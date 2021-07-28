Walmart's got this top-rated Bissell vac for $99 — it's 50 percent off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Bissell Pet Eraser Slim is designed to suck up all sorts of fur, dander, dirt and whatever else the cat drags in. (Photo: Walmart)

For many of us, our vacuums have seen better days. They've been with us for years, stalwart soldiers of suction, but they're past their prime. Yet, we keep using them, even if these days an hour of vacuuming leaves more dust in the room than in the bag, because getting a new machine can often be an expensive hassle.

Which is why we're so excited about Walmart's incredible markdown on this Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Slim. It's just $99 right now, down from $199. Yup, it's time to pounce.

With a few cunning clicks, you can clean up big-time (in more ways than one). There has truly never been a better time to upgrade your vac game. Scroll for more details.

Remove embedded pet hair from upholstery, dog beds, and other above floor surfaces with ease. (Photo: Walmart)

First, let’s talk pets. If your beloved four-legged friend leaves so much fur on the ground you're amazed they have any left, listen up: This vac is for you. It's designed to suck up all sorts of fur, dander, dirt and whatever else the cat drags in. Plus, it’s got a 27-foot long power cord, so you can clean large rooms without having to constantly find a new outlet.

With a (literally) household name like Bissell, it's no surprise this device is built to handle heavy messes. But even fans of the storied brand will be stunned at just how ready for anything the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Slim is. Why is it called a "Pet Eraser?” Its patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll is designed to never get wrapped up in hair, while the handheld attachment allows for a quick and easy transformation to clean upholstery, stairs, and other soft surfaces following those little accidents that Fido or Fluffy sometimes have. That being said, it'll make short work of the messes made by your home's two-legged creatures, too.

Multiple attachments ensure a clean for every type of mess! (Photo: Walmart)

Shoppers are hooked. “This powerful suction vacuum works on both hardwood flooring and carpet. Our lovable puppy sometimes leaves traces of hair throughout the house, but Bissell has completely erased this problem from our lives,” verifies one reviewer. “This vacuum is powerful, easy to use, and very efficient for any home with pets! I would definitely recommend this product to others, as it's a wonderful option for anyone looking for a powerful suction vacuum to clean up after pets in the house (or kids). Thanks for changing the cleanliness of my floors and making my home more manageable, Bissell!”

Swivel steering allows for quick, precision cleaning. (Photo: Walmart)

Equipped with swivel steering for zippy, targeted cleaning, a compact design and ergonomic handle, this clean machine is easy to transport from floor to floor or room to room. The Pet Hair Eraser Slim also comes with an extension wand for those hard-to-reach spots around your home—both high and low—where pet hair is often hiding.

“I love this! You can let the handle down backwards all the way to the floor to get hard-to-reach spots, and the swivel head is also a plus,” raves another shopper. “Strong suction and a good sized container for the debris so you don't need to empty as often as less expensive stick vacuums. Saves time because you don't have to go over and over the same spot...it's great for picking up birdseed and cat hair, and we have lots!”

This clean machine means business. (Photo: Walmart)

Keep your device in tip-top shape by cleaning the washable foam filter with water between uses. Bonus: The Easy Empty Dirt Tank and CleanSlide Technology make for a mess-free transfer when you empty all the debris you’ve cleaned up—no dust clouds here! Weighing in at just under 9.5 pounds, and on sale for $100 off, this corded stick vacuum will have your back and budget thanking you.

Ditch the dust cloud when you empty all the debris you picked up! (Photo: Walmart)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

