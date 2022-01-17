'The best pots and pans I've owned': Save $60 off this 14-piece nonstick Calphalon set

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No, don't place the metal bottom of one frying pan on the nonstick surface of another, as per this pic. But yes — you need this set ASAP! (Photo: Walmart)

Are your pots and pans looking a little worse for wear? Well, today is a great day for an upgrade! A brand-new 14-piece set of Select by Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans is on sale right now for $189 (was $250).

Don't feel guilty about tossing out that old cookware. As a rule of thumb, nonstick pans should be replaced about every five years — much sooner if they've been scratched or seen heavy use. And we know you've been cooking much more these past couple years.

These durable, hard-anodized aluminum pots and pans will enhance and even reduce your time in the kitchen. Food won't stick to the double-layer interior, so cooking and cleanup are a breeze. These babies are dishwasher-safe too! And there's a limited 10-year warranty.

Shipping is free on this set, but to get free shipping on everything at Walmart plus free doorstep grocery delivery and more, join Walmart+. Sign up for a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 gratis days. Test it out.

Read on for why shoppers have given this popular cookware such high marks.

$189 $250 at Walmart

$61 off a 14-piece cookware set that'll revitalize your kitchen game? Now you're cookin'! (Photo: Walmart)

Some of us have been cooking more than we bargained for lately. This has led to tired-looking, scratched-up pans and overworked pots. Time to toss them out and start anew.

Calphalon's sleek 14-piece set has got it all! The nonstick cookware includes two fry pans (8- and 10-inch), two saucepans with covers, a 3-qt. saute pan with cover, a 6-qt. stock pot with cover and four indispensable cooking utensils: solid spoon, slotted spoon, pasta fork and a slotted turner. The silicone handles are nice and long and won't get hot to the touch on the stovetop. Speaking of heat: The pots and pans are oven-safe up to 400°F!

Story continues

$189 $250 at Walmart

Look at her go — she's well on her way to whipping up an awesome spread, and that's using just five of the 14 pieces! (Photo: Walmart)

Indeed, customers are loving this set. "These have to be the best pots and pans I've owned," wrote a five-star shopper. "The pans we had prior, everything would stick and the pan would burn. But with these the nonstick is awesome, and it cooks the food quite well. They are sturdy and well made."

Another fan exclaimed: "Amazing pots and pans! I love cooking with these, and they make cleanup easy!"

But the biggest reason this deal caught our eye because the Calphalon name is one shoppers have come to trust. "Calphalon always makes top-notch products," wrote a very happy reviewer. "Calphalon delivers unmatched and unrivaled quality in every product they produce."

So if you're ready for a fresh start in the kitchen, treat yourself to this stellar set while it's on sale.

$189 $250 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Vacuum deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Bedding deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Kitchen deals:

Fashion deals:

Beauty deals:

Health and Wellness:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.