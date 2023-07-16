The 60+ best deals at Walmart right now — starting at just $9

This fantabulous shopping week may be drawing to a close, but Walmart's deal-making prowess is still in its, um, prime. (Photo: Walmart)

Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week might "officially" be over, but opportunities to save big are still going strong. If you weren't able to take advantage of the sale extravaganzas from earlier this week, don't fret: Walmart's delivering deals galore this weekend! We've found mega-markdowns on everything from tech and home goods to style and beauty finds, including a Dyson stick vac for $120 off, bestselling headphones for a whopping 80% off and a slew of other slashed prices you'll want to snag. Prime Day who?! Now go enjoy your weekend — and happy savings!

The best Walmart deals this week

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $300 $420 Save $120 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Deep-Pocket 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set $15 $40 Save $25 See at Walmart

Vavsea 16-Piece Knife Block Set $52 $200 Save $148 See at Walmart

Crocs Baya Clog Sandals $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $76 $125 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vacuums

Who wouldn't want a purple vacuum? And a Dyson, no less! (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all — It's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"

$299.99 $419.99 at Walmart

Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $25 $29 Save $4 See at Walmart

Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $75 $150 Save $75 See at Walmart

Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $44 $99 Save $55 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $140 $620 Save $480 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

Inse N500 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $98 $450 Save $352 See at Walmart

iRobot® Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $288 $530 Save $242 See at Walmart

Shark IQ Robot® Vacuum With XL Self-Empty Base $277 $389 Save $112 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment

No, you probably don't need a new prescription — just a new TV with super-sharp imagery. (Photo: Walmart)

Time to replace your fuzzy old television? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this bestselling Vizio 65" Class V-Series Smart TV, which boasts crystal-clear 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision, LED backlight and active pixel tuning for an elevated viewing experience. Plus, you'll have access to hundreds of free channels via WatchFree, as well as all your favorite streaming services through SmartCast. "The Vizio 65” television was a great purchase," raved a happy shopper. "We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years, and they seem to never disappoint us! The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect! My son loves the graphics too; he's a gamer, so graphic quality is a must! ... Also, having one remote control to do everything was nice! It controls the Apple TV and the soundbar, and you can also navigate through the PS5 console! What a great buy!"

$398 $528 at Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $249 Save $71 See at Walmart

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV $380 $450 Save $70 See at Walmart

Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $398 $498 Save $100 See at Walmart

TCL 65" Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV $528 See at Walmart

Onn 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tech

How could you not love these headphones? They even have "nice" in their name! (Photo: Walmart)

When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor’s lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That’s where these Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones come in. They’re Walmart bestsellers for a reason. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, they double as a Bluetooth device for answering calls through their built-in mic, and their lightweight design and memory-foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Have we mentioned they’re 80% off? “I love these headphones!” wrote an excited shopper. “The sound quality is fantastic, they are sturdy and not easily breakable, Bluetooth stays connected, and I have never had an issue with battery life. Not to mention the price point is far better than other headphones on the market.” You got that right!

$20 $99.99 at Walmart

TopVision Wireless Security Camera $42 $130 Save $88 See at Walmart

TopVision Soundbar $33 $100 Save $67 See at Walmart

Roconia 5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector $106 $370 Save $264 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149 $279 Save $130 See at Walmart

Auoshi Outdoor Projector $90 $300 Save $210 See at Walmart

Canon EOS Rebel Camera $347 $480 Save $133 See at Walmart

Durecopow Solar Charger $26 $50 Save $24 See at Walmart

Home

Four Seasons comfort at a Motel 6 price — we love to see it. (Photo: Walmart)

If you want to feel like you're sleeping on five-star bedding — without, you know, the exorbitant fees! — this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury 4-Piece Sheets Set should do the trick. More than 2,100 shoppers have fallen in love with the double-brushed softness this bedding provides, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16" high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and there are over 35 colors to choose from! "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful slumberer. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot; these sheets do not heat up and make me sweat! Amazing! Also, you can't beat the price! I highly recommend this product!"

$14.99 $39.70 at Walmart

Nestl Temperature-Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillow, Standard/Queen $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

TaoTronics 36" Tower Fan $54 $120 Save $66 See at Walmart

Alrocket Air Purifier With H13 True HEPA Filter $33 $50 Save $17 See at Walmart

Reahome 8-Drawer Dresser $84 $312 Save $228 See at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $80 $200 Save $120 See at Walmart

OlarHike US 18-Inch Queen-Size Air Mattress With Built-in Pump $70 $90 Save $20 See at Walmart

Outdoors

Attention, trespassers — we see you. (Photo: Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to this set of Nexpure Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good, and the product is excellent."

$24 $69.99 at Walmart

Lacoo Zero Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $70 $170 Save $100 See at Walmart

Aqua 50" Monterrey Hammock Pool Float $29 $67 Save $38 See at Walmart

Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $200 $300 Save $100 See at Walmart

Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing $30 $90 Save $60 See at Walmart

Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower $329 $399 Save $70 See at Walmart

Best Choice Products 2-Person Outdoor Canopy Swing Glider Chair $115 $200 Save $85 See at Walmart

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Standup Propane Gas Grill $229 $320 Save $91 See at Walmart

Kitchen

This season of The Bear might be over, but you'll still be hearing a lot of "Yes, Chef!" while you're wielding these around the kitchen. (Photo: Walmart)

If your culinary endeavors are feeling a little, well, dull these days, your old knives may be part of the problem. Time to invest in a new set, like this bestselling (and super-duper-discounted!) Vavsea 16-piece ensemble, which comes with an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7.1-inch santoku knife, 7.9-inch knife-sharpener rod, kitchen shears, 5.1-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 6-inch boning knife, six 5.1-inch steak knives and a snazzy wood storage block. The sharp blades are made of sturdy stainless steel, and the ergonomic handles help ensure you keep a steady grip as you dice and slice. "I absolutely love this set," wrote one home cook. "The wooden handles are not cheap and have a feel of such quality! Very elegant and very easy in the hand. I just love them!"

$51.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Emerald 1.1 Quart Manual Air Fryer 1000 Watts, 1 Liter $45 See at Walmart

D.Perlla 14-Piece German Stainless Steel Knife Set $66 $130 Save $64 See at Walmart

Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother $9 $20 Save $11 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $99 See at Walmart

Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker $77 $120 Save $43 See at Walmart

Vitamix E310 Explorian $300 $350 Save $50 See at Walmart

Carote 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set With Removable Handle $60 $138 Save $78 See at Walmart

Style

Are you ready to meet the comfiest shoe you've ever worn? (Photo: Walmart)

Haters are gonna hate, but Crocs are modern classics for a reason — and these Baya Clogs are no exception. They're extremely lightweight, breathable, cushy and water-friendly and have little massaging nubs on the footbeds as a tiny treat for your feet. Plus, we think they're really cute, and they come in a variety of fun colors. It's no surprise they have over 8,100 perfect ratings! "My co-workers are wearing them. My neighbors are wearing them. I see schoolkids wearing them, so I decided to find out for myself why everyone one I know was wearing these Crocs," explained a clog convert. "Well let me just say, I ordered a pair and I LOVE THEM! They are so comfortable, I don't want to take them off. Soon as I get home from work, I change out of my work shoes for my Crocs. I'll definitely buy a few more because I can't decide which is my favorite color."

$30.15 $49.99 at Walmart

Vonmay Slide Sandals $17 $33 Save $16 See at Walmart

Kate Spade New York Vienne Sunglasses $55 $109 Save $53 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Charlotte Tote $119 $448 Save $329 See at Walmart

Crocs Crocband Flip-Flopsw $20 $30 Save $10 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody $99 $398 Save $299 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings With Swarovski Crystals $20 $135 Save $115 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

Fuller lashes, zero clumping. (Photo: Walmart)

Mascara only goes so far when your lashes are on the thinner side, so if you want them to look fuller, you have to get to the "root" of the problem — literally. By applying this GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum to your lashes' roots, it'll support growth that looks thicker and longer in as little as four weeks, though in three months you should see the full effects. It's packed with vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids that will also help condition, strengthen and improve the look of brittle, damaged lashes and is vegan and cruelty-free. "What can I say ... I've been using GrandeLash-MD for about seven years and I have no plans to stop," shared a 66-year-old fan. "When I started, I had very short, thin lashes. For the last approximately seven years they have maintained their length and thickness. I use it about three times a week now and a tube lasts a very long time."

$75.50 $125 at Walmart

Renpho C3 Powerful Percussion Muscle Massage Gun $60 $140 Save $80 See at Walmart

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $31 Save $11 See at Walmart

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner Combo Pack $50 $60 Save $10 See at Walmart

Vanelc 24k Gold Eye Mask, 30 Pairs $11 $17 Save $6 See at Walmart

Elta MD UV Physical SPF 41 Lightly Tinted Facial Sunscreen $31 $37 Save $6 See at Walmart

Cerave Anti-Aging Eye Cream $9 $17 Save $8 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.