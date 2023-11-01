Walmart's 30 Days of Deals starts today — get a Shark vac for just $97, a cookware set for 70% off and more!

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it's officially time to turn our attention to turkey, tinsel and early holiday shopping. Sure, Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but if you're looking to check some gifts off your list now (good plan!), the internet is full of deals you won't want to miss. We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign. Over the next few weeks, Yahoo's shopping editors will find the best things at Walmart to buy each day — from the perfect presents for loved ones to great gifts for yourself, all at prices you'll love. That way, you'll have everything you need for under the tree well ahead of Christmas Eve and can enjoy the most important part of the holidays — making memories with family and friends.

1. Hate dirt? You'll love this Shark — now over $100 off!

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 Gifting a vacuum may not be top of mind to get someone for the holidays, but this Shark is just what they need to make chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. A lift-away detachable pod allows you to easily get into those hard-to-reach spaces. With a price this low, you might as well get one for yourself too. "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum and I'm very impressed. This thing sucked up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much." $97 at Walmart

2. Get 50% off this "soft as a cloud" heated blanket

Walmart Maxkare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket with 6 Heating Levels $40 $80 Save $40 As the temps outside begin to drop, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you've decamped to the couch or stayed snuggled in bed, the 50-by-60-inch Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low, medium and high temp levels, plus the reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. Oh, and did we mention it's currently 50% off? "This throw is perfect for those cold mornings and evenings when you're watching TV," wrote a Walmart shopper. "I love the softness and warmth — it's as soft as a cloud. Will get more for gifts." $40 at Walmart

3. Score a favorite tooth cleaner for only $20

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $70 Save $50 Have you heard the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes? Some dental hygienists recommend the electric toothbrush over Sonicare and Walmart shoppers call it a "hidden gem." It uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, and its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual model. At only $20 (that's 60% off), it's a welcome addition to any bathroom. “My teeth never felt cleaner!” raved a shopper with pearly whites. “I feel like I’m getting my teeth professionally cleaned.” $20 at Walmart

4. Prep for holiday dinners with cookware under $100

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $70 $240 Save $170 Getting yourself a new cookware ensemble is usually a pretty pricey proposition — getting one as a gift is a real treat. The home chef in your life will adore this stunning (nonstick) collection which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops, and the $70 price point can't be beat. This fan summed it up best: "These are the best pans I have ever owned. Not only are they beautiful but they work exceptionally well! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy. They're amazing." $70 at Walmart

5. Stay cozy this winter with a $10 sweatshirt

Walmart Time and Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 An ultra-cozy sweatshirt that you can live in all winter? Yes, please. At only $10 apiece, this classic Time and Tru crewneck pullover pairs perfectly with jeans, leggings or joggers. It comes in eight different colors so there's a hue to please every member of your family, from the most finicky mother-in-law to the daughter who has it all. "Great basic!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "It's more dressy than a standard sweatshirt — it can be dressed up or down. I wore mine under a jean jacket and it wasn't too bulky. It's true to size. Order up for a baggier fit." $10 at Walmart

