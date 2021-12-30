Chill out and make low-fat smoothies, slushies and ice cream — This Ninja Creami is $20 off
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If your New Year's resolution is to shed a few pounds, but you know you know you can't shake your sweet tooth completely, don't sweat it. With the Ninja Creami, you can indulge all your delicious frozen dessert desires without as much of the guilt. That's because the Ninja Creami allows you to mix up all kinds of treats, including ice cream options that are low-sugar, keto, dairy-free and vegan. Create flavors and combinations that you won’t find in any frozen-food aisle. And at $20 off, you won't get any sticker shock either!
Though if you'd prefer to take things to a more decadent level, mix in your favorite goodies like chocolate, nuts, candy and more to personalize your treat. Create frozen concoctions as unique as you are.
Want to score free shipping while you're at it? Go ahead and sign up for Walmart+. It's absolutely free for a 15-day trial, but take a quick three-question survey and they'll add on two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
I'll stop the world and melt with you
Not only does the Ninja Creami make terrific desserts that'll make every night Milkshake Night — it looks good doing it! Says this reviewer, "The Ninja Creami is really pretty amazing. I tried it out with fruit I already had on hand, and made banana sorbet that turned out so creamy I could eat it with a spoon. The pint container holds whatever you make and has an airtight lid so you can pop it in the freezer if you don't finish it all. Of course because it's a Ninja product, you know it's good quality. But, it's also quite beautiful to look at."
And this satisfied customer who titled their review Yum! reports, "Wow! It's so easy to use and makes such awesome Ice cream! If you like to control what goes into your food, even ice cream, this is the machine for you. I'm glad there are two containers to make ice cream because you can make more than one flavor at a time. And it's so simple that your children can even make it! We are all loving the Cream from Ninja!"
How sweet it is
Create your treat in three easy steps: prep your base, freeze overnight and process. Then enjoy! You can also select the re-spin function if, after processing, you want your treat even softer and creamier. Plus, containers, lids and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The Ninja Creami also comes with a recipe booklet and quick-start guide.
This Ninja-phile gushed, "Ninja has really amazed me with the Ninja Creami. I love the idea of getting to make my own ice cream, and this has made it a reality. We made rocky road ice cream and loved it. Set-up and clean-up is simple. This is a definite must for all households and it's become our Friday night ritual to make ice cream."
So don't give yourself an ice-cream headache wondering what to make for dessert. Pick up the Ninja Creami today — especially while the price is right!
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $450), walmart.com
Vizio 50-inch Class M6 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $402 (was $508), walmart.com
Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV, $998 (was $1,400), walmart.com
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $319 (was $600), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Club Pro Plus Wireless Headphones, $80 (was $200), walmart.com
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds $89 (was $130), walmart.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (was $249), walmart.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $200 (was $279), walmart.com
Video game deals:
God of War (PlayStation Hits) for PlayStation 4, $10 (was $30), walmart.com
Lego: Jurassic World for Nintendo Switch $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop, $699 (was $910), walmart.com
Smart-home deals:
Roku Ultra LT HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device, $35 (was $69), walmart.com
Netgear R6080 AC1000 Smart WiFi Router, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
ecobee Smart Thermostat, $199 (was $249), walmart.com
TP-Link WiFi 6 Mesh Router Replacement System, $131 (was $170), walmart.com
Defender 4K Ultra Wired Security Camera System, $239 (was $450), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (was $250), walmart.com
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
iHome AutoVac Eclipse G All in One Robot Vacuum and Mop, $115 (was $400), walmart.com
Kenmore 200 Series Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $229), walmart.com
Wyze Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $49 (was $89), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Block Set, $49 (was $59), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Dinnerware Set, $40 (was $50), walmart.com
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1, 8 Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker, $99 (was $249), walmart.com
George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $49 (was $100), walmart.com
Gotham Steel 32 Piece Cookware/Bakeware/Food Storage Set, $220 (was $300), walmart.com
Hamilton Beach Digital Microwave Oven, $115 (was $169), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Fossil Women's Riley Multifunction Watch, $69.50 (was $139), walmart.com
Jason Maxwell Women's Oversized Faux Sherpa Coat, $25 (was $35), walmart.com
Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size V-Neck Sweater, $15 (was $19), walmart.com
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket, $19 (was $25), walmart.com
1 Carat Moissanite Necklace in Solid 14K Yellow Gold, $100 (was $200), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Braun Silk·expert Pro 3 PL3111 Women's IPL, $250 (was $260), walmart.com
Tooca Home Waxing Kit for Women & Men, $42 (was $70), walmart.com
Bed Head Tourmaline Ceramic Deep Hair Waver, $19 (was $30), walmart.com
Calista Tools Perfecter Pro Travel Size 1-inch Heated Round Brush, $30 (was $109), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Sateen Solid Print Bedding Set, $25 (was $45), walmart.com
Sunbeam Electric Throw Blanket, $35 (was $45), walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens Sage Celine 12 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set, $49 (was $68), walmart.com
Lucid Flex Loft Pillow With Removable Memory Foam Core Bed Pillow, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
Toys deals:
Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse, $160 (was $200), walmart.com
VTech Sit-to-Stand Learn and Discover Table, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $43 (was $60), walmart.com
Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Toy, $52 (was $79), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Expand your mind in 2022, with MasterClass: The annual sale ends soon!
Amazon just marked a treasure trove of Mrs. Meyer's cleaning products — now up to 41 percent off
Freshen up your home for 2022 with these fantastic furniture finds — all $200 or less!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.