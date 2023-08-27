The 50+ best early Labor Day sales at Walmart — starting at just $10

OK, Labor Day weekend doesn't *technically* start for another week — but who's to say we can't celebrate a little early? — especially when there are already deals galore to be found at Walmart! The mega-retailer is offering deep discounts on everything from a Dyson stick vacuum ($200 off!) to a 65" smart TV (under $400). Plus, there's a bestselling pair of noise-canceling headphones for 80% off, a 10-piece cookware set for just $70 and lots, lots more. So why don't we welcome the unofficial start of autumn with some retail therapy? Just like summer, these deals won't last forever, so grab your (virtual) cart and giddyap!

The best deals at Walmart:

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Garfans 4-Ft Vertical Raised Garden Bed $49 $130 Save $81 See at Walmart

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $70 $220 Save $150 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $28 $42 Save $15 See at Walmart

Protege 3-Piece Travel Luggage Set $38 $43 Save $5 See at Walmart

Vacuums

Lightweight and cordless? And $200 off?! We're not worthy, Dyson! (Photo: Walmart)

Cleaning your floors doesn't have to involve lugging a heavy vacuum all over the place — not if you have a lightweight stick model like Dyson's V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. Don't be fooled by its petite frame — this popular sucker is equipped with a powerful motor to effortlessly zap up dirt, dust, crumbs and even pet hair, as well as a filtration system that'll trap up to 99.97% of small particles polluting your home's air. Plus, it converts into a handheld for reaching higher surfaces and even has a "point and shoot" disposal feature for more hygienic emptying. "In my 40 years of cleaning, I've never had a vacuum so lightweight that has the power that this machine has," shared an impressed Dyson convert. "I have a one-year-old and can get all of my cleaning done while he's asleep because it's so quiet, even when turned on max ... It got every loose piece of dust in my floor. I'm sold."

$399.99 $599.99 at Walmart

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $280 $500 Save $220 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $108 $700 Save $592 See at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum $306 $350 Save $44 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $288 $469 Save $181 See at Walmart

Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $499 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $88 $450 Save $362 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum $164 $279 Save $115 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

This TV might be smart, but you're the one who gets an A+ for snagging it on sale. (Photo: Walmart)

Time to replace your fuzzy old television? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this bestselling Vizio 43" Class D-Series Smart TV, which boasts crystal-clear full HD picture perfection, LED backlight and active pixel tuning for an elevated viewing experience. Plus, you'll have access to hundreds of free channels via WatchFree, as well as all your favorite streaming services through SmartCast. "Picture quality is superior and unmatched by any other brands I've owned in the past," shares a happy shopper. "Sound quality and compatibility to existing surround sound equipment is a marvel that cannot be matched. My only regret is that I don't have the wall space to have acquired the largest model."

$198 $248 at Walmart

Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $108 $148 Save $40 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $358 $448 Save $90 See at Walmart

Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $148 $199 Save $51 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40 See at Walmart

Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $1,066 Save $438 See at Walmart

Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tech

It'll be so (Vili)nice to be able to listen to music in peace! (Photo: Walmart)

When you're grooving to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through their built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory-foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!

$19.99 $99.99 at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $39 $70 Save $31 See at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $38 $100 Save $62 See at Walmart

HP Stream 14" Laptop $179 $209 Save $30 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $16 $37 Save $21 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 See at Walmart

Etepehi 3-in-1 Charging Station $30 $36 Save $6 See at Walmart

Home

These cushy pillows will Serta-nly keep your head and neck comfily cradled! (Photo: Walmart)

You might be familiar with Serta because of its quality mattresses, but did you know it makes super-comfy bedding too? Take these Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillows, for instance, which conform to the contours of your head and neck for custom support. They're designed to stay nice and lofty — no sad, flat pillows to see here! — and the cooling material will help ward off those pesky night sweats. "I have a neck injury, and after purchasing dozens of pillows, I finally found one that supports my neck," shared a (now) happy sleeper. "It molds to my neck and head. I'm a side sleeper, and so far it has helped me snore less. I can easily form/tuck the pillow around my neck for additional support on my head, and it stays that way, not to mention that the material is cooling. I bought my mother and my children a set as well. Awesome pillows!"

$27.75 $42.45 at Walmart

Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets, Queen $25 $40 Save $15 See at Walmart

Phancir 3-Piece Corner Shower Caddy Organizer $20 $46 Save $26 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $80 $200 Save $120 See at Walmart

Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress $325 $620 Save $295 See at Walmart

Daybetter Led Strip Lights $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? Vertically! (Photo: Walmart)

Short on outdoor space? You can still enjoy the beautiful sights, scents and flavors that come with having your own garden, thanks to this genius Garfans Vertical Raised Garden Bed. Its bleacher-style design allows you to tend to five tiers of flowers, vegetables and greenery while hardly taking up any floor space, and you can also use it indoors! "Great space-saving product!" exclaimed a gleeful gardener. "The design of this planter is well thought out, and I love the fact that the drainage holes in the individual planters drain into the planter on the bottom! ... I love how much space it saves me, as I live in an apartment ... I try to make use of as much vertical space as I can, and this planter is a perfect solution, as I can place it right in front of my full-length window during the winter."

$48.99 $129.99 at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Lights $30 $70 Save $40 See at Walmart

Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $90 $110 Save $20 See at Walmart

Garpans 2-Person Hammock $18 $50 Save $32 See at Walmart

Lacoo 4-Piece Patio Set $140 $200 Save $60 See at Walmart

Kitchen

With this spiffy set in your kitchen, your family won't just be saying, "Yes, Chef" — they'll be calling you the Carote Kid! (Photo: Walmart)

No, that's not a misprint — this bestselling Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set is just $70 for a whopping 10 pieces! If your crusty old cookware could use an upgrade, you won't get a better bang for your buck than this collection, which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan, 1.5-quart saucepan, 2.3-quart saucepan, 4.3-quart casserole, 4.5-quart sauté pan and four lids. The nonstick granite material is PFOS- and PFOA-free, and makes cleanup an absolute breeze, not to mention the cookware will look super sleek in your kitchen. Oh, and this set is compatible with all stove tops! "I’ve had these pans for almost two months, and they are perfect!" gushed a happy home cook. "They’re very easy to clean, even if you leave them dirty overnight ... I’ve used them every day and they haven’t scratched or stained (except for some brown markings on the bottom metal part that heats up). I would highly recommend these pans!"

$69.99 $220 at Walmart

Beautiful High-Performance Touchscreen Blender $40 $66 Save $26 See at Walmart

Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Werseon Pot Rack Organizer $18 $32 Save $14 See at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill $139 $199 Save $60 See at Walmart

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer $119 $149 Save $30 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $53 $200 Save $147 See at Walmart

Style

Under $13 a bag? More cash for souvenirs! (Photo: Walmart)

Going on a trip soon? Now might be a good time to finally replace your tattered old suitcase — and at just $38, this bestselling Protege 3-Piece Luggage Set beggars belief. You'll get a roomy 24-inch checked upright roller that expands for storing the bulk of your travel essentials, along with a carry-on duffel bag and boarding tote to have with you on the plane. The soft material means you'll be able to squeeze your bags into the overhead compartments if needed. Opt for black, blue, purple or the pictured gray. "This set of three bags is perfect for my trip, with the largest one traveling well on its wheels and holding a large amount of clothing," shared a jovial jet-setter. "The second one is more of a duffle bag size, with a convenient shoulder strap — the perfect size for a carry-on category bag. And the smallest is perfect for sundries and personal items, and can fit most airlines' definition of 'personal item' that is free to bring with you, even on ultra-low-cost airlines that would normally charge for a carry-on."

$38.27 $43.27 at Walmart

JWD Ruffle Short-Sleeve Top $12 $22 Save $10 See at Walmart

Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops $25 $32 Save $7 See at Walmart

Cooplus Athletic Ankle Socks, 6-Pack $13 $22 Save $9 See at Walmart

Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set $106 $130 Save $24 See at Walmart

Avia High-Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Crocs Kadee II Flip-Flop $16 $20 Save $4 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Your tired old electric toothbrush won't give you the gleaming choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill ... will. (Photo: Walmart)

If you haven't jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there's no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $19 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. "Each time you brush it feels like you've just left the dentist," raved a smiling shopper. "My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier."

$19.49 $69.99 at Walmart

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips, 25 Treatments $20 $46 Save $26 See at Walmart

Coach New York Eau de Parfum $40 $107 Save $67 See at Walmart

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum $14 $20 Save $6 See at Walmart

CeraVe Hydrating Face Sunscreen SPF 50 $14 $20 Save $6 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $41 $93 Save $52 See at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $27 $55 Save $28 See at Walmart

Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device $80 $300 Save $220 See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.