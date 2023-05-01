We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shopping for Mom? These gorgeous real diamond studs are under $100 right now at Walmart

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
·2 min read

Mother's Day is just around the corner (May 14, mark your calendar!) and treating Mom to a pair of diamond studs is a sure way to win the Child of the Year Award. Unfortunately, those precious stones can cost hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars, depending on the four c’s: color, cut, clarity and, of course, carat. Feeling lucky? You should, because Walmart has genuine diamond stud earrings on sale for just $97 (down from $620). That's over 80% off! We have a feeling these top-rated stunners will sell out well before the holiday, so act fast to save big.

Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold

'Wow' Mom with a gorgeous pair of real diamond studs for Mother's Day.
Available in 14K white or yellow gold, the Pompeii3 1/4-carat diamond studs are set in a solid, four-prong mount and come with classic push-backs. The brilliant-cut diamonds are IJ in color and have an I2-I3 clarity rating. Not too shabby considering their original price tag!

diamond earrings in white gold
Diamonds are a mom's best friend! (Photo: Walmart)

Feel like sizing up? You can score a 1/2 carat pair on sale for $250 or go all out with a pair of 1-carat earrings starting at $500. Either way, these dazzling gems are an incredible value, just in time to celebrate Mom.

“Honestly, I can't believe the sparkle on these earrings!” raved one customer. “These 1/4 carat studs definitely surpassed my expectations and are going to be my new everyday earrings from now on!”

Another added, “These are simple but beautiful earrings that you could wear every day. Great for a holiday gift!”

Need we say more?

Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold

'I can't believe the sparkle on these earrings!' exclaimed one happy shopper.
