 bucks? That's just a dollar a piece! Reviewers confirm it's a good buy: "OMG — just darn cute, and it is filled with so much! My daughter stole it from me. After Christmas, I will order one for myself. The blue and gold look so rich."

$20 $30 at Walmart

