Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Major Discounts On Shark, KitchenAid, Ninja, And More
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.
Hurry before these deals are gone.
Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean you missed your chance to save—Walmart has tons of Cyber Monday deals that you can shop right now. Well-known brands like Shark, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Ninja, and more are on sale for up to $300 off. Don’t wait, though, since these deals won’t last long.
We rounded up some of the best discounts on vacuums, mattresses, air fryers, bedding, furniture, and more, and prices start at just $28. One amazing sale to take advantage of is this self-emptying robot vacuum from Eufy that’s currently 60 percent off. Or grab this 20-piece cookware set for just $100. Find even more must-shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals up to 75 percent off below.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Eufy Clean L50 SES with 60 Day Self-Empty Station, $198 (orig. $499)
Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum, $64 (orig. $129.99)
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $259 (orig. $399.99)
Cuisinart Toaster Oven, Broiler, and Air Fryer, $175 (orig. $229.99)
Linenspa Dreamer 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress, $295 (orig. $563)
WhatsBedding Down Comforter, $59.99 (orig. $238.99)
Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa, $264.99 (orig. $449)
Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand, $128 (orig. $330)
Walmart Cyber Monday Vacuum and Floorcare Deals
Stick, upright, robot, and handheld vacuums are up to 60 percent off right now. You can shop major names, including Shark, Dyson, Hoover, and Eufy, starting at just $64. This smart vacuum from Shark has a sensor to spot dirt you might miss and automatically adjust the suction level. And you can snag it now for $201 off. For heavy messes, try this upright vacuum that’s on sale for $102 off.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ, $198 (orig. $399)
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $69 (orig. $129)
Eufy Clean L50 SES with 60 Day Self-Empty Station, $198 (orig. $499)
Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum, $64 (orig. $129.99)
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $419.99)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multi-Surface Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $97 (orig. $199)
Onson Two-in-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo, $139.99 (orig. $709.99)
Walmart Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals
All the kitchen tools and appliances you need start at only $72 this Cyber Monday. Score nearly $100 off this cookware set that includes frying pans, saucepans, a stock pot, baking sheets, and utensils, all for $100. For coffee aficionados, this espresso machine that comes with its very own milk frother is on sale for 50 percent off. Other great finds include this KitchenAid stand mixer that’s $140 off and this Keurig coffee maker that’s 30 percent off.
Cuisinart Toaster Oven, Broiler, and Air Fryer, $175 (orig. $229.99)
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $259 (orig. $399.99)
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $72.12 (orig. $104.99)
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $119 (orig. $169.99)
Ninja Thirsti Drink System, $139 (orig. $169)
Gevi Espresso Machine with Milk Frother Steam Wand, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
Costway 7.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $95.99 (orig. $179)
Instant Pot Nine-in-One Multicooker, $119 (orig. $149.99)
Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set, $99.95 (orig. $192.78)
Walmart Cyber Monday Mattress, Bedding, and Towel Deals
Whether you’re in need of a new mattress or bedding, Walmart has plenty of options. Some must-shop items include this comforter that’s on sale for a whopping 75 percent off and this 34 percent-off electric blanket that will keep you toasty all winter long. You can extend the life of your mattress with this memory foam topper that’s 37 percent off. It’s infused with gel to help regulate your temperature while you sleep, making it ideal for hot sleepers.
Clara Clark Four-Piece Sheets Set, $28.49 (orig. $60.99)
WhatsBedding Down Comforter, $59.99 (orig. $238.99)
Balichun 3-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $113.90 ($189.90)
Marnur Electric Blanket, $52.99 (orig. $79.99)
Ingalik Queen Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $54.39 (orig. $99.99)
Linenspa Dreamer 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress, $295 (orig. $563)
Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10-Inch Hybrid Mattress, $160 (orig. $234)
American Soft Linen Bath Towels, $46.99 (orig. $66.99)
Zinus Spa Sensations Serenity 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $259 (orig. $329)
Nestl Four-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $27.99 (orig. $58.99)
Hammam Linen Four-Piece Bath Towels Set, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
Walmart Cyber Monday Furniture Deals
Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to save on big purchases like furniture. You can snag bed frames, TV stands, couches, and more, starting at only $45. This faux-leather ottoman is popular with shoppers, earning more than 1,900 five-star ratings, and it doubles as storage for blankets and pillows. And be sure to check out this upholstered bed that’s 58 percent off and this set of two nightstands that’s on sale for just $98.
Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Bed Frame, $279 (orig. $399.99)
Mainstays Fireplace TV Stand, $138 (orig. $279.99)
Hillsdale Set of Two Lancaster Farmhouse Oak Top Nightstands, $98 (orig. $230)
Amolife Queen Size Metal Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard, $134.98 (orig. $191.98)
Walsunny Convertible Sectional Sofa, $264.99 (orig. $449)
Willow Nailhead-Trim Upholstered Queen Bed, $104 (orig. $249.99)
Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand, $128 (orig. $330)
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman, $44.98 (orig. $69)
For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on Southern Living.