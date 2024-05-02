A Walk in the Park: Nancy Moore Park in Haslett offers trails, small-dog park, playing fields

A Walk in the Park is an ongoing series from State Journal photographer Nick King, who intends to explore Lansing area parks one hour at a time. If you have a suggestion of a park he should visit, email him at nking@lsj.comNancy Moore Park, located at 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court in Haslett, features both paved and natural trails totaling about 1.5 miles. The paths, good for walking, running or biking, weave around the park in open and wooded areas and connect to Central Park to the south. There’s a pavilion off the main trail over a small bridge which crosses a stream that is perfect for taking in the natural beauty and wildlife.

There’s plenty of open space in the 40-acre park for relaxation or for sports like soccer, baseball, softball and volleyball, which has pits featuring sand from Lake Michigan. There are basketball courts and a playground and climbing wall for children.

Leashed dogs are welcome and there’s a gated small dog park on site. Keep your Great Dane at home; the dog park is for animals 30 pounds and less.

If driving, the park has a lot that can hold over 150 cars. There’s a pavilion with permanent bathrooms.

Nancy Moore Park was acquired in 1989 and was Meridian Township's first athletic complex, according to the township’s website. There’s a memorial tree grove dedicated to the park’s namesake. Moore chaired the park commission from 1984 to 1993. Moore’s belief that “community parks served as foundations of vibrant communities led to a doubling of the Meridian Parks System during her tenure,” says a plaque displayed in the tree grove. “Nancy designed this Park as her final gift to our community.”

