Walke: After anti-trans rhetoric on Easter, our hope is that love would be resurrected in Walters' heart

The Church celebrates Easter not just one day, but for an entire season ― leading us into Pentecost, when we mark the moment the hearts of our ancestors of faith were set ablaze by the Holy Spirit, a guest columnist writes.

Just a few Sundays ago, Christians happily celebrated the resurrection of Jesus, singing “Christ the Lord is Risen Today!” with gusto, greeting one another with God’s peace that surpasses all our understanding, and retelling the story that says love has the last word.

For many, that Sunday was a double celebration because Easter fell on Transgender Day of Visibility, which we honor annually on March 31. Many of us thought it was a lovely (divine, even!) confluence, and oh-so-appropriate that the day of resurrection, the day when we proclaim the power of love over hate, was also a day to lift up our trans family, each made in the image of God, celebrated for who they are and how they contribute to all that is good and right in the world.

But it wasn’t a day of gladness for everyone. Oklahoma's state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters declared it “demonic to do this on Easter but that’s exactly the point. They want to destroy Christianity and destroy our country,” followed by, “Celebrating 'Trans Day of Visibility' the same day as Christ’s Resurrection is a new low in America. Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do."

This rhetoric, while not surprising, is still shocking.

It is not surprising because this is what we have come to expect from folks like Superintendent Walters, whose kryptonite seems to be rainbows and glitter. This is the kind of talk we expect from fundamentalist Christians whose hatefulness and fearmongering are their hallmarks.

But it is still shocking because we know the consequences of this rhetoric, especially when it comes from those in power. It is common knowledge that people who are 2SLGBTQ+ are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but are at higher risk because of how they are treated and stigmatized at school, work and the grocery store.

And for many people of faith, this rhetoric is spiritually shocking because we have witnessed firsthand the presence and heart of God in our trans siblings. We are unfamiliar with the threat that Superintendent Walters believes the transgender community brings. Trans beloveds are cherished, valued and needed members of the body of believers. Without them, we are not whole.

The good news is that the Church celebrates Easter not just one day, but for an entire season ― leading us into Pentecost, when we mark the moment the hearts of our ancestors of faith were set ablaze by the Holy Spirit, leading them to a deeper understanding of one another and “praising God and having the goodwill of all the people.”

As we move through Easter, our prayer and hope is that love would be resurrected in the heart of Superintendent Walters, and that he would join us in resisting by the power of love those forces in the world that separate, oppress or deny freedom and dignity to all people ― after all, ‘tis the season!

Rev. Lori Allen Walke

The Rev. Lori Allen Walke is senior minister at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ.

