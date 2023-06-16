Here are the 55+ best Walmart weekend deals — starting at $5

Walmart's winning the weekend with incredible deals on headphones, smart TVs, Dyson vacs and more. (Walmart)

Friday is finally here, so wrap up your work, turn off your phone's email notifications and head on over to Walmart. You've got some shopping (and saving) to do! This weekend you can score tons of amazing deals, like a bestselling Dyson vac for under $200, a highly rated smart TV for just $106 and an essential air purifier for 50% off. Need a replacement for your dull knives? You'll save a whopping $230 on this 16-piece set. Want to elevate your listening experience? These popular noise-cancelling headphones are nearly 80% off. And there's so much more — check out our faves!

The best Walmart deals this week

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $190 $300 Save $110 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series $106 $148 Save $42 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise Canceling Headphones $22 $50 Save $28 See at Walmart

TaoTronics Air Purifier with True HEPA $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights $29 $89 Save $60 See at Walmart

Fetervic 16-Piece Knife Block Set $70 $300 Save $230 See at Walmart

Kate Spade New York Avaline Polarized Silver-Tone Aviator Sunglasses $47 $122 Save $76 See at Walmart

BoSidin IPL Laser Cooling-Care Hair Removal Device $280 $390 Save $110 See at Walmart

Vacuums

Which would you rather see disappear — the dirt on your floor or this deal? Hurry! (Walmart)

A Dyson for under $200? What's the catch? There isn't one — well, aside from the fact that this deal won't last forever. With over 1,500 five-star ratings, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum is a Walmart bestseller, and for good reason. It's smart enough to switch cleaning modes when it goes from sucking up dirt from carpets to removing debris from hard flooring, and its instant-release wand easily allows you to clean elevated areas. That signature Dyson ball technology helps increase stability while you maneuver it, and the built-in HEPA filtration system locks in those allergens and bacteria. Oh, and you won't have to dirty your hands, thanks to its hygienic bin-emptying feature! "Moving away from the cheaper vacuums I've had all my life was hard but, boy, am I glad I did," wrote a Dyson devotee. "I love this thing! It moves effortlessly across all different types of floors, and most importantly: It picks it all up! Dog hair, food left from kids, Legos (ha!). You name it and it's gonna yank it right off that floor. Easy to use, works great and way quieter than my older vac."

$189.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $280 $420 Save $140 See at Walmart

Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum $200 $400 Save $200 See at Walmart

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $95 $500 Save $405 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum $260 $530 Save $270 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

A high-def TV with Roku for just over $100? That's not just "smart," that's brilliant! (Walmart)

It's no wonder this TCL 32" Smart TV has over 2,400 perfect ratings — its HD resolution provides a crisp, clear picture and the user-friendly interface offers easy navigation for even the least tech-savvy among us. You'll have streaming access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through Roku, and the three HDMI inputs allow you to connect multiple devices at once. "The picture quality is amazing," raved a verified viewer. "You know how when you look at [some TVs] from the side, you can't see the picture anymore? Well, not with this one! I'm absolutely loving the Roku! I have all my streaming services in one place now! ... It was super simple and easy to set up!"

$106 $148 at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

Onn. 50” Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV $198 $238 Save $40 See at Walmart

Samsung 55" Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart TV $398 $460 Save $62 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series $268 $338 Save $70 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $1,066 Save $438 See at Walmart

Tech

Screaming children, snoring spouses and noisy neighbors are no match for these babies. (Walmart)

When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting noise but also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through a built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re nearly 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!

$22 $99.99 at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar for TV $36 $100 Save $64 See at Walmart

Vilinice Portable Bluetooth Speaker $22 $100 Save $78 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch 4GB DDR4 128GB SSD Windows 11 Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $169 $245 Save $76 See at Walmart

Home

You love your dog, but that dander's gotta go. (Walmart)

Whether you're affected by wildfire smoke or are ready to finally get your seasonal allergy symptoms under control, having an air purifier is a good idea — and this TaoTronics model has an impressive 4.7-star rating for a reason. For starters, its three-stage filtration system, which includes a True HEPA filter, is effective at trapping up to 99.97% of the sneeze-inducing pollutants floating around your house: think dust, smoke, pollen and pet dander. Plus, it'll even help remove offensive odors so you can keep cooking all the cruciferous vegetables you want! Its compact profile makes it easy to move from room to room, and it can cover up to 161 square feet of space. "This unit is larger than I expected. However, it is really quiet!" wrote a pleasantly surprised customer. "I bought one for my office and one for my living room. I find myself checking it throughout the day to see if it’s really on because it is truly so quiet. I’m noticing that my son’s allergies are getting better now that I’ve installed it at home. And my office now seems fresh; so often it would smell stale."

$39.99 $79.99 at Walmart

Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier $46 $60 Save $14 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $28 $42 Save $15 See at Walmart

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Heating Fan $465 $530 Save $65 See at Walmart

Allerease Pure Bed Pillow $20 $60 Save $40 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen $20 $46 Save $26 See at Walmart

Outdoors

You may not be able to pronounce its name, but you'll find a way to sing its praises! (Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to these Szrsth Solar Lights. They're equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time. They still lit up at night and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent. Very pleased with this purchase."

$28.99 $88.99 at Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Wicker Furniture Set $210 $312 Save $102 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Behind every great meal are blades of steel. (Walmart)

If your culinary endeavors are feeling a little, well, dull these days, your old knives may be to blame. Time to invest in a new set, like this bestselling (and super discounted!) Fetervic 16-piece ensemble, which comes with an 8" chef knife, 8" bread knife, 8" slicing knife, 7.1" santoku knife, 7.9" knife sharpener rod, kitchen shears, 5.1" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, 6" boning knife, six 5.1" steak knives and a snazzy wood storage block. The sharp blades are made of sturdy stainless steel, and the ergonomic handles help ensure you keep a steady grip as you dice and slice. "I absolutely love this set," wrote one home cook. "The wooden handles are not cheap and have a feel of such quality! Very elegant and very easy in the hand. I just love them!" We've saved the kindest cut till last: They're $230 off!

$69.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Uhomepro 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $8 $30 Save $22 See at Walmart

Carote 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $70 $170 Save $100 See at Walmart

Ninja 4-Qt Air Fryer $69 $89 Save $20 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $103 $130 Save $27 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Multi-Function Blender $25 $42 Save $17 See at Walmart

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer $110 $150 Save $40 See at Walmart

Style

These pretty sunnies give new meaning to throwing shade. (Walmart)

Still on the hunt for your signature summer shades? Look no further than these gorgeous Kate Spade aviators. The silver frames will elevate any outfit, and the floral pattern on the temple tips is the cutest detail. Best of all? The pretty pink lenses are polarized to reduce glare and provide 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun. Not too shabby, considering they're a whopping $76 off! Champagne taste on a beer budget — we love it.

$46.55 $122.20 at Walmart

White Stag Pleated Woven Blouse $7 $10 Save $3 See at Walmart

Crocs Baya Clog Sandal $25 $55 Save $30 See at Walmart

Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Leggings $13 $24 Save $11 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

So long, painful waxing and pricey spa visits! (Walmart)

If unwanted body and facial hair has you spending too much time (and money) at the salon, this BoSidin IPL Hair Removal Device just might become your new best friend. The cooling function makes the process of removing hair at home more comfortable, while its six modes can be used to target different areas, from your arms to your bikini line. Best of all? It'll provide coverage for your entire body in as little as 15 minutes, and its skin rejuvenation mode also helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles while improving elasticity. "In such a short period of time ... I can see a huge reduction in the roughness of my hair, and my legs and underarms are also noticeably reduced," shared an impressed reviewer. "Being able to stay cool while doing treatment is one of my favorite features, and it does make the experience as [painless] as possible."

$279.90 $389.99 at Walmart

Tizo 3 Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $26 $41 Save $15 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo & Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $42 $93 Save $51 See at Walmart

Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush $30 $49 Save $20 See at Walmart

Olay Ultimate Eye Cream $30 See at Walmart

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum with Vitamin C $18 $25 Save $7 See at Walmart

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream $21 $29 Save $8 See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.