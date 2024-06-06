Take a walk and read a book on Sebring's new Story Trail

SEBRING − The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has a new Story Trail at Sebring's Southside Park.

"Sebring is excited to have the storyboards as an addition to our Southside Park walking path," said village manager Tim Gabrelcik in an email. "Residents of all ages utilize the path, but I think the little kids and parents enjoy it the most."

A new Story Trails path has been established at Sebring's Southside Park by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

According to library officials, they are planning to have Story Trails in five separate locations across Mahoning County.

“Story Trails is something the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County puts together across the county every year so children and families can share the joy of reading. Prioritizing literacy in our community is so important and this is just one of the many ways PLYMC is a literacy leader in the area," Erin Phemester, the library's chief experience officer, said in a news release.

She added: “We plan to roll out Story Trails in five separate locations across Mahoning County. The community has been so supportive of our Library in Sebring, so we are thrilled to bring Story Trails here this year."

