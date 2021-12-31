Get a 'mean clean’: Save over $160 on this stain-busting Hoover carpet cleaner at Walmart
Got pets? Kids? Is your home a high-traffic zone that leaves you scrubbing the floors constantly? If carpet stains are the bane of your existence, what you need is a powerful cleaning machine that’s designed for dirty work.
The Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine has a patented Spot Chaser wand that you can remove from the unit to target set-in stains with included oxygen-bleach pretreat solution. "Better than the professional I hired," according to one of the five-star fans. And today, it's 54 percent off at Walmart. You save $161!
This vacuum/carpet-cleaner combo — by the one and only Hoover — uses trigger-free design that automatically mixes and dispenses Oxy solution as you push it along, making short work of pet stains, mud, spills and anything else you throw at it.
And you don’t have to vacate the room for hours after deep-cleaning your carpets: the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine has Dry Only and Heat Force functions that combine to dry your carpets quickly and efficiently, so you can get back to life as usual ASAP.
Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine
The superior cleaning machine also has something designed specifically for Fido and Flurry: an odor-busting FlexForce Pet PowerBrush that’s made to take on the kinds of, ahem, messes only pets leave behind. This package even includes Paws & Claws carpet cleaner shampoo for good measure.
"It's very easy to operate and dries the carpet more so than any other shampooer I have ever used," shares one happy shopper. "I love that it automatically washes when you push forward and dries when you pull back, and that it also has a dry on only button for when you're finished shampooing!"
"I don't have pets, but I do have kids," says another five-star reviewer. "I did not realize how dirty the carpets were until I saw the filthy water. I cleaned all carpets in one day and it took me several refill trips. Carpet looks amazing."
Grab the the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine for over $161 off and see what all the buzz is about. Pull forward to wash, pull back to dry, then rest easy knowing your carpets are truly, deeply clean.
