We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart's 30 Days of Deals starts today — get a Shark vac for just $97, a cookware set for 70% off and more!

Plus, an electric toothbrush for only $20.

Rory Halperin
·2 min read
Pots, heated blanket, vacuum
Get holiday shopping done early and effortlessly. (Walmart)

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it's officially time to turn our attention to turkey, tinsel and early holiday shopping. Sure, Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but if you're looking to check some gifts off your list now (good plan!), the internet is full of deals you won't want to miss. We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign. Over the next few weeks, Yahoo's shopping editors will find the best things at Walmart to buy each day — from the perfect presents for loved ones to great gifts for yourself, all at prices you'll love. That way, you'll have everything you need for under the tree well ahead of Christmas Eve and can enjoy the most important part of the holidays — making memories with family and friends.

Quick Overview

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $97$199
    Save $102
    See at Walmart

  • Maxkare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket with 6 Heating Levels

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush

    $20$70
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece

    $70$240
    Save $170
    See at Walmart

  • Time and Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Walmart

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $97$199
    Save $102
    See at Walmart

  • Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum

    $23$40
    Save $17
    See at Walmart

  • Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum

    $68$99
    Save $31
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369

    $89$124
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

  • Hoover WindTunnel Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum

    $140$250
    Save $110
    See at Walmart

  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum

    $129$249
    Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

    $375$420
    Save $45
    See at Walmart

  • LG 43-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    $258$288
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $248$319
    Save $71
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV

    $268$298
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 65-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV

    $548$648
    Save $100
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 75-inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

    $668$748
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

  • Vilinice Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $21$100
    Save $79
    See at Walmart

  • Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers

    $20$100
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

  • Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones

    $49$70
    Save $21
    See at Walmart

  • Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Apple Watch SE, 1st Generation

    $149$309
    Save $160
    See at Walmart

  • Maxkare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Tranquility Temperature Balancing 12-lb. Weighted Blanket

    $16$30
    Save $14
    See at Walmart

  • Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen

    $19$61
    Save $42
    See at Walmart

  • Color Sense 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set, Queen

    $27$57
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Sormag Standard Bed Pillows for Side Sleeper, Set of 2

    $33$54
    Save $21
    See at Walmart

  • Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress

    $169$270
    Save $101
    See at Walmart

  • Molblly 10-inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress

    $190$280
    Save $90
    See at Walmart

  • Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle, 5-Piece

    $30$100
    Save $70
    See at Walmart

  • Deik High Carbon Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set, 16-Piece

    $35$71
    Save $36
    See at Walmart

  • Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker

    $59
    See at Walmart

  • Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

    $50$69
    Save $19
    See at Walmart

  • Rachael Ray Enamel Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 15-Piece

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set

    $200$657
    Save $457
    See at Walmart

  • Time and Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Walmart

  • Nine.Eight Women’s Cold Shoulder Blouse

    $5$16
    Save $11
    See at Walmart

  • Time and Tru Women's Diamond Core Vest

    $10$15
    Save $5
    See at Walmart

  • Athletic Works Women's Soft Hoodie With Front Pockets

    $10$16
    Save $6
    See at Walmart

  • Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings

    $20$136
    Save $116
    See at Walmart

  • Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Crystal Halo Necklace

    $24$150
    Save $126
    See at Walmart

  • Fairywill Electric Toothbrush

    $20$70
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum

    $13$20
    Save $7
    See at Walmart

  • Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips

    $14$30
    Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo Brush

    $23$35
    Save $12
    See at Walmart

  • Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

    $40$72
    Save $32
    See at Walmart

  • Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece

    $42$70
    Save $28
    See at Walmart

  • MorisMos Giant Teddy Bear

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Walmart

  • Monopoly Classic Family Board Game

    $15$20
    Save $5
    See at Walmart

  • Lego Halloween Cat & Mouse 40570 Building Kit

    $17$23
    Save $6
    See at Walmart

  • Star Wars: Pre- and Post-Empire Action Figure Set, 6-Pack

    $10$27
    Save $17
    See at Walmart

  • Fanl Train Set

    $35$60
    Save $25
    See at Walmart

  • The Game of Life Family Board Game

    $15$22
    Save $7
    See at Walmart
Plus, we have more exciting news: Walmart has announced their early Black Friday deals with discounts on gifts from all the top brands including Apple, Dyson, Lego, LG and Samsung. Mark your calendar: The can't-miss sales start on Wednesday, November 8 at 3pm ET. Walmart+ members get early access starting at noon ET. Not a Walmart+ member? You can currently purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off.

If you're ready to shop now, though, we've hand-picked five of the best deals that Walmart has to offer today, from a Shark vacuum that's only $97 (was $199) to a heated blanket that's 50% off. Our advice: Act fast because with prices this low, supplies will not last. See what we're loving and get shopping!

1. Hate dirt? You'll love this Shark — now over $100 off!

Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$97$199Save $102

Gifting a vacuum may not be top of mind to get someone for the holidays, but this Shark is just what they need to make chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. A lift-away detachable pod allows you to easily get into those hard-to-reach spaces. With a price this low, you might as well get one for yourself too. "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I'm very impressed. This thing sucked up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."

$97 at Walmart

2. Get 50% off this "soft as a cloud" heated blanket

Walmart

Maxkare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket with 6 Heating Levels

$40$80Save $40

As the temps outside begin to drop, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you've decamped to the couch or stayed snuggled in bed, the 50-by-60-inch Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low, medium and high temp levels, plus the reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. Oh, and did we mention it's currently 50% off? "This throw is perfect for those cold mornings and evenings when you're watching TV," wrote a Walmart shopper. "I love the softness and warmth — it's as soft as a cloud. Will get more for gifts."

$40 at Walmart

3. Score a favorite tooth cleaner for only $20

Walmart

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush

$20$70Save $50

Have you heard the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes? Some dental hygienists recommend the electric toothbrush over Sonicare and Walmart shoppers call it a "hidden gem." It uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, and its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. At only $20 (that's 60% off), it's a welcome addition to any bathroom. “My teeth never felt cleaner!” raved a shopper with pearly whites. “I feel like I’m getting my teeth professionally cleaned.”

$20 at Walmart

4. Prep for holiday dinners with cookware under $100

Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece

$70$240Save $170

Getting yourself a new cookware ensemble is usually a pretty pricey proposition — getting one as a gift is a real treat. The home chef in your life will adore this stunning (nonstick) collection which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops, and the $70 price point can't be beat. This fan summed it up best: "These are the best pans I have ever owned. Not only are they beautiful but they work exceptionally well! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy. They're amazing." 

$70 at Walmart

5. Stay cozy this winter with a $10 sweatshirt

Walmart

Time and Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt

$10$13Save $3

An ultra-cozy sweatshirt that you can live in all winter? Yes, please. At only $10 apiece, this classic Time and Tru crewneck pullover pairs perfectly with jeans, leggings or joggers. It comes in eight different colors so there's a hue to please every member of your family, from the most finicky mother-in-law to the daughter who has it all. "Great basic!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "It's more dressy than a standard sweatshirt — it can be dressed up or down. I wore mine under a jean jacket and it wasn't too bulky. It's true to size. Order up for a baggier fit."

$10 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through November 8, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's soon-to-launch holiday event deals. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

