'The best pots and pans I've owned': Save $60 off this 14-piece nonstick Calphalon set
Are your pots and pans looking a little worse for wear? Well, today is a great day for an upgrade! A brand-new 14-piece set of Select by Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans is on sale right now for $189 (was $250).
Don't feel guilty about tossing out that old cookware. As a rule of thumb, nonstick pans should be replaced about every five years — much sooner if they've been scratched or seen heavy use. And we know you've been cooking much more these past couple years.
These durable, hard-anodized aluminum pots and pans will enhance and even reduce your time in the kitchen. Food won't stick to the double-layer interior, so cooking and cleanup are a breeze. These babies are dishwasher-safe too! And there's a limited 10-year warranty.
Read on for why shoppers have given this popular cookware such high marks.
Select by Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans
Some of us have been cooking more than we bargained for lately. This has led to tired-looking, scratched-up pans and overworked pots. Time to toss them out and start anew.
Calphalon's sleek 14-piece set has got it all! The nonstick cookware includes two fry pans (8- and 10-inch), two saucepans with covers, a 3-qt. saute pan with cover, a 6-qt. stock pot with cover and four indispensable cooking utensils: solid spoon, slotted spoon, pasta fork and a slotted turner. The silicone handles are nice and long and won't get hot to the touch on the stovetop. Speaking of heat: The pots and pans are oven-safe up to 400°F!
Select by Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans
Indeed, customers are loving this set. "These have to be the best pots and pans I've owned," wrote a five-star shopper. "The pans we had prior, everything would stick and the pan would burn. But with these the nonstick is awesome, and it cooks the food quite well. They are sturdy and well made."
Another fan exclaimed: "Amazing pots and pans! I love cooking with these, and they make cleanup easy!"
But the biggest reason this deal caught our eye because the Calphalon name is one shoppers have come to trust. "Calphalon always makes top-notch products," wrote a very happy reviewer. "Calphalon delivers unmatched and unrivaled quality in every product they produce."
So if you're ready for a fresh start in the kitchen, treat yourself to this stellar set while it's on sale.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
