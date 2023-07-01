Walmart's 50+ best 4th of July deals — Dyson, Samsung and more, up to 80% off
Cue the fireworks — 4th of July weekend is here! You know what that means — time to shut your laptop and get ready to enjoy some barbecue. But first? You've got some holiday savings to snag! Right now, Walmart's already affordable prices are being slashed even further: We've found a cordless Dyson vac for $140 off, a 50-inch smart TV for $268, a bestselling knife set for a whopping 82% off and so much more. Whether you still have some last-minute summer essentials to stock up on or just want to treat yourself to some home, tech and style goodies, keep reading for our picks.
Best Walmart deals this week
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$280$420Save $140
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$268$358Save $90
TopVision Wireless Security Camera$40$130Save $90
Renpho Air Purifier$80$200Save $120
Szrsth Solar Lights$29$89Save $60
Fetervic Vavsea 16-Piece Knife Block Set$53$300Save $247
Kate Spade New York Lucca Polarized Cat-Eye Sunglasses$55$122Save $67
Renpho Handheld Massage Gun$70$250Save $180
Best vacuum deals
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And best of all? It's cordless! "This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. Great if you have pet hair!"
Onson 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo$130$710Save $580
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum$190$300Save $110
Orfeld 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner$90$170Save $80
Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum$97$450Save $353
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum$173$245Save $72
Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner$50$99Save $49
Best TV and home entertainment deals
Time to replace your fuzzy old television? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this bestselling Vizio 50" Class V-Series Smart TV, which boasts crystal-clear 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, LED backlight and active pixel tuning for an elevated viewing experience. Plus, you'll have access to hundreds of free channels via WatchFree+, as well as all of your favorite streaming services through SmartCast. "Great value, great TV," raved a happy shopper. "Picture quality is great! And the sound quality is also fantastic. ... The setup was very easy. ... we have had zero problems with the TV."
Onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV$98$144Save $46
Samsung 43" Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart TV$298$350Save $52
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV$380$450Save $70
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$268$338Save $70
LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV$498$648Save $150
Best tech deals
Having peace of mind at home is priceless, but luckily the price tag on this highly rated TopVision Wireless Security Camera won't break the bank. Equipped with a built-in battery, it offers 24/7 HD video spanning 130 degrees to keep you informed of the goings-on in or out of your house. You'll receive a notification on your phone whenever it detects someone nearby, and the two-way audio feature makes it a great communication tool to use with your pet when you're not home. Plus, it's waterproof should you want to use it outdoors, and its infrared night vision ensures a clear picture, even when it's dark. "I love that this is battery-powered!" exclaimed a fan. "Dealing with hanging cords is terrible, so this prevents that. Crisp picture and [the] app works great. Definitely recommend!"
Doosl Sound Bar$32$60Save $28
Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones$20$100Save $80
Gateway 15.6" Chromebook$149$278Save $129
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$22$80Save $58
Vilinice Portable Bluetooth Speaker$20$100Save $80
Best home deals
Whether you're contending with wildfire smoke or are ready to finally get your seasonal allergy symptoms under control, having an air purifier is a good idea — and this Renpho model has an impressive 4.9-star rating for a reason. For starters, its five-stage filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter, is effective at trapping sneeze-inducing pollutants — as small as .3 microns! — floating around your house: Think dust, smoke, pollen and pet dander. Plus, it'll help remove offensive odors, so you can keep cooking all the cruciferous vegetables you want. Its compact profile makes it easy to move from room to room, and it can sanitize up to 240 square feet of space. "After purchasing this product to help with allergies and pets in the house, I am greatly impressed," wrote a relieved reviewer. "The device is small and quiet and looks great. Easy to set up and use, I would recommend this for anyone looking to have cleaner, purer air throughout their home. I noticed a difference after the first day and won’t be turning it off anytime soon!"
Dreo Tower Fan$59$100Save $41
MaxKare 30" Tower Fan$44$90Save $46
Phancir Foldable Lap Desk$21$60Save $39
Nestl Bed Sheets Set, Queen$20$49Save $29
Sejoy Ultrasonic Humidifier$42$100Save $58
Nestl Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillow$35$70Save $35
Best outdoors deals
Tired of tripping over the garden hose your spouse constantly forgets to put away? Never again, thanks to these Szrsth Solar Lights. Each one is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over, and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather conditions and are a cinch to install. "I love these lights!" wrote an impressed reviewer. "They were easy to assemble and look great. At night, they are very bright. One day, it rained the entire time — they still lit up and lasted the entire night. The price was very good and the product is excellent."
Best Choice Products 2-Person Hammock$15$25Save $10
Melliful Submersible LED Lights With Remote$25$90Save $65
Uhomepro Wood Burning Fire Pit$100$200Save $100
Costway Floating Island Inflatable Swimming Pool Float$100$180Save $80
Bestway Fast Set Paradise Palms Round Inflatable Pool$117$199Save $82
Best kitchen deals
If your culinary endeavors are feeling a little, well, dull these days, your old knives may be part of the problem. Time to invest in a new set, like this bestselling (and super-duper discounted!) Fetervic Vavsea 16-piece ensemble, which comes with an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7.1-inch santoku knife, 7.9-inch knife-sharpener rod, kitchen shears, 5.1-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 6-inch boning knife, six 5.1-inch steak knives and a snazzy wood storage block. The razor-sharp blades are made of sturdy stainless steel, and their ergonomic handles help ensure you keep a steady grip as you dice and slice. "I absolutely love this set," wrote one home cook. "The wooden handles are not cheap and have a feel of such quality! Very elegant and very easy in the hand. I just love them!"
Wewdigi 4-Stage Knife Sharpener$7$20Save $13
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High-Performance Touchscreen Blender$40$66Save $26
Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set$170$240Save $70
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-Quart Air Fryer$143$230Save $87
Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker$77$98Save $21
Best style deals
Still on the hunt for your signature summer shades? Look no further than these gorgeously retro Kate Spade Lucca Cat Eye Sunglasses. The sleek tortoise frames will elevate any outfit, and the chic gray lenses are polarized to reduce glare and provide 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun. Not too shabby considering they're a whopping $67 off! Champagne taste on a beer budget — we love it.
Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings$97$620Save $523
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White-Gold-Plated Dangling Earrings$20$136Save $116
Popyoung Casual T-shirt Dress$12$29Save $17
Nine.Eight Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress$16$25Save $9
Lordfon Slide Sandals$14$22Save $8
Bocca Adjustable Flip-Flops$18$40Save $22
Best beauty and wellness deals
Wish you had your own personal masseuse? This bestselling Renpho Massage Gun is the next best thing. Its powerful motor helps pulse away the tension and aches in your muscles, and at just 1.5 pounds, it's lightweight enough to take on the road. Plus, it comes with five speed settings depending on your sensitivity level, as well as five different massager heads to target different areas of your body. You'll also get 2.5 hours of use on a single charge! "This massage gun has exceeded my expectations," wrote a pleasantly surprised user. "I should have gotten one sooner! So good after a hard trail run to soothe beat-up legs.The gun is light and quiet but also very strong. ... The build quality is excellent, and I trust this will last. Love the carry case it came with, and it has a good selection of heads."
Homedics Portable Vibration Massager$15$24Save $9
Comfier Heating Pad$37$80Save $43
Novashion IPL Laser Hair-Removal Device$35$90Save $55
Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush$18$31Save $13
Crest Whitening Emulsions$29$45Save $16
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen SPF 60$15$31Save $17
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.