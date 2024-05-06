Walking on rainbows: Pride Corner to adorn East Village intersection

An East Village crossroads is about to become a lot more colorful.

Capital City Pride plans on giving the intersection of East Grand Avenue and East Fifth Street a makeover this summer, painting the Progress Pride Flag at each corner. It hopes to begin work as early as next week, with the goal being to adorn it with rainbows in time for PrideFest June 7-9.

To be dubbed the Pride Corner, it would be located between Des Moines' two most venerable gay bars, Blazing Saddle and the Garden, and adjacent to another landmark, the Raygun store.

An artist’s concept for Capital City Pride's proposed art installation at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and East 5th Street.

"This project is the result of many people's dreams, effort and work over the last several years," said Wes Mullins, Capital City Pride's executive director. "(We) believe that visibility is education, and Pride Corner is an opportunity to learn about the historic roots of the LGBTQ+ community in the East Village."

Mullins said the plan, at least for now, is for the rainbows to be temporary. He said the nonprofit has never maintained an art installation and it has no idea how the public may react.

Across the country, from Florida to Washington state, cities with rainbow street decor have struggled with vandalism, and Ames last year pushed back against the Federal Highway Administration after the agency said the city's rainbow crosswalks didn't meet traffic control standards.

"Speaking frankly, we're not sure if terrible people will go down there and graffiti it over and over," Mullins said. "If it's becoming a burdensome thing, we may sunset it."

The organization settled on a trial period of 15 months. It will reevaluate the future of the Pride Corner after September 2025.

"If it's going really well, we'll probably seek to make it a more permanent installation," Mullins said.

Capital City Pride already has obtained consent for the project from the adjoining property owners, including Raygun, Nightingale Cocktail and Ernie's Boondock — and discussed its plan with the Historic East Village Neighborhood Association board.

The Des Moines City Council will hold a hearing at its May 6 meeting to review the use of portions of the streets for the installation. If the plan is approved, work could begin May 8.

A news conference will be held on May 28 to unveil the Pride Corner.

Mullins asked that, until then, artists be given space to bring the pride flag to life. The pavement must be power washed and prepared, and the recent abundant rain might lead to delays. He also said any early viewers could further disrupt the work.

"It is coming. For PrideFest this year, you'll have the best selfie spot anyone can ever hope for," he said. "But don't go now!"

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at 608-931-1761 and ALathers@registermedia.com, and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Rainbow flags to be painted on East Village sidewalks ahead of Pride Month