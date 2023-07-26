The 50+ best deals at Walmart right now — starting at just $5!

You made it to Hump Day — now finish the week off in style with the best sales at Walmart. (Photo: Walmart)

The days are getting hotter and hotter, and so are the mega-deals at Walmart! Ready to save big? This week, you can snag a popular stick vacuum for less than $100, AirPods for $30 off and a massive 65-inch smart TV for under $400! Scroll on for even more sweet, sweet savings at Walmart you can score right now.

The best Walmart deals this week

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Inse N500 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $98 $450 Save $352 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights 2-Pack $30 $70 Save $40 See at Walmart

Midea 5,000 BTU 115V Portable Air Conditioner $264 $360 Save $96 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $52 $200 Save $148 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $19 $70 Save $51 See at Walmart

Crocs Baya Clog Sandals $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Vacuums

Stick it to stubborn dirt, dust and debris. (Photo: Walmart)

The Inse N500 stick vacuum features an upgraded brush head, a 1.2L extra-large dustbin, and an upgraded filtration system to ensure you're getting the most comprehensive clean without having to constantly dump out your detritus every couple of minutes. The 2-in-1 stiff and soft roller is designed to efficiently clean anything that might find itself embedded in low-to-medium-pile carpet, and it will easily remove fine dust and pet hair on hardwood and tile too. Reviewers rave that it is "lightweight" and "good for cleaning hard floors and carpet," as well as "easy to clean and [store]."

$97.99 $449.98 at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $200 $245 Save $45 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $300 $420 Save $120 See at Walmart

Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum $249 $459 Save $210 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $288 $469 Save $181 See at Walmart

Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum $98 $300 Save $202 See at Walmart

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright and Handheld Multi-Surface Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

No, you probably don't need a new prescription — just a new TV with super-sharp imagery. (Photo: Walmart)

Time to replace your fuzzy old television? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this bestselling 65-inch Vizio 65 Class V-Series Smart TV, which boasts crystal-clear 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision, LED backlight and active pixel tuning, for an elevated viewing experience. Plus, you'll have access to hundreds of free channels via WatchFree, as well as all your favorite streaming services through SmartCast. "The Vizio 65-inch television was a great purchase," wrote a happy shopper. "We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years, and they seem to never disappoint us! The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect! My son loves the graphics too; he's a gamer, so graphic quality is a must! ... Also, having one remote control to do everything was nice! It controls the Apple TV and the soundbar, and you can also navigate through the PS5 console! What a great buy!"

$398 $528 at Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $249 Save $71 See at Walmart

Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $1,066 Save $438 See at Walmart

LG 50" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $328 $398 Save $70 See at Walmart

Onn. 24” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

JVC 58" Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV $268 $340 Save $72 See at Walmart

Tech

How could you not love these headphones? They even have "nice" in their name! (Photo: Walmart)

When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through their built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory-foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!

$20 $99.99 at Walmart

TopVision Soundbar $36 $100 Save $64 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 2021 $279 $329 Save $50 See at Walmart

Spbpqy Light Bulb Security Camera, 2 Pack $34 $53 Save $19 See at Walmart

Durecopow Solar Charger $20 $50 Save $30 See at Walmart

Home

Ahhh, sweet, cool relief. (Photo: Walmart)

Some of us are lucky enough to have central air conditioning, but in places where heat waves are a new thing (or where landlords don't allow in-window units), a portable unit is now in order. Big enough to cool down 175 square feet, this 8,000 BTU unit comes with a hose and brackets to allow for discreet exhaust. And just in case you need to move it, it has wheels so you can roll it into any room that needs cooling. The Midea Portable Air Conditioner also features a remote control, and it can be set up to automatically turn on with a timer.

"I was very surprised to find out that the smaller Midea brand was much more powerful and cools down the room much quicker," shared one Walmart reviewer. "This air conditioner literally freezes the bedroom, LOL — when I wake up in the middle night I have to put on a blanket. I am very happy with this air conditioner and would definitely recommend!"

$264 $360 at Walmart

Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier with Light for Extra Large Room (215 Sq. Ft) $36 $60 Save $24 See at Walmart

Dreo Tower Fan $55 $100 Save $45 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Deep-Pocket 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set $15 $40 Save $25 See at Walmart

Nestl Temperature-Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillow, Standard/Queen $50 $70 Save $20 See at Walmart

Alrocket Air Purifier With H13 True HEPA Filter $33 $50 Save $17 See at Walmart

OlarHike US 18-Inch Queen-Size Air Mattress With Built-in Pump $54 $70 Save $16 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Attention, trespassers: We see you. (Photo: Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to this two-pack of Szrsth Ourdoor Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (two of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over, and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "Awesome!!! Easy to charge… Easy to install… Really lights up the backyard… Perfect for what I wanted!" raved one reviewer.

$29.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing $29 $90 Save $61 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $70 $170 Save $100 See at Walmart

ExcMark 10 Pack Outdoor Solar Lights $25 $40 Save $15 See at Walmart

Best Choice Products 2-Person Outdoor Canopy Swing Glider Chair $115 $200 Save $85 See at Walmart

GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL $75 $85 Save $10 See at Walmart

Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 2-Piece Outdoor Daybed with Retractable Canopy $347 $447 Save $100 See at Walmart

Kitchen

This season of The Bear might be over, but you'll still be hearing a lot of "Yes, Chef!" while you're wielding these around the kitchen. (Photo: Walmart)

If your culinary endeavors are feeling a little, well, dull these days, your old knives may be part of the problem. Time to invest in a new set, like this bestselling (and super-duper-discounted!) Vavsea 16-piece ensemble, which comes with an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7.1-inch santoku knife, 7.9-inch knife-sharpener rod, kitchen shears, 5.1-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 6-inch boning knife, six 5.1-inch steak knives and a snazzy wood storage block. The sharp blades are made of sturdy stainless steel, and the ergonomic handles help ensure you keep a steady grip as you dice and slice. "I absolutely love this set," wrote one home cook. "The wooden handles are not cheap and have a feel of such quality! Very elegant and very easy in the hand. I just love them!"

$52 $200 at Walmart

Instant Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven With 7-in-1 Cooking Functions $80 $130 Save $50 See at Walmart

D.Perlla Knife Set $37 $80 Save $43 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power Grill 360 Plus $140 $169 Save $29 See at Walmart

Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker $73 $120 Save $47 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black $104 $130 Save $26 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker $29 $40 Save $11 See at Walmart

Style

Are you ready to meet the comfiest shoe you've ever worn? (Photo: Walmart)

Haters gonna hate, but Crocs are modern classics for a reason — and these Baya Clogs are no exception. They're extremely lightweight, breathable, cushy and water-friendly and have little massaging nubs on the footbeds as a tiny treat for your feet. Plus, we think they're really cute, and they come in a variety of fun colors. It's no surprise they have over 8,500 perfect ratings! "My co-workers are wearing them. My neighbors are wearing them. I see schoolkids wearing them, so I decided to find out for myself why everyone one I know was wearing these Crocs," explained a clog convert. "Well let me just say, I ordered a pair and I LOVE THEM! They are so comfortable, I don't want to take them off. Soon as I get home from work, I change out of my work shoes for my Crocs. I'll definitely buy a few more because I can't decide which is my favorite color."

$30.15 $49.99 at Walmart

Avia Ruched V-Neck Sports Bra $5 $15 Save $10 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya II Slide Sandals $21 $30 Save $9 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Crocband Clog Sandal $25 $55 Save $30 See at Walmart

Avia Women's High Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings With Swarovski Crystals $20 $135 Save $115 See at Walmart

Kate Spade New York Geneva Aviator Sunglasses $40 $64 Save $24 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

This tooth Fairy will save your money and your teeth, not pay you for losing them! (Photo: Walmart)

This electric toothbrush will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses a whopping 40,000 (surprisingly gentle and quiet) micro brushes per minute. It’s also totally customizable; choose from five high-performance modes, including settings for whiter teeth, sensitive gums or a deep clean.

The American Dental Association (ADA)-certified brush even guides you toward better brushing habits with a two-minute time and pauses every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to change positions. Get 30 days of juice on just one four-hour charge, then use your new, waterproof brush over the sink, in the shower, or on the go, thanks to its cool carrying case. Reviewers love it: "The Fairywill electric toothbrush is one of my favorites. Its got 4 super soft bristles and 5 separate settings that it turns through itself within the 2 min. A little loud but has a good strong gum massaging effect, comes with a charging cord. I would certainly recommend this toothbrush, and the price is awesome."

$19.49 $69.99 at Walmart

Image Skin Care Ageless Total Repair Cream $36 $72 Save $36 See at Walmart

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner Combo Pack $50 $60 Save $10 See at Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener $20 $48 Save $28 See at Walmart

HiSmile V34 Colour Corrector Serum $19 $29 Save $10 See at Walmart

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer $16 $20 Save $4 See at Walmart

Sejoy Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun $20 $60 Save $40 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.