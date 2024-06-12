Get your walking shoes and bug spray ready: Here are 10 of Oklahoma's best hiking trails

With warmer weather on the way, many Oklahomans are itching to get outside and experience nature.

Of course, we hope you're not actually itching — when planning your next outdoor adventure, don't forget the bug spray, because it's also tick season.

If you are looking to put some miles on those hiking shoes this summer, Oklahoma has plenty of trail options. From urban wilderness areas to the far corners of the state, here are some of Oklahoma's most-loved hiking trails based on their high ratings received on AllTrails.com.

Friends Trail Loop — Beavers Bend State Park

Heather Davis, of Oklahoma City, is pictured at the head of Friends Trail in Beavers Bend State Park near Hochatown and Broken Bow.

Where: McCurtain County, Oklahoma

Length: 1.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Turkey Mountain via Yellow Loop — Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness

Features Writer Brandy McDonnell's family hikes April 17, 2021, in the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area in Tulsa.

Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Length: 3.7 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Longhorn Trail and Bison Loop — Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Where: Indiahoma, Oklahoma

Length: 6.2 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Inspiration Point Loop — Roman Nose State Park

Roman Nose State Park near Watonga offers options for those wanting to get out on the hiking trails.

Where: Watonga, Oklahoma

Length: 4.8 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Skyline Trail — Beavers Bend State Park

Where: McCurtain County, Oklahoma

Length: 8.6 miles

Difficulty: Hard

Charon's Garden Trail — Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Where: Comanche County, Oklahoma

Length: 4.7 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Robbers Cave Trail — Robbers Cave State Park

Seniors enjoy fall color at Robbers Cave State Park.

Where: Wilburton, Oklahoma

Length: 0.4 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Black Mesa Trail — Black Mesa Nature Preserve

Where: Kenton, Oklahoma

Length: 8.8 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Dripping Springs Trail — Natural Falls State Park

The 77-foot waterfall cascading through rock formation at Natural Falls State Park offers breathtaking views.

Where: Colcord, Oklahoma

Length: 1.1 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Martin Nature Trail — Martin Park Nature Center

Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Length: 1.6 miles

Difficulty: Easy

