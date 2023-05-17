Walmart just dropped 50+ must-have deals — starting at $8

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

headphones, a tv, and robo-vac
Did you win Mother's Day with the best gift of your brood? Did you completely forget and feel awful? Either way: You need to treat yourself. (Photo: Walmart)

Ready to finish the week with a little retail therapy? Right now, you can score a slew of incredible deals on everything from TVs and headphones to bedding, shoes and more at Walmart. With summer on its way, a relaxing hammock chair to lounge in on a warm day might be in order (it's on sale $30!), or perhaps you're in need of some comfy flip-flops (now $20!) for your upcoming beach getaway. Whatever you need, you're sure to find it at Walmart for a steal. Here's what we're eyeing:

Vacuums

robo-vac
Dust bunnies, you've been warned! (Photo: Walmart)

Why push a vacuum around when this little Anker Eufy 25C robovac can do the job while you watch TV? This bestseller lifts dust, pet hair and debris from your carpets and hard flooring like nobody’s business, and it’ll run for up to 100 minutes before it needs to scoot on back to its charging dock. So smart! Even smarter? It’s equipped with built-in sensors to keep it from falling down stairs or bumping into walls and furniture, and it’ll glide right under sofas and beds to take care of those often-overlooked spaces. What we’re not overlooking? Its $95 price tag! Take it from this verified reviewer: “It picks up so much dust and hair — I have seven pets and I’m amazed by how much pet hair it picked up. I love this machine; it knows when it’s about to bump into something and turns itself before it bumps into a wall or door, etc. I highly recommend this machine if you are too busy or tired to vacuum.”

$95 $249.99 at Walmart

  • Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $97 $219
    Save $122
    See at Walmart

  • Ecovacs Deebot N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

    $287 $650
    Save $363
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $99 $123
    Save $24
    See at Walmart

  • Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins

    $199 $399
    Save $200
    See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

hisense smart tv
Large screen? Check. High-def picture quality? Check. Built-in Roku? Check. (Photo: Walmart)

With this impressively large Hisense 58" 4K Smart TV, you'll actually feel like you're in on the action, thanks to its 8.3 million-plus pixels and high-def picture quality. In addition to providing crystal-clear images, this big screen is equipped with all the goods, like Roku for streaming all your favorite shows and movies and DTS Studio Sound for an elevated auditory experience. "Great smart TV with terrific picture quality and Roku to boot, making it so easy for us to dial in HBO, Netflix, Hulu and all the rest," reported a happy user. "Got it in time to watch one of the best Super Bowl games ever at a very reasonable price."

$268 $338 at Walmart

  • Vizio 43" Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV

    $188 $224
    Save $36
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $268 $358
    Save $90
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

    $298 $348
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • RCA 43" Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV

    $248 $288
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

Tech

wireless headphones
Snoring partners and noisy neighbors: You've met your match. (Photo: Walmart)

When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones come in. They’re bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting noise but also improve audio quality by enhancing the more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls (there’s a built-in mic!), and their lightweight design and memory foam padding won’t put extra pressure on your ears. Did we mention they’re nearly 80% off? “I LOVE these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.”

$20.99 $99.99 at Walmart

  • Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    $22 $28
    Save $6
    See at Walmart

Storage and organization

storage bags
See ya next winter, bulky blankets! (Photo: Walmart)

Attention, winter clothing and linens: It's time to pack your bags. Or rather, be packed into this set of Storage Bags, which will save so much space in your closet. The 90-liter containers come in a four-pack and are large enough to hold plenty of off-season duvets, sweaters, shoes and more — though they'll keep everything nice and compact while not in use. Plus, they're see-through, so you won't forget what you stashed in them come December! "I’m so happy I got these, I needed something to organize all my comforters and this did the trick," explained a satisfied reviewer. "I was able to fit two king-size comforters in one. Very easy to stack on top of each other and keep my closet organized. Very happy with this purchase!"

$17.99 $21.99 at Walmart

  • Homfort Under-Bed Storage Containers, 2-Pack

    $15 $18
    Save $3
    See at Walmart

Outdoors

hammock
Who needs a seaside tropical getaway when you have a comfy hammock chair on your porch? (Photo: Walmart)

Even if you don't live in the tropics, you can still get a taste of that carefree lifestyle whenever you spend a warm day swaying in this Segmart Hanging Hammock Chair. It includes two soft cushions for extra comfort, and even has built-in pockets for storing books, magazines or drinks — everything you need for a relaxing afternoon. Plus, it can hold up to 330 pounds, and reviewers say installation is a breeze. "Amazing product," wrote a five-star fan. "The fabric is super soft, the pillows are really comfortable and the overall quality is amazing! Easy to assemble or disassemble for cleaning. Highly recommended."

$29.99 $89.99 at Walmart

  • Sophia & William Portable Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker

    $189 $260
    Save $71
    See at Walmart

  • Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

    $297 $347
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

Home

So long, stiff neck! (Photo: Walmart)
So long, stiff neck! (Photo: Walmart)

If you're ready to upgrade your flat, limp pillow to something a little more cushy, switching to memory foam might be just the ticket. This hypoallergenic Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow adapts to your spine’s curvature for personalized cradling and support, while its removable, machine-washable cover feels nice and cool and will help ward off those pesky night sweats. Sweet dreams, indeed! “These are so comfy and cool to the touch,” wrote one satisfied customer. “They don’t hurt your neck muscles like other flat-ish pillows do. I own four and I’ll probably buy a bunch more!”

$14.88 $39.99 at Walmart

  • Allerease Pure Bed Pillow, Standard/Queen 2-Pack

    $25 $60
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

  • Mezzati Luxury 1800 Prestige Queen Bed Sheets Set

    $25 $35
    Save $10
    See at Walmart

Kitchen

knife sharpener
With one of these, there's (literally) never a dull moment. (Photo: Walmart)

Are your knives feeling a little dull? Rather than splurging on a whole new set, you can transform your old ones with the help of this très affordable Uhomepro Three-Stage Knife Sharpener. Its three slots can be used for repairing, straightening, sharpening and polishing to keep those blades working like the day you bought them. Having sharper knives not only makes slicing and dicing easier but also makes it safer, as you won’t need to apply as much force to cut through those slippery tomatoes. And at just $8 (down from $30), it’s an absolute no-brainer! “I was going to order a new set of knives but I didn’t have to,” explained a five-star reviewer. “It sharpened every one of my knives very well and it was so easy! No need to replace them. I like that it’s not too big and fits in a drawer.”

$8.49 $29.99 at Walmart

  • Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    $85 $299
    Save $214
    See at Walmart

Style

crocs flip-flop
Move over, clogs — Crocs sandals are the comfy shoe of summer. (Photo: Walmart)

Come summer, everyone needs a solid pair of comfy sandals, and these Crocs Crocband Flip-Flops just might become your new go-tos. You'll pick them for their effortlessly cool, sporty style, and reach for them all the time once you realize how heavenly their massage-pod footbeds feel on your soles. Plus, they're super lightweight and water friendly, making them perfect for packing on your next beach trip. Over 2,800 Walmart customers have given them a perfect rating, including this one who said: "LOVE this flip-flop...They are super comfy, with a wide-enough bed so my toes don't hang over. They are sporty and sturdy, so I can wear them for a day at the beach or outdoor market, but dainty enough that I can pair them with a casual sundress or ankle pants to wear out to dinner."

$19.99 $29.99 at Walmart

  • Skechers Sport Summits Mesh Slip-On Athletic Sneaker

    $45 $54
    Save $9
    See at Walmart

Beauty

electric toothbrush and replacement heads
Want to impress your dentist? Look no further. (Photo: Walmart)

If you haven’t jumped on the electric toothbrush train yet, there’s no time like the present, especially since this highly rated Fairywill Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $18. It has a two-minute timer to ensure you’re getting enough brushing in, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch over to another area in your mouth. In just one week, it will remove up to 99% of plaque, and you can use its five cleaning modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You’ll also get a year’s worth of brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own! “Each time you brush it feels like you’ve just left the dentist,” raved a smiling shopper. “My teeth are so clean after every brush, cleaner than I could ever get them with a manual brush, and after about a week and a half I noticed my teeth being whiter and my gums started looking healthier.”

$18.49 $30.99 at Walmart

  • EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen, SPF 46

    $32 $39
    Save $7
    See at Walmart

  • Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

    $39 $49
    Save $10
    See at Walmart

  • Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer, SPF 50

    $28 $44
    Save $16
    See at Walmart

