The 50+ best deals at Walmart right now — starting at just $8

Make time for some retail therapy this weekend — Walmart's deals are too good to pass up! (Photo: Walmart)

You've made it to the weekend — hooray! Sure, it's great to have a breather from work, but even more exciting? Right now, Walmart has a slew of can't-miss deals you'll want to shop during your free time. We're talking bestselling headphones for 80% off, a Dyson vacuum discounted by $120, and smart TVs starting at just over $100. Plus, summer is still in full swing, so be sure to check out this top-rated dehumidifier while it's nearly $200 off, two sets of solar lights for just $30 — and so much more. Your cart is waiting. Happy weekend shopping!

The best Walmart deals this weekend

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $300 $420 Save $120 See at Walmart

TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV $106 $148 Save $42 See at Walmart

Szrsth Solar Lights $30 $70 Save $40 See at Walmart

Humsure 50-Pint Dehumidifier $180 $370 Save $190 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker $69 $109 Save $40 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $19 $70 Save $51 See at Walmart

Avia High Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Vacuums

This sleek, cordless Dyson might suck — but the price sure doesn't! (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens, for more breathable air. And best of all — it's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"

$299.99 $419.99 at Walmart

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner $120 $880 Save $760 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum $164 $279 Save $115 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner $195 $319 Save $124 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $135 $700 Save $565 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

Just over a hundred bucks for a bestselling smart TV? "Telly" us more! (Photo: Walmart)

It's no wonder this TCL 32-inch Smart TV has more than 2,900 perfect ratings — its HD resolution provides a crisp, clear picture, and the user-friendly interface offers easy navigation for even the least tech-savvy among us. You'll have streaming access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through Roku, and the three HDMI inputs allow you to connect multiple devices at once. "The picture quality is amazing," raved a verified viewer. "You know how when you look at [some TVs] from the side, you can't see the picture anymore? Well, not with this one! I'm absolutely loving the Roku! I have all my streaming services in one place now! ... It was super simple and easy to set up!"

$106 $148 at Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $249 Save $71 See at Walmart

JVC 43" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Roku Smart TV $178 $248 Save $70 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $338 Save $70 See at Walmart

Onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tech

These bestsellers even have "nice" in their name! (Photo: Walmart)

When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds, to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through their built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory-foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!

$19.99 $99.99 at Walmart

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen $72 $100 Save $28 See at Walmart

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker $59 $83 Save $25 See at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $38 $100 Save $62 See at Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook S330 $160 $249 Save $89 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

Etepehi Charger Station $30 $80 Save $50 See at Walmart

Home

I'm sure you're going to love this Humsure, as soon as you realize how much more comfortable it makes your home. (Photo: Walmart)

House feeling a little ... swampy this summer? Well, we've still got a couple hot and humid months ahead of us, so if you're in need of a little relief, this bestselling Humsure dehumidifier will do the trick. Its large, 2.8-liter water tank keeps you from having to empty it so dang often, and it'll cover up to 3,000 square feet of space. Plus, it conveniently has four casters and two handles that make moving it around your home a breeze. "This dehumidifier has been doing a great job!" gushed a happy user. "We moved into a larger home in FL (where it’s almost always humid) and needed a larger model for the space. This one is perfect without taking up too much space itself. It’s on wheels, which makes moving it around very easy. It runs quietly and turns itself off when full. So pleased with this purchase!"

$179.99 $369.99 at Walmart

Midea 5,000 BTU 115V Portable Air Conditioner $264 $360 Save $96 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen $15 $40 Save $25 See at Walmart

Voua All-Season Down Alternative Comforter, Queen $26 $80 Save $54 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $71 $200 Save $129 See at Walmart

Veken 5-Setting Rain Shower Head $45 $90 Save $45 See at Walmart

Dreo Tower Fan $60 $100 Save $40 See at Walmart

Alrocket Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter $33 $50 Save $17 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Attention, trespassers: We can see you. (Photo: Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to this set of two Szrsth Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over, and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent."

$29.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

Costway Charcoal Grill $100 $231 Save $131 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero-Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $70 $170 Save $100 See at Walmart

Coleman 8-Person Tenaya Lake Fast-Pitch Camping Tent $199 $245 Save $46 See at Walmart

Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak $154 $250 Save $96 See at Walmart

Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion Portable Grill $149 $220 Save $71 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Most of us are pretty much useless before we've had our morning brew, and this small, yet mighty, machine will have it ready in no time! (Photo: Walmart)

Mornings are hectic enough without having to hurriedly measure coffee beans, grind them and wait for your joe to brew. But you can skip all of that fuss with the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, which takes care of preparing the perfect cup of java while you run around doing everything else. This sleek, single-serve model is the perfect slim size for kitchen counters with limited space (it's less than 5 inches wide!) and even has enough storage space for nine K-Cups. Plus, it takes mere minutes to brew the hot bev of your choosing — just fill it with water, pop in your pod, press the button and voilà! "Loving this sleek Keurig!" exclaimed a caffeine enthusiast. "It takes up so little space on my counter and in my pantry, which is huge for me. It brews a hot, smooth cup in two minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings."

$69 $109 at Walmart

Cosori Smart Air Fryer $50 $60 Save $10 See at Walmart

D.Perlla 14-Piece Knife Set $66 $130 Save $64 See at Walmart

Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Knife Set $18 $25 Save $7 See at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker $150 $230 Save $80 See at Walmart

Instant Vortex 10-Quart Air Fryer $80 $130 Save $50 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Dinnerware Set, 12-Piece Set $40 $54 Save $14 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Air Fry Toaster Oven $170 $234 Save $64 See at Walmart

Style

So comfy, it almost feels like cheating to wear them out in public. (Photo: Walmart)

When you don't feel like wearing "hard pants" but want to don something that looks more presentable than your old sweats, these cute Avia High-Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings are it. Even if you don't plan on working out, this stretchy pair is the perfect comfy garment to wear while running errands, schlepping the kids around or even just getting some chores done at home. The silky-smooth nylon-Spandex material wicks away sweat to help you stay dry, and there are even mesh panels on the back of the calves for extra breathability. "I love, love, love Avia leggings," raved one fan. "They are my favorites. They fit well, don't roll down and have side pockets for [my] phone. I have multiple pairs in all lengths and live in them. The 7/8 length is my favorite, as I am only 5'3. These are way more affordable and just as good quality as the expensive brands. Give them a try!"

$9.98 $19.98 at Walmart

Crocs Baya Clog Sandals $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Avia Molded Cup Sports Bra $8 $14 Save $6 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Short-Sleeve Tiered Knit Dress $11 $15 Save $4 See at Walmart

JWD Ruffle Short-Sleeve Knit Tunic Top $12 $22 Save $10 See at Walmart

Cooplus Athletic Ankle Socks, 6-Pack $14 $22 Save $8 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals $20 $135 Save $115 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Trade your manual toothbrush for this electric one, and your dentist will faint from shock at your next cleaning. (Photo: Walmart)

If you haven’t jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there’s no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $19 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds, as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In time, up to 99% of your plaque will be history. Use its five brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You’ll also get a year's worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. “Each time you brush it feels like you’ve just left the dentist,” raved a smiling shopper. “My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier.”

$19.49 $69.99 at Walmart

iFanze Rechargeable Eyebrow Hair Remover $8 $30 Save $22 See at Walmart

Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $25 $55 Save $30 See at Walmart

Banana Boat Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50 $8 $15 Save $7 See at Walmart

Nexpure Laser Hair-Removal Device $70 $300 Save $230 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer $28 $44 Save $17 See at Walmart

Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser with Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Set $16 $27 Save $11 See at Walmart

Homedics Shower Bliss Footspa $40 $70 Save $30 See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.