Walking Cathedral City’s Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge

We often reside within self-imposed bubbles and are amazed when encountering the unseen and transformative beauty in our surroundings.

During the southbound journey of a recent morning walk, I beheld the awe-inspiring sight of Mount San Jacinto’s snow-crowned peaks. Yet, another enchanting revelation awaited me below.

While traversing the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge (on Cathedral Canyon Drive at the Wash), honoring the longtime leader of the city's Boys and Girls Club, I embarked on a profound exploration of the mosaic panels adorning the causeway’s pilasters. The intricate ceramic tile images conveyed profound narratives, leaving a positively indelible impression transcending expression.

It was, in Walt Whitman’s parlance, “indescribably glorious.”

The bridge, dedicated in October 2023, is an eloquent tribute to the life and work of one of our most beloved citizens – Ofelia Bringas, a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to caring for and mentoring hundreds of valley youth and “bridging the gap” between higher education and those most in need.

Across history, the materials underlying mosaic art have evolved, from the resinous shells of pre-Columbian art to the modern plastering mortar holding glass and stone. Despite these shifts, one thing endures — the timeless beauty of mosaics, seemingly impervious to the passage of time.

The 16 mosaic columns that line both sides of the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge are perfect specimens.

Bringas surmounted numerous obstacles in her youth, emerging as a revered local leader and influencer. Born in Mexicali, Mexico October 18, 1931, she crossed the U.S. border at 14 to reunite with her family in Los Angeles. Despite not knowing English, she adeptly navigated the challenging “Americanization process,” enrolling in public schools and attaining legal immigrant status.

With unwavering determination, Ofelia graduated from high school at 20, the eldest in her senior class. Subsequently, she pursued her education at Los Angeles City College, California State University Los Angeles, and College of the Desert upon relocating to Cathedral City in 1962.

Recognizing the need to redirect impoverished children away from gangs, Ofelia began her career providing youth in her Dream Homes neighborhood recreational activities infused with hope and opportunity at Agua Caliente Elementary School’s 4-H Open Campus.

The inception of the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City in 1982 fulfilled a critical need for fostering a haven for youth. Shortly after, Ofelia assumed the role of executive director, elevating its educational and recreational offerings.

Soon, overwhelming demand and limited space compelled Bringas to spearhead efforts to expand. Through her relentless dedication, a new gymnasium and youth center were erected in 1993 on Whispering Palms Drive, where the Club continues to flourish —allowing hundreds of children to partake in after-school and summer programs. Bringas remained as the executive director until her early 70s, retiring in 2003.

This memorial bridge serves as a lasting tribute to the significance of Ofelia’s impact on her community. She was a local hero in the truest sense of the phrase. Take a drive and see it yourself. If given the opportunity, walk the entire span. To revisit Whitman,

Not I, nor anyone else can travel that road for you.You must travel it by yourself.It is not far. It is within reach.Perhaps you have been on it since you were born, and did not know. Perhaps it is everywhere.

Perhaps, you’ll find inspiration.

Michael Seeger is a poet and educator residing in Cathedral City. Prior to his life as a middle school English instructor, he worked as a technical writer for a baseball card company and served as a Marine infantry officer during Desert Storm. Email him at Hemingwayhero@dc.rr.com.

Michael Seeger

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Walking Cathedral City’s Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge