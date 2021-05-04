We're calling it: This $49 massage gun is the best Mother’s Day gift ever — and it's over 60 percent off!
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
This Sunday, make the mother in your life feel great. Whether she's a fitness junkie or suffers from all-too-common tech neck, she likely carries pain in her body. A massage gun is the answer.
The CSD Percussive Massage Gun is a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain, working to relax stiff muscles while soothing the surrounding tissue. Walmart has it on sale right now for only $49 (down from $130). That's a huge deal!
Want to score free shipping? Walmart+ shoppers get free unlimited shipping. Not yet a member? No sweat: You can sign up for a free 15-day trial here. Better yet, take a quick three-question survey and add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days' membership. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
One handy massager
At less than two pounds, the lightweight gadget is easy to grab and operate. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment. The high-def LCD touchscreen shows everything from speed settings to remaining battery life — plus, it has a 10-minute automatic shut-off function to make the most of your massages before it’s time to recharge.
She kneads this
Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, the CSD Percussive Massage Gun enhances blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension and aid in muscle relaxation and general body fatigue.
And as any mom knows, functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. While it may be small, it certainly packs a punch with six customized massage heads, 20 power levels and a three-hour battery life.
Shoppers love it
Take it from this "very satisfied" five-star reviewer: “I love it. My back always hurts, and I can't tell you how much relief I've gotten from it so far. The massage gun seems to be made with quality. I can also do my own back because of its size and shape."
Says another: "After using this for a few days I can say I definitely love this massager. Wish I would have bought one sooner.”
Since it's over 60 percent off right now, why not treat yourself to one too?
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
