We're calling it: This $49 massage gun is the best Mother’s Day gift ever — and it's over 60 percent off!

Sarah Fine
·6 min read

What Mom really wants — now over 60 percent off. (Photo: Walmart)
What Mom really wants — now over 60 percent off. (Photo: Walmart)

This Sunday, make the mother in your life feel great. Whether she's a fitness junkie or suffers from all-too-common tech neck, she likely carries pain in her body. A massage gun is the answer. 

The CSD Percussive Massage Gun is a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain, working to relax stiff muscles while soothing the surrounding tissue. Walmart has it on sale right now for only $49 (down from $130). That's a huge deal!

The high-def LCD touchscreen allows for easy control. (Photo: Walmart)
The high-def LCD touchscreen allows for easy control. (Photo: Walmart)

One handy massager 

At less than two pounds, the lightweight gadget is easy to grab and operate. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment. The high-def LCD touchscreen shows everything from speed settings to remaining battery life — plus, it has a 10-minute automatic shut-off function to make the most of your massages before it’s time to recharge.

She kneads this

Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, the CSD Percussive Massage Gun enhances blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension and aid in muscle relaxation and general body fatigue. 

And as any mom knows, functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. While it may be small, it certainly packs a punch with six customized massage heads, 20 power levels and a three-hour battery life.

The perfect gadget for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains. (Photo: Walmart)
The perfect gadget for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains. (Photo: Walmart)

Shoppers love it

Take it from this "very satisfied" five-star reviewer: “I love it. My back always hurts, and I can't tell you how much relief I've gotten from it so far. The massage gun seems to be made with quality. I can also do my own back because of its size and shape."

Says another: "After using this for a few days I can say I definitely love this massager. Wish I would have bought one sooner.” 

Since it's over 60 percent off right now, why not treat yourself to one too?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

