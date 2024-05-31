Wally Kennedy: Frisco Building evolves into unofficial dorm for medical, dental school students

May 31—Who could have guessed when the Frisco Building at Sixth and Main streets was constructed 111 years ago that it would someday become the unofficial dormitory for students enrolled in Joplin's medical and dental schools?

About 35 students have rented apartments in the former high-rise office building. Half of them are sharing an apartment, meaning that in total they are occupying almost half of the 57 available apartments in the building. They are from all over. They carpool to school together. They play pickleball together. They have pets. One student has a rabbit named Bill the Bunny.

Noor Chughtai is from Washington, D.C. She's a first-year medical student.

"I love it here," she said. "I live on the eighth floor. I probably have the best view in Joplin."

This is her second time away from home. Where she lived before, she did not hear the sounds of trains passing in the night like she does in the Frisco.

"We're studying all of the time. We have an exam every week. We enjoy the city nightlife, but it's more subdued," she said.

Amara Mbionwu is a dental student from Bowie, Maryland. She has a small Shih Tzu rescue dog named Prince. He's the official Frisco dog because he's a well-behaved prince of a dog. "How could you say no to that face?" she said.

For Mbionwu, it was a lucky break that she found the Frisco.

"It made me very nervous looking for an apartment. I could not find anything. I was looking so long," she said. A group chat involving other dental and medical students helped her find her new digs.

Jessica Villela, a medical student from Glendale, Arizona, still can't get over how often the weather changes in Joplin. Where she comes from, the weather is not nearly as exciting. The sounding of tornado sirens is a new thing for her, but she feels secure in such a fortified structure like the Frisco.

"What drew me to Joplin and Kansas City University is their desire to improve rural health care. There is a great need for doctors and dentists," she said.

The students have covered private parking. Cameras and lights have been installed for security. They all said they feel safe in the building. They said they intend to help recruit for the Frisco with incoming classes.

Dr. Michael Joseph, who owns the Frisco, said, "It's great seeing them come and go as groups from school or from study sessions. That's what our goal was, for these students to have a community of like-minded students here with them."

The students are not only helping to stimulate the downtown economy, they are giving the Frisco a new purpose that will help to preserve it.

ArtWalk resumes

The First Thursday Artwalk will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at several venues in downtown Joplin. Artist receptions are planned at some of the venues.

The Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., is featuring "Art Unleashed: Where Creativity Roams Free," an interactive family-oriented exhibit that will be on display this month.

Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., is hosting Missouri Southern State University art instructor Amber Mintert with her mixed media show, "Locations Reimagined." The artisan market in the back room includes Shawn Riley and Angel Abshire. Music will be by Dwayne Smith.

530 Somewhere, 530 S. Main St., will feature Merlen White with her "Space Fantasy" paintings for the month.

Club 609, 609 S. Main St., is showing "A 609 Main Event with Local Color," featuring 20 artists with the Local Color Art Gallery.

Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will present the "Profoundly Illustrated" acrylic paintings of Philip Ledbetter, who fuses Japanese and Scandinavian designs. Music will be by Tough Luck Chuck.

Author Izzy B — Isaiah Basye — will be in his studio at 413 S. Main St., talking about his many children's books.

Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen will display their travel photos at 409 S. Main St., and the Keystone Gallery, 401 S. Main St., will feature photography by Tania and Kevin Bowman. Twenty artists will be showing their work. Pop-art painter Connie Miller will demonstrate her skills.

Contact Wally Kennedy at wkennedy@joplinglobe.com.