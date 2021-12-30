Chill out and make low-fat smoothies, slushies and ice cream — This Ninja Creami is $20 off

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Delicious ice cream, no churning required! (Photo: Walmart)

If your New Year's resolution is to shed a few pounds, but you know you know you can't shake your sweet tooth completely, don't sweat it. With the Ninja Creami, you can indulge all your delicious frozen dessert desires without as much of the guilt. That's because the Ninja Creami allows you to mix up all kinds of treats, including ice cream options that are low-sugar, keto, dairy-free and vegan. Create flavors and combinations that you won’t find in any frozen-food aisle. And at $20 off, you won't get any sticker shock either!

Though if you'd prefer to take things to a more decadent level, mix in your favorite goodies like chocolate, nuts, candy and more to personalize your treat. Create frozen concoctions as unique as you are.

$149 $169 at Walmart

Winter ice cream is a treat! (Photo: Walmart)

I'll stop the world and melt with you

Not only does the Ninja Creami make terrific desserts that'll make every night Milkshake Night — it looks good doing it! Says this reviewer, "The Ninja Creami is really pretty amazing. I tried it out with fruit I already had on hand, and made banana sorbet that turned out so creamy I could eat it with a spoon. The pint container holds whatever you make and has an airtight lid so you can pop it in the freezer if you don't finish it all. Of course because it's a Ninja product, you know it's good quality. But, it's also quite beautiful to look at."

And this satisfied customer who titled their review Yum! reports, "Wow! It's so easy to use and makes such awesome Ice cream! If you like to control what goes into your food, even ice cream, this is the machine for you. I'm glad there are two containers to make ice cream because you can make more than one flavor at a time. And it's so simple that your children can even make it! We are all loving the Cream from Ninja!"

$149 $169 at Walmart

From sweet to savory, healthy to indulgent, this machine can make it happen with the push of a button. (Photo: Walmart)

How sweet it is

Create your treat in three easy steps: prep your base, freeze overnight and process. Then enjoy! You can also select the re-spin function if, after processing, you want your treat even softer and creamier. Plus, containers, lids and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The Ninja Creami also comes with a recipe booklet and quick-start guide.

This Ninja-phile gushed, "Ninja has really amazed me with the Ninja Creami. I love the idea of getting to make my own ice cream, and this has made it a reality. We made rocky road ice cream and loved it. Set-up and clean-up is simple. This is a definite must for all households and it's become our Friday night ritual to make ice cream."

So don't give yourself an ice-cream headache wondering what to make for dessert. Pick up the Ninja Creami today — especially while the price is right!

$149 $169 at Walmart

