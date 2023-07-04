Walmart's 50+ best 4th of July deals — Dyson, Apple and more, up to 80% off

Fireworks are great and all, but Walmart's also sparking excitement with deals galore. (Photo: Walmart)

How's your 4th of July going? Though we hope you're having a blast celebrating America's 247th birthday, we also hope you're putting some time aside to declare your independence from high prices. In other words: You've got some holiday savings to snag, and Walmart's the place to do it! Lookee here: We've found a cordless Dyson vac for $140 off, a 50-inch smart TV for $268, a bestselling 14-in-1 Ninja Foodi for 55% off and so much more. Whether you still have some last-minute summer essentials to stock up on or just want to treat yourself to some home, tech and style goodies, keep reading for our picks. (Psst: For even more savings, check out our roundup of 100 of the best 4th of July sales!)

Best Walmart deals this week

Best vacuum deals

This vacuum might suck, but its low price certainly doesn't. (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all? It's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"

Onson 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $140 $620 Save $480 See at Walmart

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $190 $300 Save $110 See at Walmart

Orfeld 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $70 $170 Save $100 See at Walmart

Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum $97 $450 Save $353 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $173 $245 Save $72 See at Walmart

Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $50 $99 Save $49 See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment deals

A smart TV for under $300? That's what we call a Viz-ionary deal! (Photo: Walmart)

Time to replace your fuzzy old television? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this bestselling Vizio 50" Class V-Series Smart TV, which boasts crystal-clear 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, LED backlight and active pixel tuning for an elevated viewing experience. Plus, you'll have access to hundreds of free channels via WatchFree+, as well as all of your favorite streaming services through SmartCast. "Great value, great TV," raved a happy shopper. "Picture quality is great! And the sound quality is also fantastic. ... The setup was very easy. ... we have had zero problems with the TV."

Onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $98 $108 Save $10 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV $380 $450 Save $70 See at Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $338 Save $70 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Best tech deals

Nice try, intruders. (Photo: Walmart)

Having peace of mind at home is priceless, but luckily the price tag on this highly rated TopVision Wireless Security Camera won't break the bank. Equipped with a built-in battery, it offers 24/7 HD video spanning 130 degrees to keep you informed of the goings-on in or out of your house. You'll receive a notification on your phone whenever it detects someone nearby, and the two-way audio feature makes it a great communication tool to use with your pet when you're not home. Plus, it's waterproof should you want to use it outdoors, and its infrared night vision ensures a clear picture, even when it's dark. "I love that this is battery-powered!" exclaimed a fan. "Dealing with hanging cords is terrible, so this prevents that. Crisp picture and [the] app works great. Definitely recommend!"

Doosl Sound Bar $36 $60 Save $24 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD Laptop $276 $329 Save $53 See at Walmart

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $20 $70 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vilinice Portable Bluetooth Speaker $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Best home deals

If we say this deal is nothing to sneeze at, we mean it all too literally. (Photo: Walmart)

Whether you're contending with wildfire smoke or are ready to finally get your seasonal allergy symptoms under control, having an air purifier is a good idea — and this Renpho model has an impressive 4.9-star rating for a reason. For starters, its five-stage filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter, is effective at trapping sneeze-inducing pollutants — as small as .3 microns! — floating around your house: Think dust, smoke, pollen and pet dander. Plus, it'll help remove offensive odors, so you can keep cooking all the cruciferous vegetables you want. Its compact profile makes it easy to move from room to room, and it can sanitize up to 240 square feet of space. "After purchasing this product to help with allergies and pets in the house, I am greatly impressed," wrote a relieved reviewer. "The device is small and quiet and looks great. Easy to set up and use, I would recommend this for anyone looking to have cleaner, purer air throughout their home. I noticed a difference after the first day and won’t be turning it off anytime soon!"

Dreo Tower Fan $69 $100 Save $31 See at Walmart

MaxKare 30" Tower Fan $44 $90 Save $46 See at Walmart

Phancir Foldable Lap Desk $21 $60 Save $39 See at Walmart

Nestl Bed Sheets Set, Queen $30 $49 Save $19 See at Walmart

Sejoy Ultrasonic Humidifier $42 $100 Save $58 See at Walmart

Nestl Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillow $35 $70 Save $35 See at Walmart

Best outdoors deals

We've done the math, and Safety + Surveillance = Szrsth. (Photo: Walmart)

Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to these Szrsth Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over, and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent."

Best Choice Products 2-Person Hammock $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Melliful Submersible LED Lights With Remote $28 $90 Save $62 See at Walmart

Uhomepro Wood Burning Fire Pit $80 $200 Save $120 See at Walmart

Costway Floating Island Inflatable Swimming Pool Float $120 $180 Save $60 See at Walmart

Intex Round Above Ground Swimming Pool $146 $190 Save $44 See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

We thank you for your service, full-size oven, but this kitchen Ninja will take it from here. (Photo: Walmart)

Small kitchen? Then you'll want a multi-tasker that can do it all, like the bestselling Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker. This workhorse can pressure cook, steam, crisp, bake, air fry, broil — takes breath — roast, dehydrate, sear, sauté, steam, sous vide, slow cook and make yogurt! Plus, it'll have your meals ready up to 70% faster than other methods. Just choose which of the three SmartLid cooking modes you want to use and you'll be on your way to dinner. Best of all? You won't have to turn your house into a sauna by firing up your full-size oven this summer! "We love this newer version of the Foodi," shared a happy home cook. "Having just one lid for all functions makes storage a lot easier. This appliance can really do it all. We use it almost daily to reheat using the air fryer option. We used it on Thanksgiving as a slow cooker. It has replaced our slow cooker and roaster, giving us more cabinet space in our kitchen. Couldn't recommend it enough!"

Wewdigi 4-Stage Knife Sharpener $7 $20 Save $13 See at Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender $40 $59 Save $19 See at Walmart

Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $170 $240 Save $70 See at Walmart

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-Quart Air Fryer $139 $230 Save $91 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker $76 $98 Save $22 See at Walmart

Best style deals

Kate Spade sunnies for a steal? Now there's something to celebrate. (Photo: Walmart)

Still on the hunt for your signature summer shades? Look no further than these Top Gun-chic Kate Spade Geneva Aviator Sunglasses. The sleek gold frame will elevate any outfit, and best of all? The stylish brown gradient lenses provide 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun. Not too shabby considering they're an impressive $55 off! Champagne taste on a beer budget — we love it.

Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings $97 $620 Save $523 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White-Gold-Plated Dangling Earrings $20 $136 Save $116 See at Walmart

Popyoung Casual T-shirt Dress $11 $40 Save $29 See at Walmart

Nine.Eight Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress $16 $25 Save $9 See at Walmart

Lordfon Slide Sandals $14 $22 Save $8 See at Walmart

Bocca Adjustable Flip-Flops $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness deals

Got kinks? This little gizmo will send them packing. (Photo: Walmart)

Wish you had your own personal masseuse? This bestselling Renpho Massage Gun is the next best thing. Its powerful motor helps pulse away the tension and aches in your muscles, and at just 1.5 pounds, it's lightweight enough to take on the road. Plus, it comes with five speed settings depending on your sensitivity level, as well as five different massager heads to target different areas of your body. You'll also get 2.5 hours of use on a single charge! "This massage gun has exceeded my expectations," wrote a pleasantly surprised user. "I should have gotten one sooner! So good after a hard trail run to soothe beat-up legs.The gun is light and quiet but also very strong. ... The build quality is excellent, and I trust this will last. Love the carry case it came with, and it has a good selection of heads."

Homedics Portable Vibration Massager $15 $24 Save $9 See at Walmart

Comfier Heating Pad $37 $80 Save $43 See at Walmart

Novashion IPL Laser Hair-Removal Device $35 $90 Save $55 See at Walmart

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $18 $70 Save $52 See at Walmart

Crest Whitening Emulsions $28 $45 Save $17 See at Walmart

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 $30 $35 Save $5 See at Walmart

