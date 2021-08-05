7 cult-favorite products Walmart shoppers can't stop raving about

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Thousands of reviewers back these up. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart is a go-to for the basics — groceries, household essentials — but it's so much more than that. The place is a treasure trove of incredible finds, including products backed by celebrities, hard-to-find brands, and of course, those with oodles of reviews.

It's also the place to go to for tie-ins to upcoming movie releases, like the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Movie. Haven't heard of it? The kids in your life sure have, and they probably collect anything with Rubble, Rocky, Skye or Chase's face on it. Walmart has the best toys and merch to coincide with the release of the new film (August 20, mark your calendars!) and your kids, grandkids, nephews and nieces are going to go gaga over the new toys.

If you're looking for something for yourself, Walmart has you covered, too — and these cult favorites are a great place to get started.

The serum with thousands of reviews to back up its efficacy. (Photo: Walmart)

No need to spend north of $100 on an effective serum — in fact, you don't even have to spend $20. This L'Oreal serum is packed with ingredients that fight signs of aging, plus it's loaded with hyaluronic acid, which naturally attracts a high level of moisture in the skin. It has plenty of five-star reviews to back it up, too: nearly 3,000.

"This product is awesome!" shares a shopper. "It's hard for me to find something that does not irritate my skin and delivers hydration, and I'm glad I finally found it. It's very light when applied, it hydrates and is easily absorbed by my skin, and leaves no residue, truly amazing!"

Shop it: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, $17 (was $24), walmart.com

Just think of the meals you can make! (Photo: Walmart)

While virtually anything from The Pioneer Woman deserves to be considered a cult favorite, it's her cookware that really shines — and this Instant Pot is the very embodiment of the care the brand places into each product. Emblazoned with a gorgeous floral design, this pressure cooker can easily whip up rice, stews, yogurt and more, plus the six-quart capacity is large enough for a family but compact enough for easy storage.

"Instant Pot has to be one the best items I have ever purchased for my kitchen," a shopper shared. "It does it all, and there are many YouTube videos with tutorials to help anyone. Fantastic pressure cooker."

Shop it: The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot, $89, walmart.com

The air fryer with thousands of fans. (Photo: Walmart)

Still haven't gotten your hands on an air fryer? Make this one it: It can bake, roast, grill and fry (duh) by circulating scorching hot air to leave your fries, wings, and veggies crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

"I have precious little counter space in my little kitchen, but this has a permanent home!" a shopper noted. "I absolutely adore this thing. Best thing I've gotten since I got the Ninja 3 in 1 cooker. Those are the two appliances that have a home on my counter. Chicken wings in the fryer are awesome. You can also make some awesome brats or dogs in it and get a nice crispy crunch to the skins."

Just imagine how chic it will look on your countertop. (Photo: Walmart)

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of cookware might be a relatively recent addition to Walmart shelves, but it's left an impact — it sold out almost immediately. Perhaps it's the innovative colorways (sage green, anyone?), but we think it's the combination of truly gorgeous design mixed with function that just makes it work. One standout? A touchscreen coffeemaker with a brushed gold handle.

"I love this coffeemaker," shared a shopper. "Stylish and yet extremely functional. It has a beautiful gold trim on the handle and its sleek black screen and base is in a shiny black finish. It works perfectly. Great-tasting coffee and easy to use. I love that this line has such a nice style to it and looks great on the counter."

Shop it: Beautiful 14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker, Sage Green by Drew Barrymore, $59, walmart.com

Buttery-soft and available in a zillion colors, too. (Photo: Walmart)

It can be tough to buy bedding without physically getting a chance to touch it, but if nearly 1,800 five-star reviewers are to be trusted, this set is absolutely divine. It's available in a ton of different colors and comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. The fitted sheet has an extra-deep pocket, so it's easy to tuck into your mattress. Some colors are on sale, too.

"We LOVE them! My fiancé hates top sheets and actually uses this one. Very soft and lightweight (we personally like that), and the straps to secure them to the mattress have been game changing. I bought a second set"

Shop it: Sweet Home Collection Bedroom Sheet Set, starting at $20, walmart.com

Easy to assemble, even easier to use...and the results will blow your mind. (Photo: Walmart)

This steam mop is so popular it practically has its own fan club. It comes with scent disks (so your floor smells like a rose garden) and a scrubber that removes deep stains. It's also so easy to use — you just fill it up with water, plug it in, and go. Plus, you don't need to get any special cleaner — you can just use water.

"The Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop is a very easy-to-handle and effective tool to clean and sanitize hard floors," a shopper noted. "Unlike other devices, this does not use soap, detergent or any type of cleaning agent. It simply uses steam and a microfiber cleaning pad. The steam loosens the gunk on your floor while the cleaning pad lifts it away. It's amazingly effective and floors look shinier, and since no cleaning agents are used, the floor stays cleaner as there is no residue left behind."

Shop it: Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop with Discs and Scrubber, $79 (was $100), walmart.com

The cleanser that needs no introduction. (Photo: Walmart)

This mega-gentle cleanser is fragrance-free, pH-balanced, and recommended by countless dermatologists. It's specially formulated for dry and sensitive skin, but if your skin needs a soothing clean, this is the cleanser to reach for.

"My skin is very sensitive and this works magic on it," shared one of over 6,700 five-star shoppers. "I love to use it all the time. I try to wash my face in the morning and at night, and it feels really good. You can also use a cotton pad to wipe it off your skin...your skin feels super soft."

