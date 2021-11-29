Black Friday who? Walmart saved its biggest, baddest deals for Cyber Monday
The biggest, brightest shopping day of the year is finally here. Cyber Monday has arrived, and with it, the lowest sale prices on awesome holiday gifts for family and friends. We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event where, every day in November, we've been sharing new deals that you won't want to miss. Today, we've got 12 deals that will wow anyone on your list. So get clicking and score some major savings now.
1. Save more than $400 on this stunning 65-inch TCL QLED TV
You won't know what you've been missing until you lay eyes on this 65-inch stunner. This TCL Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Roku Smart TV shows off brighter brights, crisper contrast and a plethora of colors to make every image pop. On top of that, it uses machine-learning algorithms to continue adapting the picture for the ultimate viewing experience. Equipped with voice controls and outfitted for optimal gaming, this TV also has Roku built in so you can browse all the options with ease.
One pleased purchaser reports, "My boyfriend lives on his Xbox, he's the reason that I purchased it. He loves it and can't stop talking about the difference it makes in the clarity of his gaming." Another says, "The non-reflective screen is a big plus over other TVs we have...I love Roku streaming devices but having a real Roku TV is just the bomb. I'm not buying anything else again."
2. Score a Samsung tablet that functions like a PC for $150 off
PC power with tablet mobility: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will allow you to get work done from anywhere. A fast-charging USB-C port will keep you powered up while on the move. This tablet comes complete with a redesigned, minimal-lag S Pen that lets you control a presentation or mark up documents and an expanded edge-to-edge screen for a better streaming, gaming and video chatting experience.
Five star reviewers agree it's lightweight, rave about the size, and say it has surprisingly great sound quality. At $150 off, this tablet may just be the upgrade you need for your work-from-anywhere setup.
3. Sweep up this robot vacuum — it's a whopping 44 percent off
Watch the Ionvac SmartClean robot vacuum work its way through the living room, bedroom and kitchen with expert precision to deliver a hassle-free clean. "Floor Wheel Drive" helps it navigate from rugs to hard surfaces and maintain traction. One pleased purchaser with 2 large dogs boasts how “this little vacuum sucks up the dog hair and sand on my hardwood floor, textured tile, and rugs!” Another says, "I am a busy mom of two messy little girls. I can go about my day and have clean floors.”
Looking under the hood, you’ll find a complete cleaning system equipped with side brushes that pull debris into the suction area, a roller brush that captures even the smallest of particles, and a powerful motor that draws dirt, dust and debris into its giant bin. Program it to clean when you want, where you want and the machine will return to its port for charging when the job is complete. Get it now for just $99.
4. Listen up! Apple AirPods Pro are just $159
Perfectly sized for a stocking, these buds provide active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode so listeners can immerse themselves fully or be a bit more in tune with what's happening around them. Find the fit that suits you best from the included trio of silicone tip sizes. With over 24 hours of listening time with the charging cae, you'll never need to be without your favorite jams.
Reviewers love the seamless transition from phone to iPad and instant setup. One such reviewer says, "I had Bluetooth on my phone before I open the AirPods and when I did open them, they immediately paired to my phone." Get yours now for $38 off.
5. Create the ultimate audio experience with this Vizio sound bar — get $29 off
Get stereo sound with this slim Vizio sound bar and wireless subwoofer bundle. Floor-to-ceiling sound puts you right in the middle of your movies, games or music. Setup is simple and you can even connect via Bluetooth to amplify audio from your phone.
One five-star reviewer did their homework and is pleased with the result: "We were blown away by how great it sounds. We had gotten used to the (normal) back-firing speakers on the TV and had *no* idea what we were missing. I'd researched much more expensive bars from other brands, but we could never justify the cost. I heard about Vizio's Sound Bar on two different podcasts and decided to try it. Very glad we did. Set up took minutes and the wireless subwoofer works like a charm, every time." You'll be blown away by the price, too — it's just $99 right now.
6. Scoot toward the savings — this electric Razor scooter is $63 off
Riders over eight years old (and up to 176 pounds) will be delighted by this Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter. Powered by a kick-to-start motor that reaches up to 10 MPH for up to 40 minutes, this machine is foldable for easy storage. It's also rattle-free and has sturdy wheels to ensure an ultra-comfortable ride. Run out of juice before you reach your destination? Use it as a traditional kick scooter without any resistance.
One very qualified five-star reviewer shares, "I am quite the scooting enthusiast. In fact, I am a professor of transportation planning at NYU School of Engineering and I teach courses on street design and sustainability...To me, this is the perfect ride because it is far lighter than anything else on the market, making it easy to take on transit and in my office and house...for me there is just nothing else like it."
7. Get to work with $34 off this cordless chainsaw
Prep that pile of firewood or clear out some small trees with the help of this Black Max 20-inch Chainsaw. It's gas powered (meaning no cords to trip over) and is equipped with a protective carrying case. A 50cc engine gives you all the oomph you need to get the job done without breaking a sweat and an anti-vibration feature makes it more comfortable to use at length. Plus, an automatic oiler helps extend the life of the 20-inch chain.
One happy five star self-described middle-aged woman reviewer says, “This chainsaw weighs about 20lbs, which is a good weight for me to handle. I appreciate the clarity of the instruction manual. Not only did it have easy-to-follow instructions; it also illustrates with pictures to understand where each part of the machine is located.” Whether your a pro or a beginner, this tool has got your yard work covered.
8. Elevate your video calls — this ring light is half off!
Attach a phone to this telescoping stand and illuminate your subject (or yourself) to get just the right light no matter your surroundings. Choose from nine light colors, eight special effect light modes and 12 brightness levels. Plus, the phone mount sits on a ball head adapter that rotates 360-degrees, so you can capture any angle under the sun.
"I'm obsessed with this!" says one five-star videographer. "It make the lighting perfect and makes your face glow! I would recommend this item for anyone!" Another says, "The colors are rich and bright, but not too bright. The stand is strong and holds my phone tight." Get yours for half off while you still can.
9. Kick back in a pair of zero gravity loungers for just $100
If a trip to space is out of the question, you can still get that zero gravity feeling with this pair of Best Choice lounge chairs. Even if you're currently anticipating sub-zero temps, take advantage of these prices and your summertime self will thank you.
Over 3,600 five star reviews mean this is an out-of-this-world deal. Can't you just feel the sun on your face like this happy buyer? "Great chairs! These are our second set. The chairs are very comfortable and recline easily. We love to take naps in them while enjoying the sun. I highly recommend!!"
10. Take a joy ride — this bike is $50 off
This sturdy, all-terrain bicycle is built for kids under five feet and the perfect upgrade from a training bike. A built-in bell and front and back reflectors provide a few safety features that parents will appreciate. Five-star reviewers share their satisfaction, saying that that kids love it and it's very easy to control. "Very nice and sturdy bike," says one. "My son loves it... Very comfortable to ride."
11. Dig into your roots: Ancestry DNA kits are half off
While the relatives are all together this holiday, take the opportunity to talk about your family history and give the gift of a deeper dive with the Ancestry DNA kit. With a sharp focus on privacy, Ancestry allows you to determine what your ethnic makeup is with an accurate percentage pie chart, along with geographical data that will surprise and delight as you learn where your ancestors came from and how they migrated. "Great kit... the hardest part is waiting for the test results back!" says one happy customer.
The website allows you to add your own research and build your family tree. This is a great gift for the whole family to enjoy. "My husband and I already had one done and loved it so much we purchased more for Christmas gifts!"
12. Don't forget the dog: Tasty health treats are over 80 percent off!
We could all use a bit of an immunity boost this time of year — even our four-legged pals. Pet parents and veterinarians love Greenies brand products, and their Immune Health supplements are now a whopping 83 percent off. Give one of these chicken-flavored soft chews that are filled with antioxidants, Vitamin C and Vitamin E daily to help your adult dog stay healthy.
"I incorporated this immunity chew instead of their regular treat and they both gobbled them down instantly. I feel really good about giving my dogs something healthy and helpful that will help their immune system," says one happy customer. Fido will be happy too when you pop open a bag of these puppies.
