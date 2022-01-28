Walmart has slashed prices on top-rated goodies all weekend! Snag some for as little as $5
Want to up your multimedia game — say, with a new TV, gaming headset or set of airbuds? Or are you looking to move from sous chef to real chef in your own kitchen? Maybe you just want to unwind with a new pair of cozy jammies. Whatever your wish, Walmart's got it, at unbeatable prices. They've just dropped fantastic deals on all your favorite brands, including household items like vacuums and air fryers that you've been dying to buy but always seem to come with a huge price tag. Well those days are gone starting right now. Check out these deals and enjoy your weekend!
And if you want to score free shipping while you're at it, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 gratis days. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
TVs
Submitted for your viewing pleasure: RCA's 55" 4K Ultra HD LED TV, a sleek, state-of-the-art model that transforms mere TV watching into the ultimate UHD viewing experience. Oh, and get this — it's now 50 percent off! It boasts the dynamic ultra-high definition of 2160P alongside 4K's ultra-vibrant picture. You can also connect up to three HD devices via the provided HDMI ports, allowing you to consolidate your streaming, gaming and listening in one powerhuse unit.
This TV can be used with the stand or mounted onto the wall. And shoppers love its quality. "STUNNING. The picture is beautiful," gushed this reviewer. "The color is gorgeous. We are very happy with it!"
Check out more TV deals below:
Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series Smart TV, $228 (was $415), walmart.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $450), walmart.com
Hisense 50" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV, $295 (was $348), walmart.com
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $319 (was $358), walmart.com
Hisense 75-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV, $698 (was $998), walmart.com
Vacuums
Here’s the dirt on robot vacs: They don’t need to be pricey to get the job done. Eufy’s fantastic BoostIQ RoboVac is on sale right now for a ridiculous $169, down from $300! This remote-controlled number has a ton of great reviews, and for good reason. It sucks up any and all nasties from both wood floors and carpets, and has an infrared sensor to avoid potential crashes and obstacles. And it'll go the distance, too, cleaning for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.
As one Euf-oric customer reported, "This little robot is amazing. And it comes with a remote, so if you can't connect it to your phone you can actually control the robot while sitting down on the couch. It's a good price right now, I don't know how much longer it's gonna last!" Us neither; you best jump on this one ASAP.
Check out more vacuum deals below:
Shark Steam Mop, $39 (was $49), walmart.com
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $98 (was $180), walmart.com
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
IonVac HydraClean Cordless All-In-One Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $144 (was $399), walmart.com
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $199 (was $249), walmart.com
Headphones and earbuds
Listen up: Want a great pair of earbuds that you can actually afford? At just $75 (they were $160!) the JBL Wireless White In-Ear Headphones are exactly what you need. Small but mighty, their TalkThru function allows you to instantly move from total music immersion to chatting with your friends. Just swipe on the earbuds to activate them. Get six hours of playback on a single charge, then pop them into the charging case for an additional 14 hours of listening. Or, if the clock is ticking, go for a one-hour boost in just 10 minutes. Completely wireless, there's nothing holding you back from these!
Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $159), walmart.com
LG Tone Free FN7 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $95 (was $160), walmart.com
Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, $200 (was $350), walmart.com
LG Tone Free FP8 Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $129 (was $180), walmart.com
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $180 (was $249), walmart.com
Bedding
You don't have to be a pharaoh to afford this queen-sized Hotel Style 600 Thread Count, Egyptian Cotton Bedding Set. For $25 you get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet whose Flexifit technology will keep it nice and snug on your mattress, and two standard pillowcases. Perfect for updating the look of any master bedroom, guest room or dorm room while also adding a touch of elegance. Comes in seven additional colors.
This customer raved, "These are like hotel-style sheets but SO much better! These are comfortable, soft, and keep me cool all night. And I love the fitted sheet because it has an extra-deep end pocket to ensure it fits on the mattress!"
Check out more bedding deals below:
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $40 (was $80), walmart.com
Riverbrook Home Katie Paisley and Blush 8-piece Full/Queen Layered Comforter & Coverlet Set, $119 (was $375), walmart.com
Rest Haven 2-inch Convoluted Gel Memory Foam Topper and Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $36 (was $50), walmart.com
Mellanni Plush Gel-Fiber Filled Pillows King 2-pack, $45 (was $60), walmart.com
Sunbeam Electric Blanket Loftec Throw, $35 (was $55), walmart.com
Beautyrest Silver Quilted Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-count, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Gaming
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch features lush, beautiful landscapes and challenging game play, and is one of the best Switch games you can buy. Totally not challening? Its low, low price of just $37! Breath of the Wild's got that "Zelda magic" you're looking for, with Hyrule Castle open to attack right from the start, and an open-world design that's way more advanced than the norm. Its innovative combat, quirky characters and surprising humor will keep you entertained for days, and days, and days....
Check out more gaming deals below:
Onikuma K19 Gaming Headset, $36 (was $54), walmart.com
PowerA GameCube Style Pikachu Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $33 (was $50), walmart.com
Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PlayStation 4, $30 (was $40), walmart.com
LucidSound LS25BK Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, $60 (was $80), walmart.com
Rig 500 PRO HX SE White Gaming Headset for Xbox, $49 (was $70), walmart.com
Smart home
Eufy is a name you can depend on, and that goes for the safety of your home and family. Their Wireless Home Security Camera System is dependable, adaptable and, at $50 off, so very affordable. Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD so you can see exactly what's happening in and around your home. The Eufy Security System also works great in low light and can withstand extreme weather conditions. You get a year's worth of power from one charge. Enough to keep you sleeping soundly!
"Brings a lot of peace of mind in that I am alerted wherever there is any activity around our property," wrote one secure shopper. "Easy to install, set up, and move throughout the house and or yard."
Check out more smart home deals below:
Energizer Connect Smart Plug, No Hub Required, $20 (was $50), walmart.com
Philips Hue White E26 Smart Bulb 2-Pack, $80, (was $90), walmart.com
D-Link HD WiFi Indoor Security Camera, $60 (was $90), walmart.com
Wonderful Home Security Network, $50 (was $100), walmart.com
Merkury Innovations Smart Symphony RGBW Strip Lights, $19 (was $27), walmart.com
Kitchen
The Weesta 5-in-1 Airfryer Toaster Oven Combo not only outperforms other air fryers, it outshines them aesthetically, too. Note the classic knob control panel that gives it a retro chic look and makes it easy to use! Select Toast Mode and enjoy have the fluffiest cake on the block. Rotate the knob to Air Fry and have crispy and healthy french fries. Fry and roast together in a way you never thought possible. And the nonstick material guarantees easy cleaning after every feasting. Best of all, it's 58 percent off!
This adoring chef wrote: "I love this so much! Easy to use, easy to clean. Everything is beautiful with this product. If you live in an apartment, you should replace every other cooking item with it! Unless you have a big enough kitchen, then just put this in as an addition!"
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp™ 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $139 (was $229), walmart.com
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Home, $69 (was $149), walmart.com
Nutribullet Select Blender, $50 (was $100), walmart.com
George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $69 (was $100), walmart.com
Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10-piece Pots and Pans Set, $99 (was $140), walmart.com
Moosoo Stainless Steel 6qt Pressure Cooker, $62 (was $95), walmart.com
Style
Get a jump on Valentine's Day with these adorable heart-patterned jammies. The Lissome Women's 3 Piece Pajama Set comes with a tank top, bottoms, and even a robe! All for just $20 — $10 off the regular price. The gray tank is perfect if you're a hot sleeper or live where in a house with cranked-up heating. But no worries if you get chilly; just throw on the robe, which you can wear with this set, another set or even just out of the shower. Available in five fetching color schemes: Jet Black, Heather Gray/Hearts, Cherries Jubilee, Lunar Rock, and black-and-red Buffalo Check.
And it's oh so snuggly. "Soft and comfortable. Perfect for evenings. Did not shrink and kept its length," said one reviewer. Another was all hearts about her set. "I love it! I bought this for my cousin for Christmas, but I loved it so much that I got one for myself." So pick up one for yourself and one for a friend whom you heart.
Check out more style deals below:
Cyn & Luca Women's Plaid Bomber Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, $15 (was $189), walmart.com
Lugz Women's Hudson Lace-up Fur-trim Boot, $30 (was $80), walmart.com
Bulova Women's Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Watch, $175 (was $350), walmart.com
Women's 1/2 ct Diamond x Hoop Earrings, $30 (was $61), walmart.com
Athletic Works Women's Soft Hooded Sweatshirt, $10 (was $15), walmart.com
Peermont Lab Created Fire Opal & 18k White Gold-Plated Stud Earrings, $20 (was $110), walmart.com
Beauty
You look fantastic when you leave the salon, but you can't go to there every day. And you'd love to hold onto those curls that look so effortless when your hairdresser makes them. So why not bring the salon home to you with FoxyBae Wanderlux Rose Gold Curling Wand? Create gorgeous spiraling curls with minimum effort and maximum chic! What was once frizzy is now sleek. Limp becomes voluptuous. For only $20, you can strut your stuff, flip your hair and show off your foxy curls!
One stylish reviewer wrote,"This curling wand feels very luxe in my hand and gives me the best curls that brush out into a beautiful beach waves, and last for up to three days! I would definitely recommend!" Happy styling!
Beauty deals:
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $33 (was $60), walmart.com
Newway 15/20 Pieces Makeup Brush Set, $10 (was $20), walmart.com
EleaEleanor 60 Color Makeup Palette , $24 (was $86), walmart.com
Onhuon Natural Handmade Long Eyelashes, $10 (was $19), walmart.com
Birthday Gifts Nail Painting Pen Set, $7 (was $14), walmart.com
Health & Wellness
The perfect stowaway solution for stuff that you want — nay, need — to keep handy and organized, the Pangheng First Aid Storage Case will ensure your medicine and other crucial supplies stay within reach and away from kids and pets. Two layers allow you to store bottles, pill packs, bandages, sprays, thermometers and more. Perfect in case of emergency or even just a case of the sniffles. And the bin fits nicely under the sink or in the closet. For a lucky $13 you've got nothing to lose!
Check out more health & wellness deals below:
Germ-X Advanced Hand Sanitizer, $3 (was $4), walmart.com
Hand Sanitizer Gel 4-pack, $15 (was $30), walmart.com
Metene Touchless Forehead and Ear Thermometer, $15 (was $21), walmart.com
Lysol Disinfectant Spray, $5 (was $9.50), walmart.com
Mobi Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, $25 (was $45), walmart.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
