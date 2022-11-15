Get a 55-inch LG TV for under $300, $100 off a Bissell vac mop and a Ninja air fryer for just $99

Watch the savings roll in as you cross off your holiday gift list. (Photo: Walmart)

As we inch closer to December, the the to do list leading up to the holiday season gets longer and longer. Take some of the pressure off yourself (and your wallet) by getting a head start on your shopping. All month long, Walmart is dropping Black Friday prices on some of the most coveted and giftable items. We've partnered with Walmart on their Deals for Days campaign to bring you the day's best bargains every day through November.

If you buy now, you can save big on a Ninja air basket fryer, a 20-piece bakeware set by The Pioneer Woman and a massive 1,500-piece LEGO set. We promise everything on this list will be used year after year by its recipient, whether that's someone on your holiday shopping list or yourself.

1. Get smart: This 55-inch smart TV is less than $300

Walmart LG 55" Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV TV technology continues to improve and you can have the latest and greatest 55-inch screen for just $298 with this discounted LG Smart TV. It displays pictures in crisp, clear 4K. It's a 55-inch TV you can set on a console or mount to the wall for the perfect angle and resolution, no matter where you're viewing from in your home. And you can stop worrying about searching titles letter by letter and make things easier with the voice control assistance. Get ready to stream your favorites or play video games with this great buy for less than $300. It would make a great buy for the sports aficionado in your household or just the perfect family gift. One happy customer reports, "Our new LG has outperformed our expectations by a mile. REALLY easy to set up and immediately synced with our various devices." Another adds, "I bought one and was so impressed that we now have three of these in various locations of my home." $298 at Walmart

2. Save time with a two-in-one vac mop

Walmart Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum $199 $299 Save $100 Most wet/dry vacuums require at least two passes over floors and carpets to allow for each process of the cleaning cycle to take place. Not so with this Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum. This vacuum's technology allows for both the vacuuming and washing of your carpets and floors to take place at the same time. When you're finished, empty the tray of debris and the pet hair strainer of fur to get another great clean during the next go around. Because it works on both carpet and hard floors, you can also easily switch between either surface with a quick button press on the handle. Originally priced at $299, this vacuum is $100 off for a limited time. Nearly 3,000 five star reviews can confirm it's a good investment: "Let me tell you.....I was at my limit with pet hair and mess. We have a long haired cat and a husky. Every day i was sweeping up piles of animal hair. Every day we had hair flying through the air. It was getting to be absolutely MISERABLE living in our house. Then, I tried this AMAZING machine...I cannot tell you how satisfying it is to see the clumps of hair disappearing into the vacuum and seeing fresh clean smelling floors left behind." $199 at Walmart

3. Cook up delicious meals in this $99 workhorse

Walmart Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer We all know air frying your food is the fastest, easiest and usually the best way to make a quick meal or heat up those leftovers. But the best appliance maker to cook this way is Ninja, hands down. You'll love this $99 2-basket air fryer that typically sells at other retailers for at least $150. It would make the perfect appliance for anyone on your list, from the home chef to the college student. It takes up minimal counter space and allows you simultaneously cook two foods, two ways for faster meal prep. One five-star reviewer calls it a "big game changer," adding, "I can now cook my veggies and my meat at the same time! My favorite food to cook in the air fryer (believe it or not) is SALMON! It comes out so delicious and tender on the inside with a little crispiness on the outside. So yummy!" $99 at Walmart

4. Take their baking basics from boring to beautiful

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 20-Piece Bake & Prep Forget the mismatched measuring cups and mixing bowls. You're about to elevate their baking game and their overall aesthetic with this 20-piece matching bake and prep set by The Pioneer Woman. Each piece features a beautiful Blooming Bouquet floral print and complimentary colors. The kit includes durable melamine measuring cups and spoons, plus a batter bowl, pinch bowls, whisk, grater, spatula and silicone pastry brush. Ree Drummond is the NY Times Best Selling Author behind the brand and fans of her social media and TV appearances will love to own a set she helped to create and endorse. This special low price comes out to $1 per piece in this 20-piece set. It's a great value for regular bakers or those just getting started. $20 at Walmart

5. Build up some excitement as they unwrap this set

Walmart LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals LEGOs are truly timeless and classic, and this incredible 1,500 piece set will not disappoint. On sale for just $25 (half of what you'll pay elsewhere), you'll get an entire kit of rainbow-colored blocks which includes patterns to build 10 amazing animal figures and toys. This parent loved the set and so did her daughter: "My daughter is having a blast with these. Tons of pieces, presorted, and great instructions. She's working on an animal sanctuary, comprised of penguins, a parrot and unicorns so far." $25 at Walmart

