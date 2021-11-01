A 58" Roku TV for $378, 20 percent off Shark's VacMop: Walmart’s 30 Days of Savings starts now!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

1. A hi-def Roku TV to suit gamers and movie buffs alike — for $378

All the apps you need to entertain every member of the household. (Photo: Walmart)

TVs are so much more these days than just a screen to display the news. This 58" Hisense smart TV with Roku allows users to watch live shows along with thousands of free and paid channels or scroll through a multitude of apps to access all the movies, shows, games and music their family loves. With Google Home or Alexa, you don't even need a remote — simply say a command and the smart TV will respond. Users are thrilled with the image and sound quality: "The picture on it is so clear. This is my first smart TV so all the extra free channels have been fun to explore," says one happy buyer. Enjoy an immersive experience thanks to the impeccable 4K Hi-Def resolution and the DTS Studio Sound that creates virtual surround sound.

Gamers will love this TV too — they'll get instant reaction thanks to a virtually non-existent input lag. Plus, the bezel-free frame creates a true movie screen-like experience. Find features the whole family will love with this 58" smart TV, on sale now for just $378.

$378 $426 at Walmart

2. A cookware collection for the foodies on your list

Stick with these non-stick pans for easy clean up. (Photo: Walmart)

Fans of the beloved kitchen appliance brand Ninja can't say enough good things about the maker's all-encompassing cookware set. One user says, "I have had my Ninja Never Stick since November 2020. Best purchase ever. Love everything about them. Nothing sticks, no scratches... I use them daily. I recommend them to everyone that I know. If you are in the market for pans these are the ones that you need."

Oven safe up to 500°F, lightweight, dishwasher safe, and free of any nasty materials, home chefs will regularly reach for this set. Sauté, griddle, pan fry, shallow fry, deep fry, boil, steam, braise, bake, roast and broil on anything from gas to induction. "This is the best cookware set I have ever seen!" says a five-star reviewer. "Even cooking temps, easy to clean, easy to store. This is a lifetime investment and well worth it!" On sale for $139, this cookware collection is a no-fail gift for the holiday season.

$139 $159 at Walmart

3. Score 40% off this STEM kit for kids

Colorful science experiments are sure to engage curious minds. (Photo: Walmart)

Time to treat those tots with an educational gift that will inspire their imaginations. "Not much holds attentions for more than 20 minutes at our house," says one reviewer, "and we've gotten a few hours of fun from this kit." The Color Chemistry Art Set includes instructions for 50 science projects, from colorful bubbles that bounce to watercolor ice. Another shopper said, "Ordered for a 1st grader...He likes having activities and these are easy enough that his mom doesn't need to guide every step."

Ideal for ages 7 and up — and up and up and up. "I bought this for my...daughter. She thoroughly enjoyed all of the activities. I'll admit that I probably enjoyed them just as much as she did," says another pleased purchaser. The STEM kit includes everything they'll need for 16 projects right out of the box and entice them to investigate even more from the included booklet. While you can't put a price on fun, this activity set is currently on sale for 40% off!

$15 $25 at Walmart

4. Give the gift of happy feet for $90 — nearly 40% off!

Offer up a foot rub with customized comforts. (Photo: Walmart)

Nurses, teachers, servers and anyone who is on their feet for most of the day could use a treat like this one. Says one thrilled reviewer, "the best part of my day is to come home to [the Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager]." And it's currently 36% off!

Why pay for a massage when you can get real relief from the comfort of your own home? This dual foot massager has 3 modes for customized comfort. Opt for compression, a 15-30 minute timer and a heat function to penetrate those tired muscles. It even comes with a remote control, so users can kick back, relax and enjoy. Another pleased purchaser says, "It's very simple to operate, with just enough customization to be effective without overwhelming me with options." Get it while it's hot — this shiatsu massager is $90 for a limited time.

$90 $140 at Walmart

5. A 2-in-1 tool for over 20% off

"Great suction. Super convenient. Bye bye broom." (Photo: Walmart)

This lightweight powerhouse does all your floor cleaning in one fell swoop. It vacuums up dirt right into the head, then mops using a disposable pad and cleaner housed just above it. This happy customer gives us the skinny: "Where has this been all my life?! The vac feature removes bits and hair before the spray and mop remove shoe prints, dirt, etc. without pushing the wet dirt around. I love the disposable pads. They release with a click from the bottom without having to touch the yuck."

This tool has a cordless rechargeable lithium-ion battery, so you'll never run out of cleaning power. Get this super-popular VacMop for just $78 and make cleaning less of a chore.

$78 $99 at Walmart

6. Health and history details wrapped into one great gift

Learn more about yourself than you ever thought possible. (Photo: Walmart)

Ancestry kits offer a fascinating peek into each person's makeup. This version includes not only information about your ancestral history, but also 85 DNA-based tests to help determine if you're predisposed to certain health conditions, from Parkinson's to celiac disease. This fascinating kit, created by scientists, can even identify details about your appearance and senses, all based on your DNA.

With the lab fee included in the cost, you'll be giving the gift of convenience, too. One reviewer says, "Got this as a gift for my grandmother and she was over the moon excited. Reputable company and a great price!" Recipients should simply take the enclosed saliva test and mail it in to discover all of their unknown secrets. You may just want to get one for yourself as well.

$129 at Walmart

