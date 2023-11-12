The 40-plus best deals at Walmart this weekend — Keurig, Samsung, PlayStation and more

As we move deeper into November, we edge ever closer to the mega savings of Black Friday and beyond — but guess what? Some of those delightful deals have already dropped at Walmart, with big brands and fan favorites alike marked down by up to 80% off. We're talking huge price cuts here: a compact Keurig coffee maker discounted by 40%, a snazzy Shark vac for less than half price, and so much more. We have all the details on these big buys along with tons of other super scores, so keep on scrolling, and get ready to "Add to Cart" ... and to max out the savings.

The best sales at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $28 $100 Save $72 See at Walmart

Marnur 72" x 84" Electric Blanket $53 $90 Save $37 See at Walmart

Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 See at Walmart

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set $10 $28 Save $18 See at Walmart

Best vacuum sales

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up now and then, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with holiday gatherings right around the corner. Right now this Shark Navigator is just $97 at Walmart — over $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to clean those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spick-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you've ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much." $97 at Walmart

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $250 $400 Save $150 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $154 $245 Save $91 See at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $576 $600 Save $24 See at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $400 $650 Save $250 See at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment sales

Walmart Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They'll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you'll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and this $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Philips 32-inch Class HD Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart TV $298 $550 Save $252 See at Walmart

Samsung 75-inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $648 $748 Save $100 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Best tech sales

Walmart Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $28 $100 Save $72 Hit Mute on the outside world and press Play on exactly what you want to hear with these popular noise-canceling cans — a Walmart bestseller for good reason. This pair will completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to its sound-enhancing technology. Plus they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're over 70% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffled the extra noise." $28 at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $21 $100 Save $79 See at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Console Bundle $269 $299 Save $30 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Best home sales

Walmart Marnur 72" x 84" Electric Blanket $53 $90 Save $37 As the temps outside keep on dropping, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning to decamp to the couch or stay snuggled in bed, this 72-by-84-inch blankie will swaddle you completely in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers four heating level options and is currently $50 off. "I love the blanket! Very soft and cozy. The size is perfect and the heating levels are convenient," wrote a Walmart shopper. "Heats fast and no issues with it turning off by itself. Love that it is machine washable. My poodle loves it too!" $53 at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $40 $90 Save $50 See at Walmart

Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen $20 $61 Save $41 See at Walmart

Black+Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater $20 $35 Save $15 See at Walmart

KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit $35 $70 Save $35 See at Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $160 $270 Save $110 See at Walmart

Best kitchen sales

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffeemaker $35 $59 Save $24 This powerful little number will brew you a delicious cup of coffee in just a few minutes — select whether you want an 8, 10 or 12 oz. cup of joe, push a button and voila! Looking for a more serious jump start to your day? Select "Strong Brew" for increased strength and bolder taste. The K-Express also has a removable reservoir for easy refilling and an auto-shutoff feature that will power down the K-Express five minutes after your last brew cycle. "This is a great buy — inexpensive and simple to operate," raved a Walmart shopper, adding, "On/Off and three cup sizes to choose from, and that's it!" $35 at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece $80 $300 Save $220 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker $50 $70 Save $20 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral & Retro Dot 12-piece Dinnerware Set $38 $54 Save $16 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven $35 $66 Save $31 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Best style sales

Walmart Time & Tru High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just $10 in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. "Best top!" raved one Walmart shopper. "Very comfortable. Fits to size. I bought every color. Love!" At this price, you can bring home every color too! $10 at Walmart

Muk Luks Women's Janie Knit Cuff Midcalf Boot $25 $65 Save $40 See at Walmart

Portland by Portland Boot Company Women's Chelsea Boots $20 $45 Save $25 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness sales

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 Brushing your teeth on the regular is, of course, key to keeping your choppers clean and, um, in your mouth. If your current brush isn’t cutting it, grab this bestselling electric number while it's on sale for just $17. Delivering up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. It’s also rechargeable, so you’ll never have to go a day without it. “My teeth never felt cleaner!” raved a shopper with pearly whites. “I feel like I’m getting my teeth professionally cleaned.” $17 at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $25 $66 Save $41 See at Walmart

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $19 $30 Save $11 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $39 $72 Save $33 See at Walmart

Facemade Makeup Sponges Set $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Best toy sales

Walmart Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set $10 $28 Save $18 If you're looking to give the gift of screen-free play, this 100-piece wooden block set is just the thing! Each smooth block is perfect for kids 3 and up to stack and build to their heart's content, helping realize the structures of their imagination in tangible, creative ways. The building blocks are especially great for assisting in the development of fine motor skills and color recognition, so if your giftee is a little STEM fan in the making, this set is definitely for them. "It's wonderful to have in my kindergarten class," one innovative teacher wrote. "It allows me to assess my students in multiple ways without disturbing their learning and playtime. Melissa and Doug products have never disappointed me." $10 at Walmart

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Cozy House Building Kit $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 26-inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike $348 $449 Save $101 See at Walmart

The Game of Life Board Game $15 $22 Save $7 See at Walmart

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set $30 $65 Save $35 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)