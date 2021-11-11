$80 off a huge Samsung TV, a massage gun for $35 — and more of Walmart's top deals for today
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
To help you tackle your to-do list this holiday season and find great gifts for everyone on your list, we’ve teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event. Every day in November, we'll have new deals that you won't want to miss.
Want to score free shipping and early sale access? This year, for the first time, Walmart+ members will receive exclusive 4-hour early access to all online Black Friday events throughout November! Plus, you'll get free shipping (on everything — there's no order minimum!) and unlimited free delivery on groceries. Those are some pretty promising perks. Sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
1. Score $80 off this 65" Samsung TV
A picture is worth 1,000 words and over 3,900 five-star reviews boast about the great image quality of this Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV: "If you are at all on the fence about this TV, get it. I promise you won't regret it. It is so much TV for the money. AMAZING PICTURE. My PS4 has never looked so amazing!!!"
The Crystal Display offers vivid colors and an ultra-fast 4K processor gives this Samsung the picture quality you crave. With virtually no input lag time, gamers will get an immersive experience, while binge watchers will have access to hundreds of apps on this super smart device. Get one for yourself before the big game or give a loved one a serious tech upgrade.
2. $40 off an iRobot Roomba? iWant!
Level-up your cleaning routine with this modern marvel. Run the Roomba 670 robot vacuum while you're out at the gym or busy at home watching the game. Use the app to schedule cleanings right from your phone for a hands-off experience. It auto adjusts from hard floors to carpet, so you can set it and forget it. The advanced sensors help the machine maneuver around (and into) every nook and cranny of your home, so you can rest assured the job gets done right. Says one enamored reviewer, "Love my Roomba! My floor is cleaned every day at 5pm, and the little lady docks herself after she's done!"
3. Pain relief in the palm of your hand for only $35
Why pay for a professional massage when you can have one at home (or anywhere, really) any time you want? The FitRx Massage Gun has 6 speed settings and 4 interchangeable attachment heads for endless relief pre- or post-workout. High-intensity, spot-specific percussion uses repetitive strokes to help ease sore and stiff muscles and work out stubborn kinks.
The athletes in your life will praise you for gifting them the relief they were longing for. Lightweight (it's only 2.5 pounds!) and portable (thanks to a 75 minute battery life), this muscle reliever can go anywhere and be used by virtually anyone. One adoring fan and avid tennis player says, "I have never been able to recover so swiftly and completely. From a non-athletic perspective, this product is still great. I get tension headaches very frequently and a quick neck massage every so often has been an amazing preventative measure." While this cordless convenience has a long battery life, this sale won't last as long. Grab one now.
4. Win points with this 44" basketball hoop (now only $98!)
Hold court right in your driveway with this Lifetime 44” portable basketball hoop. Easily adjustable without tools from 7.5 feet to 10 feet, this hoop also features a virtually unbreakable backboard and weather-resistant pole. Wheeled for portability with a base that can be weighted down with sand or water for extra support, this hoop will keep players occupied well past March Madness.
Over 2,000 five-star reviewers agree that this is quite the bargain: "This hoop exceeded my expectations that is for sure, the price was a steal in my eyes." Another agreed, saying, "I kinda feel bad for everyone else who paid more for other hoops in their driveways, this is pretty good quality for less." Get yours for under $100 while you still can.
5. Walmart just shaved $50 off the price of this Braun grooming tool
The Braun Series 7 smart electric shaver garners five-star reviews in the hundreds. Sonic technology and an intelligent autosensing motor allow users to tackle even the densest of beards with efficiency. Adjust the shaver between turbo and sensitive modes for extra power or gentleness at the push of a button.
"I was curious about my buddy and his clean-shaven face and head (Yep — he's bald!) and asked what brand of shaving blades he used. When he replied that he used this Braun unit I was stunned! I'd never seen an electric do such a fine job, so I ordered my own and could not be more pleased," says one very impressed guy. Right now you can save 50 bucks on this must-have grooming tool. Grab one while they last.
6. An $18 stocking stuffer for the fisher in your life
Designed for freshwater bass fishing and curated with the assistance of experienced tournament fishermen, The Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit contains an assortment of lures and tips from around the world to give anglers a new, well, angle on their technique. "Such a fun gift for any fisherman!" says one happy customer.
A mystery tackle box is also available with different products for panfish and trout, walleye, and saltwater fishing so there's sure to be something that will suit your recipient. And at only $18 per box, you can't beat the price.
7. Grab a combo game table for $40 off
Satisfy a kid's competitive streak or upgrade the entertainment in your bonus room with this 4-in-1 game table. Easily transition between foosball, billiards, ping pong, and slide hockey and use the attached pouch to stash the accompanying accessories. Got a rowdy bunch? Not to worry — this table is super sturdy (weighing in at about 80 pounds) and can withstand all the action. The foosball table topper even clamps on for extra security.
One five-star reviewer said, "This is a perfect size for our playroom and has been the source of hours of fun and entertainment...would absolutely recommend this gaming table." There you have it. Get one while this deal lasts.
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $279 (was $430), walmart.com
LG 80 Series 50 Inch 4K UHD AI ThinQ 2021 Smart TV Bundle with Complete Mounting and Premiere Movies Streaming Kit, $640, (was $1,627), walmart.com
LG 55" Class 4K UHD Smart NanoCell 80 Series TV, $677 (was $1000), walmart.com
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K (2160P) The Frame QLED Smart TV, $998 (was $1,398), walmart.com
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ®, $1,797 (was $2,700), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+, $99 (was $150), walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Philips UT102 Wireless In-Ear Headphone, $31 (was $60), walmart.com
JLab Audio JBuds Air Executive True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case, $45 (was $70), walmart.com
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $60 (was $84), walmart.com
Video game deals:
Nioh 2, Sony, PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Need for Speed Heat, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Electronic Arts, PC, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Need for Speed Heat, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Smart home deals:
Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, $156 (was $227), walmart.com
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat + Room Sensors, No Hub Required, $219 (was $419), walmart.com
Roku Express+ HD Streaming Media Player 2019 with Voice Remote (Manufacturer Refurbished), $28 (was $50), walmart.com
MobiCam DXR-M1 Baby Monitoring System, $75 (was $160), walmart.com
Light Camera Security, $37 (was $80), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Eureka MaxSwivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum with No Loss of Suction & Swivel Steering, $69 (was $129), walmart.com
BISSELL PowerLifter Pet with Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum, $98 (was $119), walmart.com
Kenmore Intuition BU4018 Bagged Upright Vacuum, $139 (was $199), walmart.com
Hoover Power Scrub Elite Carpet Cleaner w/ HeatForce, $148 (was $169), walmart.com
Anker eufy RoboVac, $149 (was $350), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Cyn & Luca Women's Plus Size Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket, $40 (was $179), walmart.com
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Striped Jacquard Sweater, $15 (was $30), walmart.com
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Gretchen Shearling Hiker Boot, $55 (was $100), walmart.com
Women's Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Button Side Tunic Dress, $19 (was $50), walmart.com
Jaclyn Apparel Women's Striped Hooded Robe, $9 (was $19), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Hamilton Beach 2-Liter Professional Deep Fryer, $35 (was $53), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Block Set, $49 (was $59), walmart.com
Cuisinart Black Non-Handled Mandoline Slicer with Stainless Steel Blades, $50 (was $90), walmart.com
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Smart-Pot Slow Cooker, $49 (was $79), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette, $65 (was $118), walmart.com
Elizabeth Arden Red Door Body Lotion, $21 (was $36), walmart.com
beautimate LED Makeup Vanity Mirror, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Laura Mercier Tea Menthe Citron Body Cleanse, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Maxkare 72" x 84" Electric Heated Blanket Oversized Flannel Heated Throw Blanket, $57 (was $110), walmart.com
Pointehaven Solid or Print Cotton Heavyweight Flannel Bed Sheet Set, $37 (was $130), walmart.com
BrylaneHome Reversible Quilted Bedspread, $72 (was $210), walmart.com
Microfiber Floral Bed Sheets, $24 (was $43), walmart.com
Full Size Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $68 (was $130), walmart.com
Toy deals:
Little Tikes Easy Store 3-Foot Trampoline, $45 (was $70), walmart.com
Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Doll, $40 (was $53), walmart.com
Best Choice Products Kids Mini Scooter with Light-Up Wheels and Height Adjustable T-Bar, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
OUSGAR Sport Balance Bike for Kids Toddlers, $35 (was $116), walmart.com
Best Choice Products RC Transforming Toy Semi Truck Robot Car, $37 (was $90), walmart.com
See more of Walmart’s can’t-miss holiday deals on Yahoo Shopping, and follow along on social media at #DaysofSavings2021.