The 50+ most incredible Walmart deals you should shop this week — starting at just $9

You can always count on Walmart for amazingly low prices, but when those prices are slashed even lower? We’re all ears! This week you can snag a slew of can’t-miss home, clothing, tech and beauty deals — we’re talking a popular robovac for under $90, a highly rated pair of noise-canceling headphones for over 80% off, a lovely four-piece patio set for just $140 and many more. If you’re ready to start the week with some serious savings, keep scrolling to see our top picks. Happy shopping!

Vacuums

Why push a vacuum around when this little Anker Eufy 25 C Robot Vacuum can do the job while you watch TV? This bestseller lifts dust, pet hair and debris from your carpets and hard flooring like nobody’s business, and it’ll run for up to 100 minutes before it needs to scoot on back to its charging dock. So smart! Even smarter? It’s equipped with built-in sensors to keep it from falling down stairs or bumping into walls and furniture, and it’ll glide right under sofas and beds to take care of those often overlooked spaces. What we’re not overlooking? Its $93 price tag! One verified reviewer wrote, “It picks up so much dust and hair — I have seven pets and I’m amazed by how much pet hair it picked up. I love this machine; it knows when it’s about to bump into something and turns itself before it bumps into a wall or door, etc. I highly recommend this machine if you are too busy or tired to vacuum.”

$96 $249.99 at Walmart

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins $199 $399 Save $200 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum $288 $530 Save $242 See at Walmart

Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $50 $99 Save $49 See at Walmart

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $268 $650 Save $382 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

Turn your living room into your own personal multiplex, thanks to this highly rated Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV. It boasts an impressive 50-inch screen, 4K UHD (ultrahigh definition) picture quality and access to Smartcast so you can stream all of your favorites to your heart’s content. Plus, you can pair it with your Bluetooth headphones for an unparalleled audio experience, and both Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are built right in. “This is the first 4K TV I have ever owned and, wow, what a difference!” wrote an impressed reviewer. “The colors are super-vibrant and it really feels like you are in the show. ... Setting it up was a breeze. The home page has all the most popular apps already preinstalled, and all you have to do is log in. Connecting to Wi-Fi was quick and easy as well.”

$268 $358 at Walmart

Vizio 43" Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV $188 $224 Save $36 See at Walmart

RCA 43" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV $248 $288 Save $40 See at Walmart

Philips 43" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Android Smart LED TV $228 $258 Save $30 See at Walmart

Samsung 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $298 $348 Save $50 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $338 Save $70 See at Walmart

Tech

When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting noise, but also they improve audio quality by enhancing the more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls (there’s a built-in mic!), and their lightweight design and memory foam padding won’t put extra pressure on your ears. Did we mention they’re a whopping 80% off? “I LOVE these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is FAR better than other headphones on the market.”

$22 $99.99 at Walmart

TopVision Sound Bar $40 $100 Save $60 See at Walmart

Sony SRSXB33 Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $79 $178 Save $99 See at Walmart

Roconia 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector $116 $370 Save $254 See at Walmart

Hoey Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $17 $40 Save $23 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE 40mm $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

Storage and organization

It’s May — have you started your spring cleaning yet? If not, 1) What are you waiting for??? 2) This Nefoso four-piece closet storage bag set makes organizing last season’s clothes and linens a breeze. The bags are large enough to fit even your heavy quilts and blankets as you start preparing for summer, and their transparent windows will take the guesswork out of knowing what you stashed in them months or years from now. Bonus? They have sturdy handles for easy transport. One happy customer wrote, “I am so satisfied with these storage bags; they’re ideal for bedding and towels and have a TON OF ROOM. The handles are wonderful and the zipper appears very durable.”

$16.18 $40 at Walmart

Costway Wall Mounted Mop & Broom Hanger $11 $17 Save $6 See at Walmart

Syngar 6' x 4' Outdoor Metal Storage Shed $300 $700 Save $400 See at Walmart

PinkSheep Cable Management Organizer Box, Pack of Two $17 $23 Save $6 See at Walmart

Mainstays 5-Quart Stackable Closet Organizer Boxes, Set of 20 $20 $30 Save $10 See at Walmart

The Home Edit Food Storage Containers, Pack of 3 $12 $20 Save $8 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Patio furniture looking a little rusty/mildewy/all of the above? The good news is, you don’t have to spend a fortune on a new set. Case in point: This Lacoo four-piece ensemble includes a love seat, table and two chairs for as little as $125 (down from $210). Its sleek look will add some style to any outdoor space, while its powder-coated frames helps protect it from the elements. Here’s to more relaxing alfresco hangs this season. One five-star fan described it as “lightweight, low-maintenance and comfortable,” adding, “It’s what I was looking for and I found it. The metal is light but sturdy, and the mesh seating is very comfortable.”

$124.99 $209.99 at Walmart

Singlyfire 26-Inch Fire Pit $60 $90 Save $30 See at Walmart

Triple Tree 10-Foot Trampoline with Safe Enclosure Net $206 $390 Save $184 See at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair $297 $347 Save $50 See at Walmart

Ktaxon Homes and Gardens 32" Outdoor Metal Firepit $90 $123 Save $33 See at Walmart

Devoko 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set $124 $200 Save $76 See at Walmart

Home

If you’re ready to upgrade your flat, limp pillow to something a little more cushy, switching to memory foam might be just the ticket. This hypoallergenic Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow adapts to your spine’s curvature for personalized cradling and support, while its removable, machine-washable cover feels nice and cool and will help ward off those pesky night sweats. Sweet dreams, indeed! “These are so comfy and cool to the touch,” wrote one satisfied customer. “They don’t hurt your neck muscles like other flat-ish pillows do. I own four and I’ll probably buy a bunch more!”

$14.88 $39.99 at Walmart

Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillow, 2-Pack $21 $30 Save $9 See at Walmart

Yeerswag Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Comfort Mat $14 $16 Save $2 See at Walmart

Mezzati Luxury 1800 Prestige Queen Bed Sheets Set $25 $35 Save $10 See at Walmart

Lusimo Bedside Table $60 $84 Save $24 See at Walmart

Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand $100 $199 Save $99 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Knives feeling a little dull? Rather than splurging on a whole new set, you can transform your old ones with the help of this affordable Uhomepro Three-Stage Knife Sharpener. Its three slots can be used for repairing, straightening, sharpening and polishing to keep those blades working like new. Having sharper knives not only makes slicing and dicing easier, it also makes it safer, as you won’t need to apply as much force to cut through those slippery tomatoes. And at just $9 (down from $30), it’s an absolute no-brainer! “I was going to order a new set of knives but I didn’t have to,” explained a five-star reviewer. “It sharpened every one of my knives very well and it was so easy! No need to replace them. I like that it’s not too big and fits in a drawer.”

$8.59 $29.99 at Walmart

Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender $40 $50 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $80 $299 Save $219 See at Walmart

Farberware 15-piece Forged Triple-Rivet Kitchen Knife Block Set $27 $35 Save $8 See at Walmart

Tramontina 6.5-Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $53 $63 Save $10 See at Walmart

Farberware Air Fryer, Grey $15 $33 Save $18 See at Walmart

Style

From running on the treadmill to running errands, everyone needs a good pair of leggings that’ll feel comfy all day long. These Avia High Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings fit the bill with their soft and stretchy nylon-spandex-blend material, and the mesh panel at the calf provides some much welcome airflow on sweltering summer days. Their moisture-wicking fabric helps keep sweat at bay, and the side pockets are perfect for storing your phone, keys and credit cards while you’re on the go. Choose from classic black or three other fun colors. “My favorite leggings!” exclaimed one reviewer. “Not too high-waisted, very comfortable, great details, phone pocket. Bought a second pair! Can’t beat them for the price.”

$14.96 $19.98 at Walmart

Catherine Malandrino Shawl Collar Robe and Slippers Se $16 $26 Save $10 See at Walmart

Skechers GOwalk Joy Slip-On Shoe $45 $55 Save $10 See at Walmart

JWD Summer Ruffle Tunic Top $20 $26 Save $6 See at Walmart

Skechers Sport D'Lites Biggest Fan Sneaker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

Genie Sports Bras, 3-Pack $30 $39 Save $10 See at Walmart

Beauty

If you haven’t jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there’s no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for as low as $19 (down from $70). It has a two-minute timer to ensure you’re getting enough brushing in, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In just one week it will remove up to 99% of plaque, and you can use its five cleaning modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You’ll also get a year’s worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own! “Each time you brush it feels like you’ve just left the dentist,” raved a smiling shopper. “My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier.”

$18.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Devimic 24K Gold Eye Mask, 30 Pairs $11 $19 Save $8 See at Walmart

Bondi Sands Everyday Milk Gradual Body Self-Tanner $16 $19 Save $3 See at Walmart

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $39 $49 Save $10 See at Walmart

Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Serum $25 $30 Save $5 See at Walmart

Neutrogena Hydro Boost SPF 50 Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer $16 $20 Save $4 See at Walmart

