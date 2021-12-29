Wake up and smell the coffee: This souped up Ninja machine is just 99 bucks!
Is it a cappuccino morning or a chai latte one? Care for a late-afternoon Americano but don't want to be up at 1am? Or do you need a dark roast to get you through a long night working from home? Whatever your mood, the Ninja Hot and Cold Iced Coffee Maker has got your brew. And now you can ring in the New Year with a nice cup of joe for only $99!
The Ninja is a terrific addition to your kitchen — it brews great coffee and looks good doing it. The hidden reservoir is easily removable. Meanwhile, the left side has a fold-away milk frother, plus storage for the included Ninja Scoop, which conveniently features the number of recommended scoops for every brew size, making your life easier and your coffee taste the way it should.
And speaking of brew sizes, the Ninja has an unbelievable six options! This one machine offers plenty of variety: make a pot for after-dinner dessert with friends, or fill a travel mug, or just make a cup to start your day. Three brew styles allow you get fancy with frothy drinks, or stay with the classic eye-opener. And if you're into cold brew, this Ninja can make an XL one in 10-15 minutes — light years faster than then 12 hours it normally takes.
The Ninja has plenty of other bonuses, like coffee and tea filters — its Smart Basket recognition IDs which basket to use to avoid coffee grounds in your tea. Or tea leaves in your coffee. (And for tea, you can choose the type you're brewing so the Ninja can adjust the steeping temperature accordingly. There are herbal, black, oolong, white and green tea settings.) Also, there's less waste since the Ninja doesn't need coffee pods: for a single-size brew, there's a pull-down platform where you can place your mug.
This coffee-lover gushed, "True to form, this has all the unique touches you'd expect from Ninja, and it brews a great cup and carafe of coffee! It has a clean, modern look, which is important because as an appliance that stays out all the time, I want something aesthetically pleasing to look at while I go about my day. We are very pleased and do recommend!"
Plenty of other coffee-philes have fallen for the Ninja Hot and Cold Iced Coffee Maker as well. "This is any coffee lover's dream! A must have for sure. This is like three machines in one because you can make basically anything you would want to order at a coffee shop, right from your own kitchen — even iced coffee!" Which brings up another bonus — no more long lines waiting for an espresso. With the Ninja, you avoid the crowds and still get your jolt as an at-home barista!
But hurry and pick up your Ninja coffee maker today, because this eye-opening sale won't last long!
