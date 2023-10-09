Walmart Has the Coziest Fall Fashion Finds Under $50



Not only is fall a favored season in itself, but fall fashion is simply the best! You've got big cozy sweaters, corduroy pants, flannel shirts, and so many jackets (jean jackets, quilted jackets, and everything in between!). And with so many ways to layer your clothes, the possibilities when getting dressed on those crisp autumn mornings are truly endless... in the best way! Throw a sweater vest over your button-down shirt or wrap a scarf around your neck atop a sweater dress with tights. See? And the only thing better than finding fabulous fall fashion is finding it at affordable prices! That's where Walmart comes into play. With a huge selection of clothing in the most trendy styles, you can stay cozy and look cute for less!

Here, we've gathered the best fall fashion at Walmart (including picks from Ree's new fall clothing collection, of course) for you to add to your seasonal wardrobe. There are sweaters, cardigans, blouses, dresses, pants, and jackets galore that we just know will be on rotation through the next few chilly seasons. Pair them with chic fall shoes like Chelsea boots, riding boots, or even loafers then accessorize with a fall hat! And with all the money you're saving by shopping at the major retailer, you can grab a few extra pumpkin spice lattes to really finish off your seasonal look!

Free Assembly Belted Utility Midi Shirtdress

You don't have to give up dresses just because summer is over! Go with a longer hem and a cooler color as seen on this pretty pick (complete with cap sleeves, bold buttons, pockets, and a flattering belt) and you're set for the season.



Corduroy Shacket

Have you hopped on the shacket trend? If not, now's your chance! This one has all the fall vibes with a soft corduroy fabric in a brown shade. It comes in beige, black, green, and pink too.

Free Assembly Quilted Vest with Belt

This totally trendy lightweight outerwear piece is going fast! And trust us, with that quilted style, you'll want to get your hands on it! Leave it buttoned or unbuttoned, or use the belt to accentuate your waist and add a little more oomph. Either way, it's a must have.

Free Assembly Ruffle Neck Mini Dress

Look oh so pretty in plaid when you slip into this option. Other than the seasonal pattern, our favorite features include the tiered skirt, smocked sleeves, and ruffle hems. Plus, it has pockets!

Time and Tru Women's Faux Leather Button Down Shacket

Enter: your new favorite layering piece! A classic (faux) leather shacket can easily slide over your turtlenecks or tees to give any outfit a bit of edge! This one is made of buttery soft fabric on the outside and is fully lined on the inside.

Free Assembly Pleated Mini Skirt

Preppy and polished is the name of this skirt's game! It's pleated and plaid (with pockets)—perfect for pairing with a turtleneck or sweater. Just add your favorite pair of boots or loafers for the ultimate fall 'fit!

The Pioneer Woman Lace Sleeve Blouse

Ree's new fall line is full of fabulous finds that you'll want to wear through the season! This blouse is especially popular—and it's easy to see why with feminine details like lace sleeves and ruffle shoulders.

The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Puff Sleeve Knit Dress

The prettiest fall florals you ever did see—and they're all thanks to The Pioneer Woman! This dress from her new collection is made of the softest knit stretch fabric and has 3/4 length puff sleeves and a flattering flare silhouette.

Time and Tru Women Ombre Stripe Pullover Sweater

We just have to include a sweater! After all, your autumn isn't complete without the cozy piece. And how fun is this soft knit pick? The ombré color palette is perfectly fall!

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shacket

Whether you pull it over your graphic tees or lightweight sweaters, this soft flannel shacket will be one you reach for over and over in the coming months. The more than 500 reviews can attest to how cozy it is!

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Square Neck Pullover Sweater

Here's another find from Ree's line that we're falling for! There's just so much to love: floral embroidery along the puff sleeves, a soft sweater feel, and an on-trend square neckline. You can grab it in several other colors, too!

Lantern Sleeve Blouse

With this shirt, you've got the perfect balance between comfort and style! Not only is it super soft and stretchy, but it also has the cutest lantern sleeves and flared elastic cuffs.

Moa Collection Solid Midi Dress

Say goodbye to stressing over what to wear! When in doubt, just throw on this dress for an effortless yet stylish one-and-done outfit. It features a pleated flowy fit that flares towards the bottom.

Jordache High Rise Jean

Sure, the jeans you already have in your closet can be worn through the year... but this slightly flared shape is so on trend this season! You'll also enjoy the figure-flattering high rise design and the contouring no-gap waist band.

Sidefeel Turtleneck Sweater

Get ready to get cozy! All you have to do is slip on this chunky cable knit sweater! It has a baggy fit for the utmost comfort along with a turtleneck to keep you extra warm. You can even grab it in several colors.

Scoop Scuba Blazer with Scrunch Sleeves

From the office to a night out on the town, this chic and stylish blazer can do it all thanks to a slim tailored fit, open front, and slouchy sleeves. Worn over anything from a dress to a tee, you're sure to elevate your ensemble!

The Pioneer Woman Plaid Ruffle Blouse

There's hardly anything more on point than plaid for autumn. That's why you need to find space in your wardrobe for this blouse from Ree's line. Accents like those gorgeous ruffles cascading down the front just add to the allure.

The Pioneer Woman Bell Sleeve Crochet Cardigan Sweater

We were instantly in awe upon seeing this new crochet cardigan from Ree's clothing collection. Beautifully crafted with allover scalloped edges, bell sleeves, and an open-front design, it'll add the most lovely touch to anything you wear it with.

Dreamers by Debut Open Front Cardigan Sweater

Leopard print will never go out of style... after all, it's the neutral of patterns. So, add a little fun to your fall outfits when your throw this layering piece on. It features a soft, warm knit fabric and a relaxed silhouette.

Time and Tru Women's Wide Leg Pants

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Houndstooth is the pattern for fall! These pull-on pants with a wide-leg fit that works to accentuate the waist and elongate the legs will easily take you from work to play through the season.

Time and Tru Denim Jacket

Everyone needs a versatile denim jacket in their closet, and this one is as cute (and affordable) as they come! It's made of a nice stretch denim and adorned with two button flap chest pockets and two front welt pockets. There's this medium-wash plus dark-wash, washed black, and washed brown options.



Time and Tru Flutter Sleeve Tiered Dress

This little black dress looks so chic paired with those thigh-high boots! Details include a breezy, tiered silhouette and trendy flutter sleeves that would also look lovely with loafers, flats, or even sneakers.

The Pioneer Woman Wide V-Neck Ruffle Blouse

Introducing yet another pretty piece from The Pioneer Woman! Transitioning from summer to fall is made simple thanks to a flowy, three-quarter sleeve style. Better yet, it has charming details like floral embroidery on a ruffle trim neckline, a front-tie, and ruffle cuff sleeves.

Free Assembly Modern Utility Jacket

Just as practical as it is stylish, this jacket will become a go-to layer when you're getting ready each day. It has a lightweight and relaxed fit that's perfect for going above or under your other pieces. Plus, there's plenty of pockets along with those eye-catching buttons!

