Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Thousands of Deals, But These 100 Can’t Be Missed
We spotted discounts up to 80 percent off.
If you’re still in the mood to shop (and right now, who isn’t?) Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are just as good, if not better than its Black Friday sale with thousands of new markdowns across a variety of categories like furniture, kitchen appliances, flowy dresses, decor, and skincare.
On top of the amazing markdowns, Walmart+ members can save on shipping fees in addition to qualifying for reduced prices on streaming services and fuel. Don’t wait to shop our top 100 sale picks, including KitchenAid stand mixers and the Laneige lip mask, since they’re marked down for today only. Keep scrolling to explore what’s worth adding to your virtual cart—for up to 80 percent off.
Best Walmart Overall Cyber Monday Deals
Segmart Counter Height Table Set of Five, $160 (was $400)
Walker Edison Scandinavian Reeded-Front TV Stand, $298 (was $650)
Time and Tru Flutter-Sleeve Dress, $6 (was $10)
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Chiffon Midi Dress, $20 (was $40)
Gymax 7.5-Foot Flocked Christmas Tree, $100 (was $200)
Marnur Weighted Blanket, $36 (was $70)
Beautypeak Rounded-Corner Wall Mirror, $39 (was $100)
Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set, $140 (was $657)
Pyrex Three-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $13 (was $28)
Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody, $64 (was $328)
Tatcha The Water Cream, $51 (was $72)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Ceramic Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $28 (was $39)
Thousands of Cyber Monday markdowns are only available through the end of the day, so be sure to scout out your favorites to check off your wish list. Don’t miss out on this impressive markdown from Henckels—saving you 78 percent on a 14-piece self-sharpening knife set. You can also snag this Michael Kors Crossbody for 80 percent off, and a new simple dress starting at just $6.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Furniture Deals
Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse Set of Two One-Drawer Nightstand, $88 (was $230)
Hillsdale Jianna Faux Leather Sofa, $228 (was $348)
Segmart Counter Height Table Set of Five, $160 (was $400)
Behost Eight-Drawer Dresser, $70 (was $190)
Monvane 40-Inch Three-Tier Storage Cart, $110 (was $270)
Artum Hill Nia Wood Coffee Table, $230 (was $350)
Ktaxon Accent Chair With Ottoman Set, $150 (was $218)
Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa, $265 (was $449)
Mainstays Six-Cube Storage Organizer, $25 (was $31)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse Dining Table, $220 (was $245)
Mainstays Dexter Five-Piece Dining Room Set With Storage Ottomans, $178 (was $219)
Alden Design Fabric-Covered Futon With Adjustable Backrest, $177 (was $214)
Walker Edison Scandinavian Reeded-Front TV Stand, $298 (was $650)
Woven Paths Bella Two-Tone Farmhouse Bench, $59 (was $130)
Homall Five-Drawer Dresser, $50 (was $90)
Alden Design Velvet Club Accent Chair, $73 (was $93)
Saving hundreds of dollars on well-made furniture? Say no more. We’re most excited for the loads of splurge-worthy furniture pieces on sale for Cyber Monday like this Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa that’s now $265 (previously $449), this Walker Edison Scandinavian TV Stand that’s $352 off, and this pair of Farmhouse Nightstands for 62 percent offer a modern rustic look and three layers of storage on the bottom shelf, in the drawer, and on top.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Dress Deals
Madden NYC Ruched Bodycon Dress, $10 (was $15)
Nine.Eight Button-Down Skater Dress, $15 (was $20)
Time and Tru Tiered Side Tie Dress, $20 (was $23)
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Jacquard Dress, $20 (was $40)
Nine.Eight Ruffle Wrap Dress, $15 (was $20)
Zkess Maxi V-Neck Floral Dress, $37 (was $50)
Seta T Long-Sleeve V-Neck Twist Dress, $34 (was $41)
Time and True Tiered V-Neck Satin Dress, $17 (was $20)
Trendyol Mini A-Line Knitwear Dress, $26 (was $33)
Mengpipi Maxi Dress, $18 (was $37)
Qincao Babydoll Ruffle Dress, From $17 (was $23)
Caitzr Short Puff Sleeve Dress, From $20 (was $35)
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Chiffon Midi Dress, $20 (was $40)
Big Chill Packable Puffer Jacket, $20 (was $60)
LookbookStore Tiered Denim Dress, $31 (was $37)
Vonda Crewneck Ruffle-Trim Dress, $11 (was $15)
Scoop Side Cut-Out Midi Dress, $15 (was $23)
Poseshe Plus-Size Maxi Evening Dress, $30 (was $36)
Time and Tru Flutter-Sleeve Dress, $6 (was $10)
Hundreds of flowy dresses including V-neck, tiered, ruffle, midi, and maxi styles are up to 50 percent off. We found several flattering silhouettes for under $20 like this Madden NYC Ruched Bodycon Dress that’s just $10, this Time and True Flutter Sleeve Style for only $6, and this now-$15 Nine.Eight wrap option. If you’re partial to a V-neck cut, this Seta T Long-Sleeve Dress and this Time and True Tiered Satin style offer the look in a fitted or flowy style.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Decor Deals
Best Choice 6-Foot Pre-Lit Flocked Christmas Tree, $130 (was $150)
Novashion Indoor Fluffy Rug, $18 (was $40)
Upsimples Floating Shelves, $20 (was $35)
Dr.Planzen Faux Palm Plant, $69 (was $150)
Gymax 7.5-Foot Flocked Christmas Tree, $100 (was $200)
Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $24 (was $42)
WoodWick Fireside Candle, $25 (was $33)
Gped Bedside Table Lamp with USB Ports, $35 (was $50)
Marnur Electric Blanket, $40 (was $90)
Luxe Weavers 8 by 10-Foot Abstract Area Rug, $119 (was $170)
Marnur Weighted Blanket, $36 (was $70)
Upsimples Acrylic Floating Shelves, $13 (was $29)
Poly & Bark Ace Throw Blanket, $55 (was $65)
Vlush Full-Length Arched Mirror, $65 (was $75)
Accent Home Four-Pack of Throw Pillows, $22 (was $25)
Teckin Floor Lamp, $26 (was $60)
Novashion Touch Control Table Lamp With USB Ports, $27 (was $60)
Beautypeak Rounded Corner Wall Mirror, $39 (was $100)
Give your space a whole new look with Walmart’s home decor deals on mirrors, throw blankets, and area rugs. For a cozy holiday feel at home, grab this 6-foot flocked Christmas Tree, a plush fleece throw blanket, and a Woodwick candle for a crackling fireplace-like ambience. We spotted several lighting options on sale as well, including the Novashion Touch Control Table Lamp for 55 percent off, the Teckin Floor Lamp for 57 percent off, and this bedside table lamp with USB ports so you can effortlessly charge your tech devices while you sleep.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou, $200 (was $230)
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $96 (was $179)
Ninja Foodie 72-Ounce Power Blender, $98 (was $199)
Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, $298 (was $599)
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossoms 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $25 (was $40)
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker, $50 (was $99)
Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set, $140 (was $657)
Staub Cast-Iron 10-Inch Fry Pan, $100 (was $190)
Staub Cast-Iron 5-Quart Cocotte, $150 (was $370)
Staub Cast-Iron 3.5-Quart Pumpkin Cocotte, $230 (was $320)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Stand Mixer, $368 (was $450)
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Glass Bowl with Measurements, $40 (was $50)
Hecef 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block, $38 (was $55)
Oannao Silicone Cooking Utensil Set, $24 (was $33)
Pyrex Four-Piece Glass Bakeware Set, $17 (was $23)
Pyrex Three-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $13 (was $28)
Cshidworld 41-Piece BBQ Grill Tool Set, $37 (was $53)
There are plenty of impressive kitchen deals available at Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale that are worth snagging while they’re several hundred dollars off. Get this Shark AI robot vacuum that streamlines the cleaning process by tackling every nook and cranny under your cabinets and stove like a pro for $300 less. The Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte is 60 percent off and offers exceptional heat retention abilities to keep meals moist and fresh from tbe stove or oven straight to the table. If you’re in need of new cooking utensils, this neutral silicone set comes with 13 spoons, spatulas, whisks, and more plus a jar to house them in.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Clothing Deals
Scoop Relaxed Scuba Knit Blazer, $35 (was $45)
Big Chill Packable Puffer Jacket, $20 (was $60)
Starvnc Crew Neck and Pocket Pants Set, $21 (was $32)
Muk Luks Lilyana Cable Knit Knee-High Boots, $28 (was $65)
Time and Tru Side Button Crew Neck Sweater, $13 (was $18)
Scoop Turtleneck Sweater, $20 (was $28)
Athletic Works Bootcut Yoga Pants, $13 (was $16)
Attitude Unknown Double Breasted Blazer, $30 (was $40)
Dearfoams Tab Clog Slippers, $15 (was $30)
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans, $15 (was $25)
Steve Madden Long Puffer Coat, $80 (was $108)
Pawz By Bearpaw Amy Suede Boots, $19 (was $25)
Rokka & Rolla Heavy Long Winter Coat, $54 (was $65)
Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody, $65 (was $328)
Journee Collection Stormy Extra Wide Calf Slouch Boots, $35 (was $110)
Now’s the perfect time to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe with puffer coats, blazers, jeans, and cozy sweaters while significantly discounted. Comfortable shoe styles like the Pawz by Bearpaw Amy Suede Boots and the Journee Collection slouch boots are on sale. Blazers are a closet staple since they elevate any casual look to a polished one, and now is an ideal time to grab your preferred style. This Scoop relaxed option is $10 off, while this double-breasted silhouette with embellished metallic buttons is also marked down in all 11 colors.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Beauty Deals
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner, $43 (was $60)
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Ceramic Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $28 (was $39)
Tatcha The Water Cream, $51 (was $72)
Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, $28 (was $35)
Obagi360 Retinol Facial Cream, $57 (was $75)
Revlon One-Step Ceramic Hair Dryer & Volumizer, $43 (was $60)
Devimic 30-Pairs 24k Gold Under-Eye Masks, $10 (was $19)
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Mask, $3 (was $4)
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $48 (was $90)
Foreo Luna Play Plus 2 Facial Cleansing Brush, $49 (was $69)
Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate, $20 (was $30)
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12 (was $14)
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete, $500 (was $600)
Image Skin Care Ageless Total Eye Lift Cream, $26 (was $50)
Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum, $59 (was $105)
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Ex Berry 12-Pack, $16 (was $21)
Refresh your vanity with markdowns on skincare and haircare from popular brands like Laneige, Dyson, Olaplex, and The Ordinary. The Kiehl’s Dark Spot Solution blends activated vitamin C, white birch, and peony extracts to brighten skin and lessen visible dark spots over time. Finish your skincare regimen with a deeply hydrating moisturizer like the Tatcha Water Cream that’s $21 off and works to improve dullness and uneven texture. Don’t overlook hair care tools like the shopper-loved Revlon Ceramic Hot Air Brush for salon-like blowouts and the Dyson Airwrap that’s one of my personal tried and true favorites I can’t live without for voluminous tresses.
