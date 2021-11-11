$80 off a huge Samsung TV, a massage gun for $35 — and more of Walmart's top deals for today

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A picture is worth 1,000 words and over 3,900 five-star reviews boast about the great image quality of this Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV: "If you are at all on the fence about this TV, get it. I promise you won't regret it. It is so much TV for the money. AMAZING PICTURE. My PS4 has never looked so amazing!!!"

The Crystal Display offers vivid colors and an ultra-fast 4K processor gives this Samsung the picture quality you crave. With virtually no input lag time, gamers will get an immersive experience, while binge watchers will have access to hundreds of apps on this super smart device. Get one for yourself before the big game or give a loved one a serious tech upgrade.

Level-up your cleaning routine with this modern marvel. Run the Roomba 670 robot vacuum while you're out at the gym or busy at home watching the game. Use the app to schedule cleanings right from your phone for a hands-off experience. It auto adjusts from hard floors to carpet, so you can set it and forget it. The advanced sensors help the machine maneuver around (and into) every nook and cranny of your home, so you can rest assured the job gets done right. Says one enamored reviewer, "Love my Roomba! My floor is cleaned every day at 5pm, and the little lady docks herself after she's done!"

3. Pain relief in the palm of your hand for only $35

Why pay for a professional massage when you can have one at home (or anywhere, really) any time you want? The FitRx Massage Gun has 6 speed settings and 4 interchangeable attachment heads for endless relief pre- or post-workout. High-intensity, spot-specific percussion uses repetitive strokes to help ease sore and stiff muscles and work out stubborn kinks.

The athletes in your life will praise you for gifting them the relief they were longing for. Lightweight (it's only 2.5 pounds!) and portable (thanks to a 75 minute battery life), this muscle reliever can go anywhere and be used by virtually anyone. One adoring fan and avid tennis player says, "I have never been able to recover so swiftly and completely. From a non-athletic perspective, this product is still great. I get tension headaches very frequently and a quick neck massage every so often has been an amazing preventative measure." While this cordless convenience has a long battery life, this sale won't last as long. Grab one now.

Hold court right in your driveway with this Lifetime 44” portable basketball hoop. Easily adjustable without tools from 7.5 feet to 10 feet, this hoop also features a virtually unbreakable backboard and weather-resistant pole. Wheeled for portability with a base that can be weighted down with sand or water for extra support, this hoop will keep players occupied well past March Madness.

Over 2,000 five-star reviewers agree that this is quite the bargain: "This hoop exceeded my expectations that is for sure, the price was a steal in my eyes." Another agreed, saying, "I kinda feel bad for everyone else who paid more for other hoops in their driveways, this is pretty good quality for less." Get yours for under $100 while you still can.

The Braun Series 7 smart electric shaver garners five-star reviews in the hundreds. Sonic technology and an intelligent autosensing motor allow users to tackle even the densest of beards with efficiency. Adjust the shaver between turbo and sensitive modes for extra power or gentleness at the push of a button.

"I was curious about my buddy and his clean-shaven face and head (Yep — he's bald!) and asked what brand of shaving blades he used. When he replied that he used this Braun unit I was stunned! I'd never seen an electric do such a fine job, so I ordered my own and could not be more pleased," says one very impressed guy. Right now you can save 50 bucks on this must-have grooming tool. Grab one while they last.

Designed for freshwater bass fishing and curated with the assistance of experienced tournament fishermen, The Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit contains an assortment of lures and tips from around the world to give anglers a new, well, angle on their technique. "Such a fun gift for any fisherman!" says one happy customer.

A mystery tackle box is also available with different products for panfish and trout, walleye, and saltwater fishing so there's sure to be something that will suit your recipient. And at only $18 per box, you can't beat the price.

Satisfy a kid's competitive streak or upgrade the entertainment in your bonus room with this 4-in-1 game table. Easily transition between foosball, billiards, ping pong, and slide hockey and use the attached pouch to stash the accompanying accessories. Got a rowdy bunch? Not to worry — this table is super sturdy (weighing in at about 80 pounds) and can withstand all the action. The foosball table topper even clamps on for extra security.

One five-star reviewer said, "This is a perfect size for our playroom and has been the source of hours of fun and entertainment...would absolutely recommend this gaming table." There you have it. Get one while this deal lasts.

