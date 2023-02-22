Walmart extended its Presidents' Day sale again — score up to 75% off Apple, Dyson and more

Walmart is still jam-packed with Presidents' Day steals — go get 'em before the extended sales end! (Photo: Walmart)

The holiday weekend may be long over, but the Presidents' Day sales are still through the roof at Walmart. (Gotta love a surprise extended sale!) We've scoured the virtual aisles to bring you the best of the bunch that are up for grabs, including a top-notch 43" smart TV for $178 (from $249) and Apple AirPods on sale for $99. You'll also find a popular Shark vac for $97 — an unreal 50% off — to help you get the house spiffy come spring. There's no knowing when the deals will end, though — so let's add to cart while supplies last!

TVs & Home Theater

'Dope TV' and 'Great Experience' are just two of the 600+ five-star reviews. (Photo: Walmart)

This Hisense 43" 4K Smart TV is fully optimized for the best images and picture quality, plus it has a game mode that provides minimal input lag time. It also allows you access to some of your favorite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and even live TV. The 43-inch screen includes a built-in Google Assistant and a convenient voice-controlled remote that puts you in charge of all your entertainment. This reviewer shared, "Love this TV. It has a sharp picture. Fits perfect in the guest bedroom. Remote is very easy to use. Setup was plug in, turn on, go."

$178 $249 at Walmart

TCL 32" HD LED Roku Smart TV $118 $148 Save $30 See at Walmart

Onn. 50” Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV $198 $238 Save $40 See at Walmart

Philips 40" Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV $138 $198 Save $60 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV $358 $448 Save $90 See at Walmart

Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Vacuums

It's a Shark! Vacuum, that is. Now only $97! (Photo: Walmart)

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL is a lightweight upright vac with a detachable pod that you can wield when cleaning your drapes, stairs and upholstery. And it features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside...and away from you. Meanwhile, the extra-large dust cup means you can clean longer without having to stop to empty it. This over-prepared reviewer loved the ease of assembly: "When I first got this vacuum home, I opened the box and reached for my screwdriver; was I wrong? All I had to do was snap the attachments together, and that was it! I started the vacuum, and I was surprised again — it was not loud like other vacuums. And it cleaned my carpet like a jewel."

$97 $199 at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $288 $530 Save $242 See at Walmart

IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $20 $40 Save $20 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $126 $500 Save $374 See at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $520 $649 Save $129 See at Walmart

Headphones

Whether you're Gen X or Gen Z, these 2nd Gen AirPods are just right for you. (Photo: Walmart)

These Apple AirPods are lightweight, feature one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 30 hours of jams with the portable charging pod — and now they're $20 off. The Apple H1 headphone chip delivers a faster wireless connection to your devices and rich, high-quality audio for music and calls. Plus, enjoy easy access to Siri (by saying, "Hey Siri") and share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or Apple TV6. And don't sweat the small stuff, including sweat, because they're also water-resistant.

$99 $119 at Walmart

Sony Wireless Headphones $58 $81 Save $23 See at Walmart

Tikland Wireless Earbuds $20 $23 Save $3 See at Walmart

LG True Wireless Earbuds $80 $180 Save $100 See at Walmart

Home & Organization

After 10 minutes you won't know how you got by without 'em. (Photo: Walmart)

Don't get stuck going through another summer with sweaters clogging your closets. Instead, pick up a set of these Honeier Clothes Storage Bags. They're made of soft and durable fabric that makes them look more like decor pieces than storage options. They come three to a pack and will prevent sleeves and pant legs from poking out under the bed like clutter monsters.

"Unbelievable," shared a shopper. "These bags hold a lot! Inside I packed a queen-size comforter, comforter duvet cover, two fluffy pillows and a queen-size set of heavy fleece sheets and four pillow cases."

$15 $18 at Walmart

Noble House Layla Natural Oak Finish Dining Table $163 $291 Save $128 See at Walmart

Mainstays Underbed Jumbo Storage Bag $4 $6 Save $2 See at Walmart

Airtight Food Storage Containers Set $46 $71 Save $25 See at Walmart

King Do Way 6pcs Clothes Storage Bags $22 $28 Save $6 See at Walmart

The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Modular Storage System $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

Bedding

So dreamy. (Photo: Walmart)

This set of two Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillows combines comfort with durability to give you cloud-like softness. Other pillows lose their shape right away, but these last night after night. With their expertly crafted memory foam, they adapt to your unique contours, providing enhanced support and pressure relief. Engineered with sturdiness in mind, this pillow offers a consistent feel that won’t break down over time, leaving you with your head in the clouds. Sweet dreams!

$35 $60 at Walmart

Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillow (2 pack) $24 $30 Save $6 See at Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress $169 $327 Save $158 See at Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer Hybrid Mattress, Queen $295 $563 Save $268 See at Walmart

Bare Home Plush Sherpa Bed Blanket, Fluffy & Reversible $38 $45 Save $7 See at Walmart

Kitchen

So chic you'll want to leave it out for the neighbors to see. Also, it cooks! (Photo: Walmart)

Now, you're cookin'! At least you will be if you grab this deal: Introducing the Crock-Pot 4 Quart Manual Slow Cooker, which gives you the flexibility to prepare a meal early and then have it cook all day. "I am presently on a ranch and preparing meals for myself and one other person," revealed this home chef. "Buying this crock pot was a spur-of-the-moment decision, but one of the best decisions I ever made. I didn't expect much due to the low price, but was I ever surprised! It is a truly outstanding product that performs even better than advertised. It has made meal preparation a painless task, and the results are consistently tasty."

$20 $29 at Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

McCook 15-Piece Stainless-Steel Knife Set $48 $80 Save $32 See at Walmart

Magic Bullet Mini 14 oz. Compact Personal Blender $25 $35 Save $10 See at Walmart

Oster Pro XL Blender $70 $90 Save $20 See at Walmart

Style

From workout to weekend, you’ll love the chic style and comfort of these leggings. (Photo: Walmart)

With a stylish ribbed texture, all-over print, shiny finish and flattering and supportive compression fit, these on-sale Sofia Vergara Leggings also feature a microbial lining and moisture-wicking fabric to help you stay cool, dry and fresh. "What a fun pattern with great colors," said one shopper. "They also have a neat ribbed texture and a shine to the fabric. They're very unique, but unique in a good way. I love all of the coordinating pieces in this line. So easy to add a super cute outfit to your workout wardrobe!" Also available in Umber, Rhubarb and Insignia Blue.

$19 $28 at Walmart

Sofia Vergara 90s Super High Rise Classic Slim Straight Jeans $14 $30 Save $16 See at Walmart

Hanes Relaxed Fit Authentic Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt $8 $12 Save $4 See at Walmart

Avia High-Rise Leggings With Side Pockets $11 $21 Save $10 See at Walmart

Avia Long-Sleeve Drop Shoulder Soft French Terry Cloth Tee $10 $16 Save $6 See at Walmart

Health & Beauty

Four out of five tooth fairies recommend this electric powerhouse. (Photo: Walmart)

Sometimes (i.e., at least a few times a week) you need more than just a toothbrush — you need the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush. This smart dental system boasts three brushing modes and pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change your brushing area — stopping entirely after two minutes. Each brush head lasts three months, so this set will last an entire year. "A must-buy," said this smiling reviewer. "Really cleans and whitens my teeth in the first use! A long-lasting battery and strong vibration leave my mouth cool and fresh and remove all bacteria that a traditional brush can't. I highly recommended this product!"

$17.99 $69.99 at Walmart

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge $5 $8 Save $3 See at Walmart

Cowshed Shelfie Set, Travel Size $19 $30 Save $11 See at Walmart

MaxKare Foot Spa Bath Massager $47 $70 Save $23 See at Walmart

Tech

It can even detect if you have a hard fall and call emergency services for you. (Photo: Walmart)

If you declared that this will finally be the year you make going to the gym a priority, the best sidekick you can have with you is an Apple Watch — and now you can get one for only $199 (from $279). This model tracks your daily activity, including your workouts and heart rate. Plus, you can receive calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

"I love my Apple Watch," shared a shopper. "It has so much on it and it looks great. So convenient for answering texts and even using the map feature!"

$199 $279 at Walmart

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker $56 $100 Save $44 See at Walmart

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad $269 $329 Save $60 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $249 $350 Save $101 See at Walmart

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10" Tablet $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

