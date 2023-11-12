The 40-plus best deals at Walmart this weekend — Keurig, Samsung, PlayStation and more
As we move deeper into November, we edge ever closer to the mega savings of Black Friday and beyond — but guess what? Some of those delightful deals have already dropped at Walmart, with big brands and fan favorites alike marked down by up to 80% off. We're talking huge price cuts here: a compact Keurig coffee maker discounted by 40%, a snazzy Shark vac for less than half price, and so much more. We have all the details on these big buys along with tons of other super scores, so keep on scrolling, and get ready to "Add to Cart" ... and to max out the savings.
The best sales at Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones$28$100Save $72
Marnur 72" x 84" Electric Blanket$53$90Save $37
Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt$10$13Save $3
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$17$70Save $53
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set$10$28Save $18
Best vacuum sales
We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up now and then, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with holiday gatherings right around the corner. Right now this Shark Navigator is just $97 at Walmart — over $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to clean those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spick-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you've ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."
Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum$23$40Save $17
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$250$400Save $150
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum$154$245Save $91
Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$576$600Save $24
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$400$650Save $250
Shark ION Robot Vacuum$129$249Save $120
Best TV and home entertainment sales
All those summer blockbusters you missed? They'll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you'll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and this $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user.
Philips 32-inch Class HD Smart Roku TV$118$168Save $50
Samsung 55-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart TV$298$550Save $252
Samsung 75-inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$648$748Save $100
Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV$268$298Save $30
LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV$498$648Save $150
Best tech sales
Hit Mute on the outside world and press Play on exactly what you want to hear with these popular noise-canceling cans — a Walmart bestseller for good reason. This pair will completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to its sound-enhancing technology. Plus they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're over 70% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise."
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$21$100Save $79
PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle$499$560Save $61
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Console Bundle$269$299Save $30
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Best home sales
As the temps outside keep on dropping, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning to decamp to the couch or stay snuggled in bed, this 72-by-84-inch blankie will swaddle you completely in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers four heating level options and is currently $50 off. "I love the blanket! Very soft and cozy. The size is perfect and the heating levels are convenient," wrote a Walmart shopper. "Heats fast and no issues with it turning off by itself. Love that it is machine washable. My poodle loves it too!"
Dreo Space Heater$40$90Save $50
Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket$23$33Save $10
Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen$20$61Save $41
Black+Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater$20$35Save $15
KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit$35$70Save $35
Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$160$270Save $110
Best kitchen sales
This powerful little number will brew you a delicious cup of coffee in just a few minutes — select whether you want an 8, 10 or 12 oz. cup of joe, push a button and voila! Looking for a more serious jump start to your day? Select "Strong Brew" for increased strength and bolder taste. The K-Express also has a removable reservoir for easy refilling and an auto-shutoff feature that will power down the K-Express five minutes after your last brew cycle. "This is a great buy — inexpensive and simple to operate," raved a Walmart shopper, adding, "On/Off and three cup sizes to choose from, and that's it!"
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece$80$300Save $220
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker$50$70Save $20
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral & Retro Dot 12-piece Dinnerware Set$38$54Save $16
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven$35$66Save $31
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece$60$220Save $160
Best style sales
Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just $10 in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. "Best top!" raved one Walmart shopper. "Very comfortable. Fits to size. I bought every color. Love!" At this price, you can bring home every color too!
Muk Luks Women's Janie Knit Cuff Midcalf Boot$25$65Save $40
Portland by Portland Boot Company Women's Chelsea Boots$20$45Save $25
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings$20$150Save $130
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals$25$50Save $25
Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt$16$28Save $12
Best beauty and wellness sales
Brushing your teeth on the regular is, of course, key to keeping your choppers clean and, um, in your mouth. If your current brush isn’t cutting it, grab this bestselling electric number while it's on sale for just $17. Delivering up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It’s also rechargeable, so you’ll never have to go a day without it. “My teeth never felt cleaner!” raved a shopper with pearly whites. “I feel like I’m getting my teeth professionally cleaned.”
Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner$25$66Save $41
Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush$19$30Save $11
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum$39$72Save $33
Facemade Makeup Sponges Set$10$20Save $10
Best toy sales
If you're looking to give the gift of screen-free play, this 100-piece wooden block set is just the thing! Each smooth block is perfect for kids 3 and up to stack and build to their heart's content, helping realize the structures of their imagination in tangible, creative ways. The building blocks are especially great for assisting in the development of fine motor skills and color recognition, so if your giftee is a little STEM fan in the making, this set is definitely for them. "It's wonderful to have in my kindergarten class," one innovative teacher wrote. "It allows me to assess my students in multiple ways without disturbing their learning and playtime. Melissa and Doug products have never disappointed me."
Lego Creator 3-in-1 Cozy House Building Kit$48$60Save $12
Hyper Bicycles 26-inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike$348$449Save $101
The Game of Life Board Game$15$22Save $7
Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set$30$65Save $35
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
