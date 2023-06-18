Here are the 55+ best Walmart weekend deals — starting at $5
Sunday is here and that means it's time head on over to Walmart — you've got some shopping (and saving) to do! This weekend you can score tons of amazing deals, like a bestselling Dyson vac for under $200, a highly rated smart TV for just $106 and an essential air purifier for 50% off. Need a replacement for your dull knives? You'll save a whopping $230 on this 16-piece set. Want to elevate your listening experience? These popular noise-cancelling headphones are nearly 80% off. And there's so much more — check out our faves!
The best Walmart deals this week
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series$106$148Save $42
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum$190$300Save $110
Vilinice Noise Canceling Headphones$22$100Save $78
Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights$26$89Save $63
TaoTronics Air Purifier with True HEPA$40$80Save $40
Kate Spade New York Avaline Polarized Silver-Tone Aviator Sunglasses$47$122Save $76
Fetervic 16-Piece Knife Block Set$53$300Save $247
BoSidin IPL Laser Cooling-Care Hair Removal Device$240$390Save $150
Vacuums
A Dyson for under $200? What's the catch? There isn't one — well, aside from the fact that this deal won't last forever. With over 1,500 five-star ratings, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum is a Walmart bestseller, and for good reason. It's smart enough to switch cleaning modes when it goes from sucking up dirt from carpets to removing debris from hard flooring, and its instant-release wand easily allows you to clean elevated areas. That signature Dyson ball technology helps increase stability while you maneuver it, and the built-in HEPA filtration system locks in those allergens and bacteria. Oh, and you won't have to dirty your hands, thanks to its hygienic bin-emptying feature! "Moving away from the cheaper vacuums I've had all my life was hard but, boy, am I glad I did," wrote a Dyson devotee. "I love this thing! It moves effortlessly across all different types of floors, and most importantly: It picks it all up! Dog hair, food left from kids, Legos (ha!). You name it and it's gonna yank it right off that floor. Easy to use, works great and way quieter than my older vac."
Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum$200$400Save $200
Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum$23$40Save $17
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$97$500Save $403
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$280$420Save $140
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$99$123Save $24
iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum$260$530Save $270
TVs and home entertainment
It's no wonder this TCL 32" Smart TV has over 2,400 perfect ratings — its HD resolution provides a crisp, clear picture and the user-friendly interface offers easy navigation for even the least tech-savvy among us. You'll have streaming access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through Roku, and the three HDMI inputs allow you to connect multiple devices at once. "The picture quality is amazing," raved a verified viewer. "You know how when you look at [some TVs] from the side, you can't see the picture anymore? Well, not with this one! I'm absolutely loving the Roku! I have all my streaming services in one place now! ... It was super simple and easy to set up!"
Onn. 50” Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV$198$238Save $40
Samsung 55" Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart TV$398$460Save $62
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$268$358Save $90
Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$398$528Save $130
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series$268$338Save $70
Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$628$1,066Save $438
Tech
When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting noise but also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through a built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re nearly 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!
TopVision Sound Bar for TV$36$100Save $64
Vilinice Portable Bluetooth Speaker$22$100Save $78
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS$149$279Save $130
Sgin 15.6-Inch 4GB DDR4 128GB SSD Windows 11 Laptop$260$1,050Save $790
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$169$300Save $131
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$22$70Save $48
Home
Whether you're affected by wildfire smoke or are ready to finally get your seasonal allergy symptoms under control, having an air purifier is a good idea — and this TaoTronics model has an impressive 4.7-star rating for a reason. For starters, its three-stage filtration system, which includes a True HEPA filter, is effective at trapping up to 99.97% of the sneeze-inducing pollutants floating around your house: think dust, smoke, pollen and pet dander. Plus, it'll even help remove offensive odors so you can keep cooking all the cruciferous vegetables you want! Its compact profile makes it easy to move from room to room, and it can cover up to 161 square feet of space. "This unit is larger than I expected. However, it is really quiet!" wrote a pleasantly surprised customer. "I bought one for my office and one for my living room. I find myself checking it throughout the day to see if it’s really on because it is truly so quiet. I’m noticing that my son’s allergies are getting better now that I’ve installed it at home. And my office now seems fresh; so often it would smell stale."
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2$28$42Save $15
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Heating Fan$465$530Save $65
Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier$44$60Save $16
Voua All Season Down Alternative Queen Comforter$33$80Save $47
Clara Clark 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen$20$46Save $26
Allerease Pure Bed Pillow$20$60Save $40
Outdoors
Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to these Szrsth Solar Lights. They're equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time. They still lit up at night and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent. Very pleased with this purchase."
Linkind Solar Lights, 2-Pack$23$50Save $27
Devoko 3-Piece Bistro Rocker Set$118$230Save $112
Sidsys Solar Flood Lights$16$20Save $4
Best Choice Products 2-Person Hammock Bed w/ Portable Carrying Bag$15$25Save $10
Costway Folding Zero Gravity Rocking Chair$80$118Save $38
Costway 4-Piece Wicker Furniture Set$210$312Save $102
Kitchen
If your culinary endeavors are feeling a little, well, dull these days, your old knives may be to blame. Time to invest in a new set, like this bestselling (and super discounted!) Fetervic 16-piece ensemble, which comes with an 8" chef knife, 8" bread knife, 8" slicing knife, 7.1" santoku knife, 7.9" knife sharpener rod, kitchen shears, 5.1" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, 6" boning knife, six 5.1" steak knives and a snazzy wood storage block. The sharp blades are made of sturdy stainless steel, and the ergonomic handles help ensure you keep a steady grip as you dice and slice. "I absolutely love this set," wrote one home cook. "The wooden handles are not cheap and have a feel of such quality! Very elegant and very easy in the hand. I just love them!" We've saved the kindest cut till last: They're $230 off!
Carote 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set$70$170Save $100
Ninja 4-Qt Air Fryer$69$89Save $20
Uhomepro 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$8$30Save $22
Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Multi-Function Blender$30$42Save $12
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$103$130Save $27
Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer$110$150Save $40
Style
Still on the hunt for your signature summer shades? Look no further than these gorgeous Kate Spade aviators. The silver frames will elevate any outfit, and the floral pattern on the temple tips is the cutest detail. Best of all? The pretty pink lenses are polarized to reduce glare and provide 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun. Not too shabby, considering they're a whopping $76 off! Champagne taste on a beer budget — we love it.
Vonmay Slide Sandals$15$33Save $18
White Stag Pleated Woven Blouse$7$10Save $3
Crocs Baya Clog Sandal$25$55Save $30
Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Leggings$13$24Save $11
Under Armour Mid Crossback Sports Bra$18$35Save $18
Vera Bradley Bucket Crossbody Bag$49$70Save $21
Beauty and wellness
If unwanted body and facial hair has you spending too much time (and money) at the salon, this BoSidin IPL Hair Removal Device just might become your new best friend. The cooling function makes the process of removing hair at home more comfortable, while its six modes can be used to target different areas, from your arms to your bikini line. Best of all? It'll provide coverage for your entire body in as little as 15 minutes, and its skin rejuvenation mode also helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles while improving elasticity. "In such a short period of time ... I can see a huge reduction in the roughness of my hair, and my legs and underarms are also noticeably reduced," shared an impressed reviewer. "Being able to stay cool while doing treatment is one of my favorite features, and it does make the experience as [painless] as possible."
Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo & Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo$42$93Save $51
Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush$30$49Save $20
Tizo 3 Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40$26$41Save $15
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream$30
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream$21$29Save $8
RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum with Vitamin C$18$25Save $7
