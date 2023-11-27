Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Major Discounts On Shark, KitchenAid, Ninja, And More

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Hurry before these deals are gone.

Southern Living / David Hattan

Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean you missed your chance to save—Walmart has tons of Cyber Monday deals that you can shop right now. Well-known brands like Shark, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Ninja, and more are on sale for up to $300 off. Don’t wait, though, since these deals won’t last long.

We rounded up some of the best discounts on vacuums, mattresses, air fryers, bedding, furniture, and more, and prices start at just $28. One amazing sale to take advantage of is this self-emptying robot vacuum from Eufy that’s currently 60 percent off. Or grab this 20-piece cookware set for just $100. Find even more must-shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals up to 75 percent off below.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

Walmart Cyber Monday Vacuum and Floorcare Deals

Walmart

Stick, upright, robot, and handheld vacuums are up to 60 percent off right now. You can shop major names, including Shark, Dyson, Hoover, and Eufy, starting at just $64. This smart vacuum from Shark has a sensor to spot dirt you might miss and automatically adjust the suction level. And you can snag it now for $201 off. For heavy messes, try this upright vacuum that’s on sale for $102 off.

Walmart Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

Walmart

All the kitchen tools and appliances you need start at only $72 this Cyber Monday. Score nearly $100 off this cookware set that includes frying pans, saucepans, a stock pot, baking sheets, and utensils, all for $100. For coffee aficionados, this espresso machine that comes with its very own milk frother is on sale for 50 percent off. Other great finds include this KitchenAid stand mixer that’s $140 off and this Keurig coffee maker that’s 30 percent off.

Walmart Cyber Monday Mattress, Bedding, and Towel Deals

Walmart

Whether you’re in need of a new mattress or bedding, Walmart has plenty of options. Some must-shop items include this comforter that’s on sale for a whopping 75 percent off and this 34 percent-off electric blanket that will keep you toasty all winter long. You can extend the life of your mattress with this memory foam topper that’s 37 percent off. It’s infused with gel to help regulate your temperature while you sleep, making it ideal for hot sleepers.

Walmart Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

Walmart

Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to save on big purchases like furniture. You can snag bed frames, TV stands, couches, and more, starting at only $45. This faux-leather ottoman is popular with shoppers, earning more than 1,900 five-star ratings, and it doubles as storage for blankets and pillows. And be sure to check out this upholstered bed that’s 58 percent off and this set of two nightstands that’s on sale for just $98.

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.