Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Thousands of Deals, But These 100 Can’t Be Missed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We spotted discounts up to 80 percent off.

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

If you’re still in the mood to shop (and right now, who isn’t?) Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are just as good, if not better than its Black Friday sale with thousands of new markdowns across a variety of categories like furniture, kitchen appliances, flowy dresses, decor, and skincare.

On top of the amazing markdowns, Walmart+ members can save on shipping fees in addition to qualifying for reduced prices on streaming services and fuel. Don’t wait to shop our top 100 sale picks, including KitchenAid stand mixers and the Laneige lip mask, since they’re marked down for today only. Keep scrolling to explore what’s worth adding to your virtual cart—for up to 80 percent off.

Best Walmart Overall Cyber Monday Deals

Thousands of Cyber Monday markdowns are only available through the end of the day, so be sure to scout out your favorites to check off your wish list. Don’t miss out on this impressive markdown from Henckels—saving you 78 percent on a 14-piece self-sharpening knife set. You can also snag this Michael Kors Crossbody for 80 percent off, and a new simple dress starting at just $6.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

Walmart

Saving hundreds of dollars on well-made furniture? Say no more. We’re most excited for the loads of splurge-worthy furniture pieces on sale for Cyber Monday like this Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa that’s now $265 (previously $449), this Walker Edison Scandinavian TV Stand that’s $352 off, and this pair of Farmhouse Nightstands for 62 percent offer a modern rustic look and three layers of storage on the bottom shelf, in the drawer, and on top.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Dress Deals

Walmart

Hundreds of flowy dresses including V-neck, tiered, ruffle, midi, and maxi styles are up to 50 percent off. We found several flattering silhouettes for under $20 like this Madden NYC Ruched Bodycon Dress that’s just $10, this Time and True Flutter Sleeve Style for only $6, and this now-$15 Nine.Eight wrap option. If you’re partial to a V-neck cut, this Seta T Long-Sleeve Dress and this Time and True Tiered Satin style offer the look in a fitted or flowy style.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Decor Deals

Walmart

Give your space a whole new look with Walmart’s home decor deals on mirrors, throw blankets, and area rugs. For a cozy holiday feel at home, grab this 6-foot flocked Christmas Tree, a plush fleece throw blanket, and a Woodwick candle for a crackling fireplace-like ambience. We spotted several lighting options on sale as well, including the Novashion Touch Control Table Lamp for 55 percent off, the Teckin Floor Lamp for 57 percent off, and this bedside table lamp with USB ports so you can effortlessly charge your tech devices while you sleep.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

Walmart

There are plenty of impressive kitchen deals available at Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale that are worth snagging while they’re several hundred dollars off. Get this Shark AI robot vacuum that streamlines the cleaning process by tackling every nook and cranny under your cabinets and stove like a pro for $300 less. The Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte is 60 percent off and offers exceptional heat retention abilities to keep meals moist and fresh from tbe stove or oven straight to the table. If you’re in need of new cooking utensils, this neutral silicone set comes with 13 spoons, spatulas, whisks, and more plus a jar to house them in.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Clothing Deals

Walmart

Now’s the perfect time to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe with puffer coats, blazers, jeans, and cozy sweaters while significantly discounted. Comfortable shoe styles like the Pawz by Bearpaw Amy Suede Boots and the Journee Collection slouch boots are on sale. Blazers are a closet staple since they elevate any casual look to a polished one, and now is an ideal time to grab your preferred style. This Scoop relaxed option is $10 off, while this double-breasted silhouette with embellished metallic buttons is also marked down in all 11 colors.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Walmart

Refresh your vanity with markdowns on skincare and haircare from popular brands like Laneige, Dyson, Olaplex, and The Ordinary. The Kiehl’s Dark Spot Solution blends activated vitamin C, white birch, and peony extracts to brighten skin and lessen visible dark spots over time. Finish your skincare regimen with a deeply hydrating moisturizer like the Tatcha Water Cream that’s $21 off and works to improve dullness and uneven texture. Don’t overlook hair care tools like the shopper-loved Revlon Ceramic Hot Air Brush for salon-like blowouts and the Dyson Airwrap that’s one of my personal tried and true favorites I can’t live without for voluminous tresses.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.