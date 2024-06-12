Get your walking shoes and bug spray ready: Here are 10 of Oklahoma's best hiking trails
With warmer weather on the way, many Oklahomans are itching to get outside and experience nature.
Of course, we hope you're not actually itching — when planning your next outdoor adventure, don't forget the bug spray, because it's also tick season.
If you are looking to put some miles on those hiking shoes this summer, Oklahoma has plenty of trail options. From urban wilderness areas to the far corners of the state, here are some of Oklahoma's most-loved hiking trails based on their high ratings received on AllTrails.com.
Friends Trail Loop — Beavers Bend State Park
Where: McCurtain County, Oklahoma
Length: 1.5 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Turkey Mountain via Yellow Loop — Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness
Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Length: 3.7 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Longhorn Trail and Bison Loop — Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
Where: Indiahoma, Oklahoma
Length: 6.2 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Inspiration Point Loop — Roman Nose State Park
Where: Watonga, Oklahoma
Length: 4.8 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Skyline Trail — Beavers Bend State Park
Where: McCurtain County, Oklahoma
Length: 8.6 miles
Difficulty: Hard
Charon's Garden Trail — Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
Where: Comanche County, Oklahoma
Length: 4.7 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Robbers Cave Trail — Robbers Cave State Park
Where: Wilburton, Oklahoma
Length: 0.4 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Black Mesa Trail — Black Mesa Nature Preserve
Where: Kenton, Oklahoma
Length: 8.8 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Dripping Springs Trail — Natural Falls State Park
Where: Colcord, Oklahoma
Length: 1.1 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Martin Nature Trail — Martin Park Nature Center
Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Length: 1.6 miles
Difficulty: Easy
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Seeking views? Here are 10 Oklahoma hiking trails for your bucket list