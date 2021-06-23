Prime Day might be over, but Walmart's massive anti-Prime Day sale is going strong — save up to 90 percent for Day 4

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Day might be over, but that certainly doesn't mean the deals have run dry — in fact, they're just as big as ever. Walmart's Anti-Prime day sale, called Deals for Days, is chock full of discounts across the board. Here's what's in store for Day 4 of the sale, which btw ends...tonight!

The retail behemoth has slashed prices across categories. So whether you're focused on a wardrobe refresh, a better work-from-home setup, tech to take along as you ramp up your workouts, kitchen appliances in need of replacement or more, Walmart has got you covered — with discounts as deep as 90 percent! There are still so many deals you can save big on.

Walmart will give you free shipping on orders of $35 or more. To score free shipping on all orders, plus lots more benefits including speedy delivery, sign up for Walmart+. Get a free 15-day trial here (a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two weeks for a solid 30 days of use).

Here are the best deals from Walmart's Anti-Prime Day — Day 4 sale.

TVs

A 40-inch TV for $178? We'll take it! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $178, down from $228, the Hisense 40-inch Class Full HD Roku Smart LED TV is undeniably sleek — with a near edge-to-edge 43-inch display (more picture, less frame). With an HD resolution at 1080p and DTS True Surround Sound, you’ll essentially have a movie theater-like experience at home, with colors that pop.

The built-in Roku streamer gives you instant access to thousands of video streaming channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu and ESPN+. It also has a few smart home features like voice search for hands-free navigation. That’s right: You can find your favorite TV shows and movies, just by speaking them into existence.

"Great TV. Once I selected 'theater sound' the clouds parted and there was entertainment bliss — OK, maybe that's a bit extra, however, the sound did vastly improved," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "Perfect size for me. Easy setup and operation."

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

These Philips wireless earbuds are half price! (Photo: Walmart)

These Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones are a handsome, waterproof option with a price that belies their high-performance quality: They're on sale for just $30, down from $60. Yep, half price.

Walmart shoppers love everything about these cans: the sound, the comfy fit, the sturdy charging case. "I have had challenges finding in-ear phones that fit me well for a long time," reported one fan. "I grabbed the chance to try these Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones and I can say these are perfect! First off, I like the charging case, so you have power on the go when you need it. The headphones are super easy to pair both with my PC and my phone, and the sound is very good: The highs are not tinny and the bass is smooth.... Another quality product from Philips!"

What he said! You'll never be juiceless with these Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones — they offer up to 12 hours of playback. Impressive.

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Gaming

Save nearly a whopping 80 percent! (Photo: Walmart)

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, so get all the basketball action your heart desires with NBA2K21 for PlayStation 4 — on sale for just $13, or $48 off at Walmart. That's nearly a whopping 80 percent off! The game features all 30 NBA teams and your favorite players, including Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, James Harden, Gordon Hayward and more.

NBA 2K21 has all the gameplay you want, from multi-player online to one-on-one with you versus the game itself. It features all WNBA teams and players—such as Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambag, and Nneka Ogwumike — for the first time ever!

"This is one of my favorites, and I couldn't wait," raved a delighted gamer. "...The storyline is dope for my character, graphics are dope as always. Just an overall great game ."

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

A "smart" way to wake up, in more ways than one: Save nearly 40 percent! (Photo: Walmart)

The Lenovo Smart Clock is powered with Google Assistant for seamless syncing to a smartphone. It can rouse you from your slumber with your favorite tunes, the weather, calendar reminders and events, and that podcast you love. Because, really, who couldn’t use some help getting out of bed?

“I have trouble waking up in the mornings and this alarm clock doesn't disappoint,” raved a satisfied shopper. “I like the wake-up feature that gradually wakes you up and then gives you a morning update of the weather and all the morning news. I'm able to connect it to all my Google devices too.”

At nearly 40 percent off during Walmart's Deals for Days shopping event — the Lenovo Smart Clock is down to $49 from $80.

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Home office

Take note of this Lenovo Chromebook — save $80! (Photo: Walmart)

Just need a product that will reliably, consistently do what you need it to, without all the exotic (and expensive) bells and whistles? If you're one of those people and you're in the market for an entry-level machine that’ll get you, or a loved one, through a day of work, look to the Lenovo Chromebook S330. On sale for $159, or $80 off, at Walmart, it boots up quick, has a quad core processor, 32 GB of storage and a glorious 14-inch HD display. It’s great for watching YouTube and Netflix, and is powerful enough for Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and more. It's ultra-portable too, weighing in at a svelte 3.3 lbs. and less than an inch thick.

And have we mentioned its 10-hour battery life? This guy will. “I decided to give it a try. I am not sorry I did! I'm very impressed,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “I still have a desktop PC for my main computer but for the things that I need a laptop for, this fits the bill perfectly! It does everything I need and doesn't do the things that I disliked about my previous laptops. It boots quickly, runs cool (without a fan!) and gives me amazing battery life! I'm very pleased!”

Check out more home office deals below:

Vacuums

Get this robovac for half price! (Photo: Walmart)

An eye-opening 50 percent off, the Anker Eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum’s BoostIQ technology helps navigate your home's surfaces, including hardwood floors to rugs and beyond, with smooth transitions. And while it never loses suction, when it senses the need for extra oomph — like when crumbs are overtaking the kitchen floor or pet hair is embedded in the rug — it'll amp up its power to get the job done.

"Albuquerque dust is a pernicious beast. I also have two dogs and a slew of resident dust bunnies, so this is a big help," shared a Walmart shopper. "It gets the dog hair and dust up easily — slightly appalled at how much dust came up after a regular broom sweeping. The edging function works great — clears out stuff from the bottom of the walls with ease. I have concrete floors and it scoots over it fine; has gotten itself successfully untangled from under the kitchen table...I talk to it like one of the dogs: 'Oh, don't forget that speck in the hall.' 'Good job.' At least I haven't named it (yet)."

The Eufy RoboVac 35C is super slim, so it’s a ninja when it comes to getting into every crevice and corner — and it has an infrared sensor for identifying things in its way, like stairs.

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Style

Reduced to $8 from $98. Get it in all three colors! (Photo: Walmart)

No, you're not seeing things: This gorgeous Max Studio frock is on sale for 8 bucks! It has a billowy tiered skirt and a peasant-inspired tassel-tie neckline. It's available in chambray and bright yellow shade, but of course, we're partial to this fun poppy red hue. Note: Some shoppers say it's a little short, but you can wear it with biker shorts or leggings underneath — or just as a bikini coverup.

Did we mention it's $90 off?!

"Comfortable," a shopper reported. "Like the bright color. I'm wearing it in Mexico in a few weeks!"

Check out more style deals below:

Kitchen

Save $26 on this incredible indoor grill. (Photo: Walmart)

Summertime is the season of grilling, but if you don't want to mess around with your charcoal and lighter fluid every time you want a juicy steak or burger, try this indoor grill for size. This Gotham Steel grill has a titanium and ceramic surface which helps distribute heat evenly, plus four temperature settings so you can easily adjust how you want your meats and veggies cooked. Plus, it's super easy to store, too.

"I just made hamburgers on this grill and it worked like a charm!" a shopper declared. "The burgers didn't stick and it was truly smokeless as it cooked. Cleanup was also a breeze. Although it is dishwasher safe, it was just as easy to clean it up by hand with some soapy water. Definitely recommend!"

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

Get over half off off this heavenly Marc Jacobs fragrance. (Photo: Walmart)

Few scents are quite as universal — or as beloved — as Marc Jacobs Daisy. It's light, frothy and fun, with notes of grapefruit, raspberry and pear mingling with jasmine, rose, lychee and apple blossom, and base notes of musk, cedar and plum. Despite the abundance of fruity notes, it still feels fresh and playful — and whether you want to try it out for the first time or pick up an extra bottle to keep in your drawer, this price simply can't be beat.

"One of my favorite scents and I definitely will be buying it again," a shopper reported. "I've always wanted a Marc Jacobs fragrance and the price was perfect. It smells amazing and the top to the bottle is too cute."

Check out more beauty deals below:

Mattresses and bedding

Save $300 and get the greatest sleep of your life. (Photo: Walmart)

If you've had your mattress for longer than you can remember, it's high time to replace it — and, lucky you, this one is on sale! It's made with 12 inches of plush memory foam supported by coils, and it's just the right balance between soft and firm. The only drawback? Getting out of bed in the morning will be that much harder.

"I was surprised at how soft and comfy this mattress was," a shopper reported. "I took it out of the box and plastic and it opened right up to the 12-inch size. It is supposed to take 24 hours to expand but it expanded a lot right away. It's super thick and so far feels very comfortable. I am surprised at how great a mattress in a box could be!"

Check out more bedding deals below:

Pets

Make bathtime for your pooch a little more fun. (Photo: Walmart)

If your pooch refuses to sit still for baths, nail trims, grooms, or, well, just about anything, try this trick on for size. Fill this lick pad with peanut butter, then stick it on a wall. It'll keep him occupied for as long as you need. It has 37 suction cups, so it stays in place, and it's even dishwasher safe.

"I have an obsessive border collie and try to always make him work for meals with Kongs or slow feeders," a shopper shared. "This is a GREAT little treat for him that he gets very excited about! It holds just a couple spoonfuls and keeps him focused for about 20 minutes."

Check out more pets deals below:

