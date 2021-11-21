‘My PS4 has never looked so amazing’: This Samsung 65-inch TV is $80 off at Walmart today

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save 80 bucks on this 65-inch stunner. (Photo: Walmart)

Get ready for the thrilled faces you'll see when your recipient rips off the wrapping paper and dubs you the "best gift giver EVER!" We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event where, every day in November, we'll have new deals that will help you claim your crown.

Want to score free shipping and early sale access? This year, for the first time, Walmart+ paying members will receive exclusive four-hour early access to all online Black Friday events throughout November! Plus, you'll get free shipping (on everything — there's no order minimum!) and unlimited free delivery on groceries. That’ll make your life easier through the holidays and beyond. Sign up for your free 15-day trial here (note that you need a paid membership to get early access to the deals), and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

A feast for the eyes — and ears. (Photo: Walmart)

It's all about the details with Samsung's 65-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV. This model boasts vivid colors, exceptionally crisp picture quality and great audio. HDR (High Dynamic Range) allows you to see more detail then ever before — even during dark scenes. This model even helps you keep your space looking clutter-free by tucking the cables into the stand and out of sight.

Nearly 4,000 five-star reviews prove that this is the right unit for you. One happy gamer reported, "Amazing picture. My PS4 has never looked so amazing!!!" Another five-star reviewer said that the picture is so lifelike, they "keep expecting the people on the screen to walk off the tv into our living room."

Story continues

$568 $648 at Walmart

Score this cleaning machine for $130 off! (Photo: Walmart)

Now this is one smart sucker! The Tineco Pure One S11 Spartan cordless smart stick vacuum features a smart sensor technology that can detect hidden dirt, dust, hair, pollen and dander and auto adjusts suction power to make sure none of that gets left in its wake. It even gives you a visual cue as it cleans the floors — changing from red to blue on the LED screen as you pick up debris.

Boasting a 40 minute run time and a max power mode for five times more powerful suction than a typical stick vac, this machine can tackle any mess you throw in front of it. One happy customer reports: "With my old vacuum, cleaning felt like torture most of the time. It's old, heavy, and doesn't really pick up dirt well. Honestly, the Pure One S11 vacuum works wonders: it's lightweight, compact, and very easy to charge and move around." And at $130 off, that can't be beat.

$169 $300 at Walmart

Hair-free for the holidays. (Photo: Walmart)

Get the latest generation of Braun's IPL (Intensive Pulse Light) technology. This skin-safe method of hair removal will ensure permanent results in just three months. The precision head helps women tackle smaller areas like the face, bikini line or underarms for silky-smooth results. Or cover both legs in just nine minutes.

One happy customer reports: "I've always wanted to get laser hair removal but it's so expensive. I was so skeptical to try out an at home IPL device, but I'm so glad I did. The idea is to use the device once a week for 12 weeks. This is so that the light can hit the hair at a particular phase of the hair growth cycle at which point it essentially puts it to sleep. I've only been using this product for 5 weeks, but I already see the results." Another says, "Least painful epilator I've ever used...There are innumerable little details that went into the design to make this product as easy to use and comfortable as possible."

$220 $250 at Walmart

Cook up some fun. (Photo: Walmart)

The beloved modeling clay company has created yet another fun and exciting activity in the Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven Playset. This happy mom gives us the scoop: "My kiddos absolutely love this set. They play with it for hours. It's really fun to see how they decorate the cakes they make, and the little oven is really neat. You put Play-Doh on a plate, put it in the oven, press down on the handle after you close the oven and it presses the Play-Doh into the mold of the cake. Then there are little molds you can use to decorate the cake and you can squeeze frosting on it with the frosting gun. My girls love using this along with their play kitchen. It's really well made and a lot of fun."

You'll inspire those little ones to be creative and learn to love baking with the authentic sounding oven that dings when the cake is done. For only $15, you can't go wrong with this classic toy.

$15 $20 at Walmart

Take a load off. (Photo: Walmart)

If a trip to space is out of the question, you can still get that zero gravity feeling with this pair of Best Choice lounge chairs. Even if you're currently anticipating sub-zero temps, take advantage of these prices and your summertime self will thank you. Can't you just feel the sun on your face like this sunny buyer? "Great chairs! These are our second set. The chairs are very comfortable and recline easily. We love to take naps in them while enjoying the sun. I highly recommend!!"

$130 at walmart

Keep it cool and safe. (Photo: Walmart)

Need a new cooler that works like a dream and is built to last? The Ozark Trail Rolling Thermocooler is just the thing. This happy camper has done the reconnaissance for you: "I did a lot of research to find a cooler that would keep ice for more than a day...We did not want to spend $300 on one though. Through my searching and researching, I found the Ozark is comparable, if not better, than the Yeti."

This cooler is heavy duty and built to ride over any terrain, from rocky paths to sandy beaches. The seamless, one-piece construction uses a premium blend of thick polyurethane insulation that keeps ice for days, no matter the weather outside. It features a ruler on the lid so you can measure the catch of the day, along with 4 cup holders so you can crack open a cold one as a reward. A convenient bottle opener, comfortable handles and an air-tight gasket complete the ultra-efficient design. To top it all off, this sucker is certified bear resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, so no beasties will get into your beer.

$151 at Walmart

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Toy deals:

See more of Walmart’s can’t-miss holiday deals on Yahoo Shopping, and follow along on social media at #DaysofSavings2021.