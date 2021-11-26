Walmart saved its most extreme deals for Black Friday—these are the 12 best

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This will be an instant hit under the tree. (Photo: Walmart)

1. Get the fan-favorite Instant Pot for $89

Dinner in an instant. (Photo: Walmart)

If you have one, you know. The Instant Pot really is everything it claims to be: a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and more in one convenient package. Whether you gift this beloved multi-cooker to your newlywed niece, your grandson who just got his own apartment or your grandma, it’s bound to get used for something. And once they see how fast and easy it makes cooking, they’ll be hooked.

“I love to slow cook meals and use my electric slow cooker a lot, but there are times when I want slow cooker flavor and tenderness but don't have six to eight hours to cook a meal,” says one. “This is where I felt the Instant Pot would shine, but after a couple weeks of use I realize that there is so much more to it.” Says another: “We made our first meal in the Instant Pot the other day, which was ribs, and what would normally take four to six hours in a slow cooker took only 35 minutes using the meats/stew button...and the ribs fell off the bone! I couldn't believe I could have dinner done that quickly!” That’s better than a gift card to their favorite restaurant for sure.

$89 $99 at Walmart

2. Score with $100 off a Dyson V8 Fluffy vacuum

This brand is rarely on sale. (Photo: Walmart)

With up to 40 minutes of run time, the Dyson V8 Fluffy has some of the most powerful suction on the market. This convertible powerhouse comes with five attachment heads to tackle a variety of jobs and a docking station for it to charge up before its next run. An easy empty bin make catch and release of all that debris quick and effortless.

One happy customer reports: "The suction is wonderful, yanking in dust bunnies that are inches away. It's solidly built, yet lightweight enough to use to slurp up those ceiling cobwebs...Pro tip: family are more likely to clean up their messes if they have a power tool to play with." Get $100 off yours now.

$300 $400 at Walmart

3. Flaunt flawless hair with the ultimate self styler from Shark — it's just $179

Make mornings a breeze. (Photo: Walmart)

A daily salon-style blowout is the dream. This new quick-drying blow dryer from Shark makes it a reality. For $179 (regularly $199), you'll get speedier drying capability for every hair type without the risk of causing heat damage. This intelligent machine senses styling tools and will set heat and airflow accordingly, though you can also control it manually based on your preferences. High-velocity heated air plus ionized air (to decrease flyaways and frizz) lead to an ultra-efficient (and effective) styling routine.

Use the accompanying attachment for concentrated air flow and the small cleaning brush to keep this morning must-have in tip-top shape. Get drying speeds as fast as other models on the market, at a fraction of the price — just $179 this holiday season. Yes, please!

$179 $199 at Walmart

4. Save over $90 off the ultimate gaming bundle

Bundle and save! (Photo: Walmart)

Avid gamers need the right gear so set yours up for success with this four-piece bundle. It's got a gaming keyboard, mouse, headset and oversize mouse pad. The keyboard is spill-proof so there's no need to worry if they have a habit of hydrating at their command post. The ergonomic mouse will glide effortlessly across the textured micro-weave pad for precise moves. Plus, it's durable enough to withstand a million clicks — so that should last them a good long while. And the headset boasts superior audio and mic clarity for in-game convos without any outside distraction.

Separately, this collection would cost you $170, but you can score it all now for just $79. Game on!

$79 $170 at Walmart

5. Get creative — this Cricut bundle is over 50 percent off

"Makers gonna make, make, make," says one pleased crafter. (Photo: Walmart)

This precision cutting tool is currently discounted for $255 off! Cricut is the brand crafters love for slicing shapes from all types of materials — from delicate fabric to stick-on vinyl to heavy-duty card stock. This set has everything they'll need to create practically any project on their list: an assortment of blades, a 12 x 12 inch cutting mat, a bonus 20-piece pack of vinyl, and, of course, machine itself.

"The Cricut Maker is the most versatile die cutting machine out there. It is also one of the most popular and that is for good reason," says one creative customer. "If you have an idea and are unsure how to go about it, they have an amazing online community that is very active." This model comes in a pretty champagne shade that is worthy of a celebration. You'll want to celebrate too when you see the price: it's on sale now for just $239 (down from $494).

$239 $494 at Walmart

These will become your best buds. (Photo: Walmart)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver rich sound in a small package — and they're currently a whopping 47 percent off. Selectively tune in or out environmental noise, so you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist. Switch on Ambient Aware to hear flight announcements, oncoming traffic or your order number while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast.

Get up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge, then pop your Galaxy Buds+ into the wireless charging case. Forgot to charge them the night before? Not to worry: 3 minutes of charging gives you one hour of play time, so you'll have enough juice for your commute or a workout. Customization and comfort for $79? That's what we like to hear.

$79 $150 at Walmart

7. Snatch up $84 off a vacuum for every spill, wet or dry

On a roll. (Photo: Walmart)

Pets, kids — bring on the sloppiest, gloppiest messes. This live-saving Bissell CrossWave cleaner can tackle them all. It’s essentially a cordless vacuum and mop in one: Suck up the whole mess (wet and dry), then mop till it’s sparkling again, all with the flick of a button. Including the accompanying cleaning formula with Febreze Freshness, and you’ve got a tool that replaces half the things in their cleaning closet.

Pet owners will love that it has a special feature to filter out pet hair and debris for easy emptying. And here’s a bonus: Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation to help homeless pets. Over 2,000 shoppers award it five stars. “Where have you been all my life?” says one shopper, summing up all the pros. “I was looking for a rug and furniture cleaner and came across the Bissell CrossWave...and decided to purchase it. I'm so amazed! It's light and easy to handle and use. I love the way the head swirls to get into corners. My floors are cleaner—no more sponge mop and pulling out the big vacuum.” This time (and back) saver is a true gift.

$315 $399 at Walmart

8. Sport dazzling diamond stunners for under $100

Shine on. (Photo: Walmart)

Let’s talk about carats — the kind we all want to find under the tree. These solitaire studs weigh in at 0.25 carats total, which makes them an unbelievable bargain for $89. The brilliant cut of the stones means a million little facets will light up every time they turn their head. With the simple setting in 14K white gold (also available in yellow gold), they’ll blend with any other jewelry and go with any outfit.

Treat your mom, sister-in-law, little brother—anyone who has pierced ears or is counting down the days 'til they’re allowed to get them. These are a special pair they’ll treasure. And for this price, pick up a second set to give your own holidays a little extra sparkle.

$89 $104 at Walmart

9. Chill out with this stainless steel party fridge

Ready to chill. (Photo: Walmart)

To quote the immortal Chris Farley in Tommy Boy, “You could put six packs of bee—soda in here, milk, yogurt… anything you want to keep cool.” A mini fridge just might be the perfect unexpected present. This Midea model is classy enough for the home bar, but affordable enough for the pool cabana or man cave. As one savvy shopper says, “This fridge gets colder than most others on the market, which usually have a min of 40 degrees.” It also has a solid stainless steel frame with a glass door (so guests can see inside), and the glass shelves (not plastic) are durable and easy to clean. More signs of good quality: the LED lights illuminating the interior and the leveling legs that make steady installation a breeze.

“We have four grown children and nine grands, plus great nieces and nephews that use our pool and enjoy our *Fun Fridge* that’s in the garage,” says another shopper. It's a cool bargain.

$234 $288 at Walmart

10. Give the gift of warmth — this instant fireplace is $20 off

Trust us, they'll be stoked. (Photo: Walmart)

Nothing’s cozier than a fireplace in the winter. Know somebody who’d love to snuggle up in front of one? You don’t need to surprise them with a new house — just this ultra charming ChimneyFree heater. It puts out enough warmth to keep 1,000 square feet of space toasty, and the glowing logs look as realistic as it gets. It’s powered by infrared quartz, so it won’t dry out their place (or their skin), and they can adjust the temperature 'til it’s perfect via the built-in thermostat. Unlike gas logs, these don’t put out any unhealthy fumes into your home, either. Rest assured it’s safe to use around kids and pets.

Over 1,000 shoppers agree it will make the season bright. “It’s adorable and puts out good heat and the fire image is remarkably realistic,” says one. “I love this heater, so much so I bought two of them,” says another. BYO chestnuts and enjoy this open fire.

$64 $84 at Walmart

11. Save $20 on an all-in-one electric shaver and beard trimmer

Smooth move, you. (Photo: Walmart)

For the one you call sweet cheeks, the ultimate shave. This razor and shaver has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for three weeks of run time on one charge (yep, they can take it in the car) and smart technology that auto-detects beard density. In other words, it’ll make quick work of any length or texture of hair. Plus, it’s waterproof, so they can use it wet or dry, and multitask in the shower when they’re hustling.

“This has been the best shaver I have ever used,” says one satisfied shopper. “The attachment was great to use for clean lines and didn't irritate my skin. The cleaning system is what's been missing in my life.” Perfect stubble and no razor burn — thank you, Santa.

$150 $170 at Walmart

12. Upgrade a home office with this $40 Canon printer

Small, but mighty. (Photo: Walmart)

If you’ve been working from home and missing your office printer, this Canon beauty’s about to make your life a whole lot easier. Of course, anyone you gift it to will appreciate it — whether for presentations, briefs, or Instagram photos they want to frame. It prints in color and black-and-white, holds up to 60 sheets of paper at once, and can accommodate XL ink cartridges so they won't have to swap it as often.

Most printers get lavished with four-letter words, not five-star reviews. One reviewer says, "This one machine does everything: copy, print, and scan. Besides regular paper, you can print envelopes or pics on glossy paper that look like photos that were professionally printed." Can't beat that for $40!

$40 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

