We're calling it: This $49 massage gun is the best Mother’s Day gift ever — and it's over 60 percent off!

Refinery29

The flashback to Mother's Day 2020 is speckled with uncertain shipping dates, flower delivery frenzies, virtual gift cards, and a whole lotta wine. It was a moment in time when rising to the annual occasion of making our moms smile meant bridging a pandemic's distance in new and creative ways. While circumstances have changed for the better this time around, many of the best Mother's Day gifts that topped last year's charts are still very timely for the 2021 occasion. So, we tapped all that anonymous shopping data along with current trending stats to distill a list of the most wanted Mother's Day material — according to you.The hit-list ahead is filled with a bunch of pre-vetted crowdpleasers that we've broken down across best-of Mother's Day categories. There's every top-bought gift variety from last-minute gift cards to luxury satin robes and deliveries of freshly made strawberry shortcakes to blooming bouquets. Traipse on to discover which of these winning buys will be the one that makes your mom's day on May 9. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Most Wanted Last-Minute GiftsMasterclassThe top seller and best Mother's Day gift from our Last-Minute gift round-up of 2020, was Masterclass. Even if you're lucky enough to see your mom in person this year, you can still gift her some one-on-one time with industry leaders across all categories with the MasterClass All-Access One-Year Pass.Shop MasterclassMasterclass All-Access Pass, $, available at MasterClassBirchbox 3-Month Subscription Gift CardAnother fan favorite Mother's Day gift was this Birchbox preloaded with a 3-month subscription to whichever box of beauty treasure your mom desires whenever she wants. UPS Ground shipping will cost you $7 for the physical card, but the delivery is guaranteed to make it to mom before May 9.Shop BirchboxBirchbox 3-Month Subscription Gift Card, $, available at BirchboxGroup Greeting Digital CardOK, so this one is not technically a reader favorite yet, but rather popular with the R29 edit team. If you're running really late or want to add a group card from the whole crew along with that special gift, Group Greeting offers the perfect solution. For a small fee and some optional add-ons like digital confetti, you can get everyone in the fam to sign a card and then schedule it out for delivery on Mother's Day.Shop Group GreetingGroup Greeting Digital Group Greeting Card, $, available at Group GreetingBrookstone PhotoShare Friends and Family Cloud FrameBB&B has expedited shipping for all of our procrastinator pals and offers tons of meaningful gifts like this Brookstone digital photo frame. Also, make sure to dig up your handy dandy 20% off coupons to snag a great deal on your great presents for mom. Shop BrookstoneBrookstone PhotoShare Friends and Family Cloud Frame, $, available at Bed Bath & BeyondMost Wanted Flower Delivery GiftFrom You Flowers One Dozen Rainbow RosesWe know (and love) the three Mother's Day flower delivery giants: 1-800-Flowers, Bloomscape, and Bouqs, but surprisingly, this underdog retailer from our 2020 round-up blew them out of the water. From You Flowers comes through with the heartwarming classics at an affordable price. And they even offer same-day delivery. Shop From You FlowersFrom You Flowers One Dozen Rainbow Roses, $, available at From You FlowersBouqsNot only are Bouqs bouquets a crowd-pleaser, but there's also time to have them delivered by Mother's Day (we recommend ordering early but shipments aren't nearly as backed-up as last year's). Subscribers get 30% off and first-time customers get a 20% off deal.Shop BouqsBouqs Rainbow Tulip Mix, $, available at BouqsUrbanstems The FirecrackerUrbanstems has showstopping flower arrangments in nearly every color like this aptly named bestselling bouquet. Shop UrbanstemsUrban Stems The Firecracker, $, available at Urban StemsMost Wanted Plant GiftsKelsSucculentShop 6" Burros Tail SucculentThese zany succulents are super low maintenance and make great long-lasting gifts. Although indoor greenery can sometimes lack in the grandeur department, you can never really go wrong with giving mom a loving plant pal that sticks around way past Mother's Day. Shop KelsSucculentShopKelsSucculentShop 6" Burros Tail Succulent, $, available at EtsyBouqs Hoya Heart SucculentThis duo of heart-shaped succulents comes planted in sleek concrete pots and will serve as a sweet little reminder to mom of just how much you love her. The plants' tiny but mighty charms made them a bestseller last year and they're back to rise to the top for Mother's Day 2021. Shop The Bouqs Co.Bouqs Hoya Hearts, $, available at BouqsUrban Stems The CathyYou can place a low-maintenance Airplant wherever your heart desires — in this case, an adorable painted-face ceramic pot — and just tell mom to give it a quick water-mist two to three times per week.Shop Urban StemsUrban Stems The Cathy, $, available at Urban StemsMost Wanted Wine GiftsWinc Monthly Wine SubscriptionWe wouldn't be surprised to hear that wine consumption spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, so we're also not shocked that wine gifts came in third on our best Mother's Day gift guide charts. This all-encompassing wine subscription from Winc delivers four bottles, personalized by her palate preferences, directly to her doorstep.Shop WincWinc Monthly Wine Subscription, 4-Bottle Box, $, available at WincFirstleaf West Coast Favorites Mixed BundleFirstleaf came in second last year with the retailer's handpicked wine selections. Nothing says, "love you mom" like a fresh West Coast wine bundle equipped with 12 Award-Winning bottles. Cheers to Mother's Day.Shop FirstleafFirstleaf West Coast Favorites Mixed Bundle, $, available at FirstleafÜllo Wine Purifier + DecanterAnd our 2020 Mother's Day wine bronze medal goes to this wine decanter by the Chicago-based start-up, Üllo. This gasp-worthy device pours a purified glass of sulfate-free, aroma-rich, and opened up wine that rival's a 5-star restaurant. Shop ÜlloÜllo Üllo Wine Purifier + Decanter, $, available at VerishopMost Wanted Dessert Gift Milk Bar Strawberry Shortcake CakeMilk Bar is a favorite among R29 shoppers AND the R29 shopping team. Just like last year, Christina Tosi's NYC dessert shop is selling this limited edition Strawberry Shortcake Cake in honor of motherhood and giving free shipping on orders over $80.Shop Milk BarMilk Bar Strawberry Shortcake Cake, $, available at Milk BarGoldbellyIn 2020, Goldbelly was our second most coveted dessert retailer thanks to its alluring "Unique & Gorgeous Food Gifts" page. This year, maybe mom's craving a little bit of variety and would light up after opening up a box of artisanal mini pie hearts. We know we would. Shop Goldbelly Emporium Pies Mother's Day Mini Heart Pie Gift Box, $, available at GoldbellyDavid's CookiesIf we had to send the Cookie Monster to one place on this list, it would be David's Cookies. Every cookie (Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Cherry White, etc.) is whipped up from traditional recipes and is baked to order on the same exact day they are shipped out to customers. So, go ahead and rest easy knowing your mom will open her door to fresh cookies, cheesecakes, brownies, and more.Shop David's CookiesDavid's Cookies Happy Mother's Day Assorted Cookie Tin, $, available at David's CookiesMost Wanted Luxury GiftsLunya Washable Silk RobeBeing a mom is a full-time job that does not come with paid vacation, so if you've got an urge to splurge on a great Mother's Day gift idea, we say go for it. Give your mom a break and a good night's rest with our luxe gift guide's hottest pick: Lunya's 100% silk robe that she can throw in the washer when it's time to get back to business. Shop LunyaLunya Washable Silk Robe, $, available at LunyaLa Mer The Mini Miracle Broth™ Introductory Glow SetA true life of luxury calls for high-priced but worth-it skincare. Say hello to La Mer's limited-edition set of skincare must-haves for Mother's Day 2021. Shop La MerLa Mer The Mini Miracle Broth™ Introductory Glow Set, $, available at NordstromNaked Cashmere The Cashmere Home SetWhat was once bought for a mom at home can now be bought for a mom on the go in a plane, on a road trip, or wherever she wants to travel in 2021. This cashmere bundle is pricey but worth every cozy penny. Shop Naked CashmereNaked Cashmere The Cashmere Home Set, $, available at Naked CashmereMost Wanted Cheap GiftsRifle Paper Co. Garden Party Monogram MugSo your mom doesn't like her kid's dropping dollars on her, no problem. There are plenty of economical gifts around the web that give any luxury item a run for its money for way less. These Rifle Paper Co. x Anthropologie collab cups are under $20, monogrammed, and guaranteed to make her smile. Shop Rifle Paper Co.Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Monogram Mug, $, available at AnthropologieUncommon Goods Sunflower Garden Grow KitSince we know that your mom is a ray of sunshine, growing a batch of sunflowers will be a piece of cake for her. These aren't just any sunflowers, this DIY kit comes with an assortment of six different heirloom varieties that makes an extra special (and affordable) gift for mom. Shop Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Sunflower Garden Grow Kit, $, available at Uncommon GoodsBZ BEE Crafts Custom Heart Resin KeychainWe're not 100% sure why these cute and colorful keychains were such a big hit last year, but we can guess it has something to do with their personal charm. Each heart is crafted from trendy resin colorways of your choice and will have mom thinking of you every time she reaches for her keys. Shop BZ Bee CraftsBZ Bee Crafts Custom Heart Resin Keychain, $, available at EtsyMost Wanted Long-Distance GiftsLo & Sons The Catalina DeluxeLast year we wrote that this bag was, "an open invitation," for when she can visit again. This year for some, we can say "pack your bags!" Or, for those who are still keeping their distance, this is still a multi-purpose and useful gift for moms who like to road trip or take one too many items to the gym.Shop Lo & SonsLo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe, $, available at Lo & SonsLovepop Lily Bloom Pop-Up CardIt's the ultimate gift for moms who, "really only wants a card and phone call." If this sounds familiar, ship her one of Lovepop's whimsical paper displays and watch her face light up over facetime.Shop Lovepop CardsLove Pop Lily Bloom 3D card, $, available at Love PopBrooklinen Atlantic Robe Even before COVID-19, long-distance presents existed to be a warm hug in your steed on mom's big day. Give her the gift of cozy with this breathable, jersey robe that feels like a second skin (and a tight squeeze).Shop BrooklinenBrooklinen Atlantic Robe, $, available at BrooklinenMost Wanted Gifts Trending NowHomesick Thank You, Mom CandleFor those who don't look back, but only want to look forward, these are the gifts selling like hot cakes for 2021. The Thank You, Mom candle from Homesick comes in a lovely floral box and smells like "Freshly trimmed flowers on the kitchen table." And, you can make it personal with your very own message printed on the back.Shop HomesickHomesick Thank You, Mom Candle, $, available at HomesickAnthropologie Appoline PitcherThis handmade stone vase has a texture similar to fresh homespun linen and each product has its own unique variation in appearance. Give your mom her flowers and water them with this floral stoneware, or pour her a nice glass of lemonade. Shop AnthropologieAnthropologie Appoline Pitcher, $, available at AnthropologieDyson AirwrapThe Dyson Airwrap is an amazing present all year round. Just when we thought this luxury item couldn't get any fancier, Dyson introduced its special gift edition that includes a travel pouch and lovely presentation case. Go big or go home for Mother's Day this year, and hey, maybe mom will let you use it whenever you're in the neighborhood.Shop DysonDyson Special Gift Edition Dyson Supersonic, $, available at DysonDad Grass Mom Grass Hemp CBG Preroll 5-PackMom Grass is a line of CBG-centric (Cannabigerol, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid) pre-rolled joints and flowers that takes the ritual of smoking a doobie with friends to new highs of NOT getting you too high. After 2020, it's no surprise that this relaxing pre-roll pack is a major bestseller and on its way to give hundreds of moms the chill pill they deserve. Shop Dad GrassDad Grass Mom Grass Hemp CBG Preroll 5 Pack, $, available at Dad GrassLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?