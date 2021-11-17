Walmart knocks $120 off this powerful cordless Samsung vacuum, plus a trampoline for over 40 percent off, and more of today's hottest deals

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Swipe debris away in an instant. (Photo: Walmart)

Customers couldn't be happier with the Samsung Jet 70 pet cordless stick vac. One purchased it to replace their Dyson V8: "By comparison, the Jet has significantly more power and a much longer lasting battery."

With its 180-degree swivel head, this cordless Samsung captures pet dander, pollen and other nonliving allergens so you can breathe easy — the filter system traps 99.999 percent of microdust. Better yet, the filter even cleans itself for fewer clogs and better suction. Five-star reviewers agree, "This is by far the most powerful household vacuum I've ever used... This vacuum picks up everything in its way, the high mode allows it to clean door mats with deep textures. The attachments are amazing for cleaning couches, staircases, cobwebs out of the corners etc. Lightweight, very versatile and maneuverable around the house. Works great for cleaning under couches and tight corners as well! Battery life is great." And for $120 off, you'll clean up with this deal.

$279 $399 at Walmart

Get a jump on this deal. (Photo: Walmart)

Make your yard the envy of the neighborhood while giving your kids an outlet for all that extra energy. "This trampoline was money very well spent!" says one happy parent. "My kids have been asking for one for a while now... I think it's safe to say they absolutely love it!" Made of environmentally-friendly galvanized steel tube to prevent rust and improve stability and wrapped with 60 high-temperature hardened springs, this trampoline can withstand the activity of three to four kids at a time. "Love it. So happy we decided on this trampoline," says a satisfied buyer. This is the surprise your kids want this holiday season.

$230 $410 at Walmart

Sweet dreams. (Photo: Walmart)

Forgo the expense of a hotel or the old pinching springs from your guest room mattress. For less than $300, you can give your relatives the comfort they deserve this holiday visit. Upgrade to the NapQueen Margaret 10" Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress and they'll feel like royalty thanks to its hypoallergenic materials and supportive structure.

This medium-firm mattress designed to hug the body, while giving just the right amount of support. The charcoal-infused foam whisks moisture away, regulating body temperature to provide the cool you need to catch those z's. This mattress arrives rolled and compressed in an easy-to-handle box. Just unwrap and let it rise to meet all of your expectations. One reviewer says, "I have 99 problems, but my mind and body are no longer one of them" thanks to a great night's sleep.

$289 $329 at Walmart

The slim design is packed with smart capability. (Photo Walmart)

It's time to get Wyze, and not pay an arm and a leg for a health tracking monitor this year. Made in the USA, Wyze produces the tech you want at a fraction of the cost of other brands. It has all the bells and whistles (texts, calls, weather) so you don't have to take your phone with you when you run. Monitor your health goals with 24/7 heart rate tracking, step counter and sleep diagnostic. It's even water-resistant up to 164 feet, so you can swim laps and continue to track your health goals. With a 10-day battery life, it's the gift that keeps on ticking. This $34 fitness tracker will make anyone jump for joy (then check to see how their heart rate changed).

$34 $44 at Walmart

Compact karaoke. (Photo: Walmart)

Got kids in your life who love to take the stage? How about a friend who hogs the karaoke machine at parties? This compact Bluetooth microphone and speaker is all they'll need for those spontaneous performances. Connect your smartphone to the retractable holder or download any karaoke app to your laptop or tablet and make sure they don't miss a beat. With no cumbersome cords to trip over and easily charged via USB, they can take the show on the road for up to five hours on a single charge.

One five-star reviewer says, "I spent A LOT of money this Christmas on gifts for the family but this $15 microphone I bought my oldest daughter was the biggest hit." Another adds, "Family gatherings have never been the same!!! We have so much fun with these mics!! The performances are priceless."

$18 $20 at Walmart

